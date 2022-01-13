U.S. markets closed

The Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Size to grow by USD 964.09 million | Market Insights highlights the growth of a collaborative environment in educational institutions as a key driver | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 3.86% in 2021 at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Attractive Opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Toys Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights
The STEM toys market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Elenco Electronics Inc.

  • Hasbro Inc.

  • Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.

  • Learning Resources Ltd.

  • LEGO System AS

  • Mattel Inc.

  • Melissa & Doug LLC

  • Ravensburger AG

  • Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd.

  • Spin Master Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis
APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 35% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025.

For students in classrooms and similar learning environments, parents and instructors support context-based learning over traditional exam-oriented learning. Students from China and Southeast Asian countries such as Hong Kong and Singapore have been flocking to the United States and the United Kingdom for higher education. As a result, governments in these nations have been driven to incorporate essential components of Western education to improve the quality of education and infrastructure in APAC during the forecasted period.

Furthermore, countries such as the APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/science-technology-engineering-and-mathematics-stem-toys-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis
The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics toys market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets, as well as general retailers that carry STEM toys, make up the offline category, which is still the primary distribution channel.

Globalization has boosted traditional commerce investments, which has increased the number of specialty play stores offering scientific and educational toys. Customers with impulsive buying habits prefer to shop for STEM toys in the offline channel since they may make a quick purchase and take ownership of the goods right away. The shift from traditional exams to a concept-oriented approach has played a major role in the growth of the STEM toy market during 2020 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:
The growth of a collaborative environment in educational institutions is notably driving the STEM toys market growth. The transition in learning methodologies in educational institutions from traditional exam-based education to a context-oriented approach greatly adds to the market's growth. Teachers and students can link key concepts like critical thinking, statistics, creativity, and debate with game-based learning and practical examples when STEM toys are used in the classroom. This allows students to align their educational and learning activities with job-specific and industry-specific learning. Instead of rote memorizing, students are encouraged to better comprehend the material through practical examples and illustrative designs in the classroom.

Another trend driving the STEM market is the introduction of subscription services for STEM toys. In addition to retail services, many internet shops provide STEM toy subscription services. The transition to context-based education has resulted in greater use of STEM toys in the classroom. STEM toy subscription services are projected to raise awareness of STEM toys and educational toy items. This will offer vendors the potential to expand their customer base during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market.

Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

ETC Systems Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 964.09 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.86

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, France, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Spin Master Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-science-technology-engineering-and-mathematics-stem-toys-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-964-09-million--market-insights-highlights-the-growth-of-a-collaborative-environment-in-educational-institutions-as-a-key-driver--techn-301458419.html

SOURCE Technavio

