Science Applications International Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS: US$8.98 (vs US$5.43 in FY 2023)

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$7.44b (down 3.4% from FY 2023).

Net income: US$477.0m (up 59% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 6.4% (up from 3.9% in FY 2023).

EPS: US$8.98 (up from US$5.43 in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Science Applications International Earnings Insights

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Aerospace / Defense - Maintenance & Services contributing US$7.44b. Notably, cost of sales worth US$6.57b amounted to 88% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$373.0m (94% of total expenses). Explore how SAIC's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.4% growth forecast for the Professional Services industry in the US.

Performance of the American Professional Services industry.

The company's shares are down 11% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Science Applications International (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

