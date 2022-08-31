U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market: 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Offline Segment to be Significant for the Revenue Generation - Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Science, Technology, Engineering And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market share is expected to increase by USD 964.09 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5%. Technavio categorizes the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market as a part of the global education services market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market during the forecast period - To know more about the parent market analysis -Click Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Toys Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market - Segmentation Analysis

The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (stem) toys market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment

  • The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation.

  • Globalization has spurred investments in traditional commerce and has subsequently increased the number of specialty toy stores providing scientific and educational toys. Customers with impulsive buying behavior prefer to shop STEM toys from the offline channel as they can make an immediate purchase and get possession of the product on the spot after making the purchase

  • The changing learning approach in educational institutes, i.e., a shift from traditional exams to a concept-oriented approach, has played a major role in the growth of the STEM toy market during 2020 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Regional Highlights

  • 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

  • Japan and China are the key markets for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

  • Parents and teachers encourage context-based learning over traditional exam-oriented learning for students in classrooms and related learning environments.

Grab a FREE sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market - Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver -   The key factor driving the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market growth is the advancement of a collaborative environment in educational institutions. The shift in learning approaches from traditional exam-based education toward a context-oriented approach in educational institutions significantly contributes to the growth of the market.

  • Market Challenges - The intense competition from mobile games will be a major challenge for the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market during the forecast period. The penetration of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets has resulted in the emergence of several game-based learning software and applications targeted at kids of different age groups.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges -Request a FREE Sample Report right now!

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market - Vendor Analysis

The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

  To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

The competitive scenario provided in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Related Reports:

  • The coding Bootcamp market share is expected to increase to USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19.31%.

  • The Edtech market share is expected to increase to USD 133.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.79%.

Science, Technology, Engineering And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 964.09 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.86

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 35%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, France, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Spin Master Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary Market" Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Elenco Electronics Inc.

  • Hasbro Inc.

  • Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.

  • Learning Resources Ltd.

  • LEGO System AS

  • Mattel Inc.

  • Melissa & Doug LLC

  • Ravensburger AG

  • Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd.

  • Spin Master Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research Methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/science-technology-engineering-and-mathematics-stem-toys-market-35-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac-offline-segment-to-be-significant-for-the-revenue-generation---technavio-301613198.html

SOURCE Technavio

