Science 37 Named Best in Class for Telehealth Innovation at UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Awards 2022

Science 37 is recognized for its unified platform to enable more patient-centric trials

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the industry-leading Metasite™, was named as winner in the Telehealth Innovation category at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) Health Hub Digital Health Awards, at the 2022 HLTH conference.



Science 37’s tech-enabled virtual site, known as a Metasite, leverages telemedicine to execute tech-enabled clinical trials that are faster, more inclusive, and patient-centric. Built on a unified platform, telehealth allows investigators to oversee the administration of treatments or procedures by mobile nurses—regardless of the patient’s location. The telemedicine functionality supports seamless data capture, ensuring safety and high-quality data, throughout the clinical trial.

“The Science 37 unified platform continues to be acknowledged as best-in-class, supporting patients and sponsors, globally,” said Troy Bryenton, Chief Technology Officer of Science 37. “The security, privacy, and ease of use of our platform are of utmost importance to users in the clinical trial industry, as we continue to enable access for patients anywhere.”

Unlike many of the point solutions that enable components of decentralization, the Science 37 unified platform combines all the necessary technology to enable a virtual site, including eConsent, eCOA/ eSource, and wearable/ device integration. This end-to-end SaaS (software as a service) platform coordinates clinical research across all settings of care, delivering a streamlined experience for participants, investigators, site staff, and community providers—regardless of location. The Science 37 unified platform orchestrates clinical trial workflows, enables evidence generation, and data harmonization to the highest degree of accuracy, consistency, and reliability.

About Science 37

Science 37, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal access for patients. In 2014, we pioneered decentralized clinical trials, and we continue to lead, delivering faster, more inclusive, patient-centric trials, by removing barriers to access through a tech-enabled virtual site. The Science 37 Metasite™ leverages a unified set of people, processes, and technology, delivering greater consistency and regulatory-quality data. With the most medical and operational experience across therapeutic areas, Science 37 has enabled up to 21x faster enrollment, 28% better retention, and 3x more diversity vs. the traditional site. To learn more, visit www.science37.com, or email science37@science37.com .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products offered by Science 37, its sales pipeline and the markets in which it operates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to maintain the listing of Science 37’s securities on Nasdaq, (ii) volatility in the price of Science 37’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Science 37 operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Science 37’s business and changes in its capital structure, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the risk that Science 37 may never achieve or sustain profitability, (v) the risk that Science 37 will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, (vi) failure to realize anticipated cost savings, and (vii) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 22, 2022 and in our other documents filed by Science 37 from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Science 37 assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Science 37 does not give any assurance that Science 37 will achieve its expectations.

