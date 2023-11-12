Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad (KLSE:SCIPACK) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.025

Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad (KLSE:SCIPACK) will pay a dividend of MYR0.025 on the 22nd of January. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.3%.

Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 10.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 33% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0463 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.05. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.