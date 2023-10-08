Do Science Applications International's (NYSE:SAIC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Science Applications International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Science Applications International's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. To the delight of shareholders, Science Applications International has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 39%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Science Applications International shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 6.6% to 10% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Science Applications International.

Are Science Applications International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Science Applications International has a market capitalisation of US$5.6b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$57m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Does Science Applications International Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Science Applications International's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, Science Applications International is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Even so, be aware that Science Applications International is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

