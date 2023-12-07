Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.37

The board of Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 26th of January, with investors receiving $0.37 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.1%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Science Applications International's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before making this announcement, Science Applications International was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 38.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 26%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Science Applications International Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.12 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.8% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Science Applications International has grown earnings per share at 16% per year over the past five years. Science Applications International definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Science Applications International Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Science Applications International (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing.

