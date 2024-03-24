Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.37

Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.37 per share on the 26th of April. The dividend yield is 1.2% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Science Applications International's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Science Applications International's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 15.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 20%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Science Applications International Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.12 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.8% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Science Applications International has been growing its earnings per share at 24% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Science Applications International's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Science Applications International (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is Science Applications International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

