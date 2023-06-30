Scientex Berhad (KLSE:SCIENTX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Scientex Berhad (KLSE:SCIENTX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Scientex Berhad's shares on or after the 5th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 21st of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.05 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.10 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Scientex Berhad has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of MYR3.45. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Scientex Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Scientex Berhad paying out a modest 35% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Scientex Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 21% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Scientex Berhad, with earnings per share up 9.6% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Scientex Berhad has delivered 16% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Scientex Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Scientex Berhad is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Scientex Berhad is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. There's a lot to like about Scientex Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Scientex Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Scientex Berhad has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

