Scientex Berhad's (KLSE:SCIENTX) top owners are private companies with 48% stake, while 28% is held by individual investors

Key Insights

Significant control over Scientex Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insider ownership in Scientex Berhad is 13%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Scientex Berhad (KLSE:SCIENTX), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 48% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 28% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Scientex Berhad.

View our latest analysis for Scientex Berhad

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Scientex Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Scientex Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Scientex Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Scientex Berhad. Scientex Holdings Sdn Bhd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. Scientex Infinity Sdn Bhd is the second largest shareholder owning 11% of common stock, and Scientex Leasing Sdn Bhd holds about 9.1% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Peng Jin Lim, the CEO has 3.6% of the shares allocated to their name.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 51% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of Scientex Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Scientex Berhad. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful RM821m stake in this RM6.4b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 28% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Scientex Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 48%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Scientex Berhad .

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.