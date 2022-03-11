U.S. markets closed

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market to grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2025|Offline Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK , March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys Market Facts at a Glance-

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO SySTEM AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Spin Master Corp among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: Distribution channel (offline and online)

  • Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

The Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys Market is expected to increase by USD 964.09 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Globalization has spurred investments in traditional commerce and has subsequently increased the number of specialty toy stores providing scientific and educational toys. Customers with impulsive buying behavior prefer to shop STEM toys from the offline channel as they can make an immediate purchase and get possession of the product on the spot after making the purchase.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a FREE Sample!

Vendor Insights-

The Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

  • Elenco Electronics Inc. - The company provides a range of STEM toys such as the Snap Circuits Beginner, Snap Circuits Jr., Snap Circuits Select, and other toys.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan and China are the key markets for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Parents and teachers encourage context-based learning over traditional exam-oriented learning for students in classrooms and related learning environments.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys Market Driver:

The growth of a collaborative environment in educational institutions will fuel the growth of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics toys market size. Several countries are adopting new standards in primary and secondary education to promote a collaborative learning environment in classrooms. The education sector has witnessed a shift towards an example-oriented, context-based learning approach. Students are encouraged to understand the subject better through practical examples and illustrative designs in classrooms, as opposed to rote memorization. This heightens student participation and learning in STEM subjects.

  • Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys Market Trend:

The introduction of subscription services for STEM toys is a major trend supporting the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics toys market share growth. Many online retailers provide subscription services for STEM toys in addition to retail services. The shift toward context-based education has increased the adoption of STEM toys in the learning environment. Amazon launched its STEM toy club subscription service with a focus on working parents. The company provides a STEM toy that encourages learning about core STEM aspects, for a chargeable monthly subscription fee. STEM toys are handpicked by STEM experts to ensure safety and compatibility to age groups (3-5 years, 5-7 years, and 8-13 years)

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

  • The product life cycle management market share should rise by USD 28.00 billion from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 8.41%. Download a free sample now!

  • The in-plant logistics market for the automobile OEM industry has the potential to grow by USD 508.82 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.38%. Download a free sample now!

Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 964.09 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.86

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Spin Master Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Elenco Electronics Inc.

  • Hasbro Inc.

  • Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.

  • Learning Resources Ltd.

  • LEGO System AS

  • Mattel Inc.

  • Melissa & Doug LLC

  • Ravensburger AG

  • Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd.

  • Spin Master Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations


About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/science-technology-engineering-and-mathematics-stem-toys-market--to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-by-2025offline-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation--technavio-301499353.html

SOURCE Technavio

