The Science Behind Juice Plus+ Benefits: A Look at the Clinical Research

COLLIERVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Fruits and vegetables play a vital role in maintaining a healthy diet, yet their significance is often overlooked. Clinical research by leading universities, hospitals, and research centers around the world has demonstrated the positive impact of incorporating added fruit and vegetable nutrition from Juice Plus+ into one's diet. The results of this research have been shared in over 40 peer-reviewed scientific publications and prove the benefits of Juice Plus+ fruit, vegetable, and berry blend capsules on overall health.

What is the Research Process for Juice Plus+?

Juice Plus+ has been clinically researched for 30 years , with grants provided to top researchers and universities worldwide. While Juice Plus+ has provided funding to support the cost of research in most cases - though some studies have been funded by the research institutions themselves - the company does not have any influence over the evaluation of the product or publication of the research.

Additionally, the company established the Juice Plus+ Science Institute (JPSI), an independent, non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to discovering and unlocking the power of plant-based nutrition. JPSI not only conducts research on Juice Plus+ products but also collects and communicates the results of research across the entire field of plant-based nutrition.

What the Clinical Research Says About the Benefits of Juice Plus+:

Juice Plus+ by definition focuses on whole-food-and-plant-based nutrition. Its Fruit, Vegetable, and Berry Blend capsules provide added nutrition from 30 different fruits and vegetables, plus a variety of other plant-based ingredients. Below are a number of the benefits identified in the clinical research that's been conducted and published.

Cardiovascular Health:

The cardiovascular system, comprising the heart and blood vessels, transports life-giving blood throughout the body. Combined results of multiple studies show Juice Plus+ capsules help to maintain blood pressure, total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and homocysteine levels already within a healthy range. Juice Plus+ capsules have also been found to support the normal, healthy elasticity of the arteries.

Inflammation:

While inflammation is a natural reaction to injury, when inflammation is ongoing, it can wreak havoc on the body. Combined results from several diverse studies show that Juice Plus+ capsules help decrease levels of several key biomarkers of inflammation.

Immune Function:

The immune system is responsible for protecting the body from harm. Across four different studies with diverse populations, Juice Plus+ capsules have been shown to support the function of the immune system.

Healthy Skin:

Proper circulation ensures nutrients and oxygen reach skin tissue, giving it a healthy glow. Two double-blind, placebo-controlled studies have found that Juice Plus+ capsules increase skin microcirculation in middle-aged women while boosting skin hydration, thickness, and density.

Dental Health:

Healthy gums are important to protect the tooth root and the underlying bone. One study found that Juice Plus+ capsules, when added to the standard deep-cleaning treatment, support the health of the gums, teeth, and mouth above and beyond the effects of the cleaning alone. Another study showed that Juice Plus+ capsules support healthy recovery from wisdom tooth surgery.

Antioxidant Protection:

When the body's antioxidant capacity is overwhelmed, it enters a state of oxidative stress. Numerous scientific papers have reported increased amounts of key antioxidants in the bloodstream after taking Juice Plus+ capsules. As a result, Juice Plus+ capsules protect lipids and proteins from oxidation.

Key Cognitive Processes:

The efficiency of one's cognitive processes has a wide-ranging impact on their daily functioning as well as future planning. A randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical study conducted on healthy, young adults found that Juice Plus+ capsules improve key cognitive processes, including working memory, selective attention, processing speed, and executive function.

Lung Function:

Having strong lungs is essential for an individual to effectively take in the oxygen necessary for survival. A double-blind, placebo-controlled study of smokers found that Juice Plus+ capsules support several parameters of healthy lung function, including forced expiratory flow and diffusion capacity - in other words, the flow and volume of air entering and exiting the lungs.

Metabolic Health:

Maintaining healthy blood sugar and body composition is key to achieving metabolic health. A study in overweight boys showed that Juice Plus+ capsules support the body's ability to use insulin effectively and help improve body composition by reducing abdominal fat. Juice Plus+ capsules have also been found to support healthy body composition in adults by increasing lean body mass.

Athletic Performance:

While physical activity has numerous documented health benefits, engaging in intense exercise can lead to an increase in oxidative stress levels in the body. A randomized, placebo-controlled human clinical trial found that Juice Plus+ capsules attenuate the increase in several markers of oxidative stress following physical exercise. Additionally, they have been found to reduce oxidation in trained men and women.

Gut Health:

The composition of the gut microbiome has been shown to influence many areas of physical and mental health. A two-phase study in overweight women found that Juice Plus+ capsules and Complete by Juice Plus+ shake positively impacted the gut microbiome, supporting gut health.

Omega-3 Index:

The Omega-3 Index measures the amount of the omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA in red blood cells. A randomized, controlled clinical study in healthy adults found that plant-based Juice Plus+ Omega Blend significantly increases the Omega-3 Index after 8 weeks of supplementation, with an even greater increase seen after 16 weeks.

Bioavailability:

Bioavailability measures how much of an ingested nutrient actually makes it into the bloodstream and cells, where it can do some good. More than 20 scientific papers published over 25 years have found that Juice Plus+ capsules have excellent bioavailability, effectively increasing blood levels of micronutrients such as vitamins, antioxidants, and other phytonutrients in research subjects across a wide variety of ages and circumstances - in children as well as in young, middle-aged, and elderly adults.

The benefits of Juice Plus+ have been widely recognized through various scientific research studies carried out by scientific experts at leading academic institutions. The outcomes of these studies demonstrate many of the positive effects of incorporating more nutrition from fruits and vegetables into one's diet with Juice Plus+ capsules.

