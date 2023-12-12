Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad (KLSE:SCIPACK) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.025

Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's (KLSE:SCIPACK) investors are due to receive a payment of MYR0.025 per share on 22nd of January. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.2%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad

Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 5.1% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 46%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0463 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.05. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

We Could See Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad has been growing its earnings per share at 5.1% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad that investors should take into consideration. Is Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.