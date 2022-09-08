U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,006.18
    +26.31 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,774.52
    +193.24 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,862.13
    +70.23 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.91
    +14.90 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.71
    +0.77 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.80
    -9.00 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    +0.17 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0001
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1507
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0320
    +0.2940 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,399.41
    +264.86 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.35
    +4.55 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Science 37 to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

Science 37, Inc.
·1 min read
Science 37, Inc.
Science 37, Inc.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37® Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Baird Global Healthcare Conference in New York.

Science 37’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.science37.com.

About Science 37
Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 l Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 21x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Drew Bustos
Science 37
Phone: (984) 377-3737
Email: pr@science37.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:
Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
Investors@science37.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's What the Chart Says About Buying or Selling Tesla

    Shares of Tesla are rallying on Thursday and deservedly so. The move comes on reports that Tesla's China-made vehicle sales almost tripled in August. According to TheStreet: "The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Tesla sold 76,995 China-made cars last month…The August figures were firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, but essentially only match the 78,000 tally from June."

  • FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

    The agency approved Daxxify, a formidable new competitor to the anti-wrinkle injection Botox. The latter’s market dominance could be challenged.

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Be Careful: Crude Can Change Course Quickly

    Television commentators tend to follow crude oil prices higher and then lower, but with no context of the pace of the movements nor the possibility of a trend change. The focus on oil prices and for the average consumer -- gasoline prices -- is understandable. Gasoline prices have replaced the weather and sports -- until now -- in everyday conversation.

  • Cenovus Energy: Here's What Would Get the Rally Restarted

    Cenovus Energy Inc. is involved in the oil and natural gas value chain -- in exploration, production, refining, transportation and retail. In the daily bar chart of CVE, below, we can see that the shares have pulled back to successfully retest the rising 200-day moving average line in July and early August. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line weakened in July and August telling us that sellers of CVE were more aggressive.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • What is the biggest issue facing American Airlines right now? The CEO weighs in.

    Speaking at the Cowen Global Transportation and Sustainable Mobility Conference on Wednesday, CEO Robert Isom said American has made good progress in returning to profitability but "has got some work to do" on improving reliability.

  • Electra's Study on Integrated EV Battery Materials Facility in Ontario Demonstrates Compelling Economics

    Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSXV: ELBM) ("Electra") today released highlights of a scoping study prepared by a global engineering firm supporting the creation of an integrated electric vehicle battery materials park in Ontario that would include nickel, cobalt and manganese refining, recycling of battery black mass material, and precursor cathode active material (pCAM) manufacturing.

  • Here's Why Enterprise (EPD) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Tesla’s Shanghai Production in August Likely Was a Record. Plant Improvements Worked.

    Tesla delivers 76,695 vehicles from its Shanghai facility in August, including 34,052 for domestic customers and 42,643 vehicles for export.

  • Is The Russian Oil Price Cap Worth It?

    The decision by the G7 to implement a price cap on Russian oil comes with plenty of risks, and European nations are already dealing with the fallout

  • Oil futures end higher as a recent drop to 7-month lows left prices ‘oversold’

    Oil futures climb on Thursday, a day after a selloff on rising fears of a global slowdown pushed prices for the U.S. and global crude benchmarks to their lowest levels since January.

  • Buy These Dividend Stocks to Stabilize Your Portfolio Returns

    Dividend stocks are a great way to balance the losses you are likely to make if the markets continue to swing lower.

  • Airbus confirms cancellation of remaining Qatar A350 orders

    "Airbus confirms that it has removed 19 Qatar Airways A350s from the backlog," a spokesperson said. Qatar Airways had no immediate comment. Airbus said it had booked orders for 843 jets between January and August, or a net total of 637 after cancellations including routine order reversals by customers and the aircraft withheld from Qatar by Airbus.

  • Top Consumer Executives Buck Up Investors at Goldman Conference

    C-suite denizens from Kohl’s, Ulta Beauty, Canada Goose, Dollar General, Carter’s and more were out and about at the bank’s annual retailing conference.

  • EIA reports weekly increases in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

    The Energy Information Administration on Thursday reported that U.S. crude inventories rose by 8.8 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 2. On average, analysts expected a decline of 1.8 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The increase came on the back of a 7.5 million-barrel decline in crude stocks in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

  • Need To Know: Analysts Are Much More Bullish On Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Revenues

    Celebrations may be in order for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. ( NYSE:NOG ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...

  • 4 Top-Ranked Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks, namely Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), ASE Technology (ASX), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) and Vishay Intertechnology (VSH), which boast strong growth potential.