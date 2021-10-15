U.S. markets closed

Scientific Advisory Board Member Resigns Due to Conflict with Responsibilities with Important Public Sector Entity

Enochian Bioscience
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ENOB) Enochian BioSciences, a company focused on gene modified cellular and immune therapies for infectious diseases and cancer, announced that Dr. Peter Piot has resigned as Chairperson of the Respiratory Diseases Scientific Advisory Board due to important responsibilities advising a major governmental organization on COVID-19 that creates a conflict.

“I remain very impressed by, and enthusiastic about, the innovative science and potential of Enochian BioSciences’ entire pipeline,” said Dr. Piot. “However, my responsibilities advising a governmental organization do not allow me to continue as a scientific advisor.”

About Enochian BioSciences, Inc.
Enochian BioSciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative platforms for gene-modified cellular and immune therapies to potentially cure and treat deadly diseases. The company’s gene-modified cell and immune therapy platforms can potentially be applied to multiple indications, including HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, all Corona and Influenza viruses, and Oncology. For more information, please visit Enochianbio.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “aims,” “intends,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Enochian BioSciences’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Enochian BioSciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

CONTACT: Contact: ir@enochianbio.com


    Auro Pharma Inc., Pharmascience Inc., and Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC are recalling multiple lots of prescription losartan tablets, in 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg strengths, after tests found an azido impurity (5-(4'-((5-(azidomethyl)-2-butyl-4-chloro-1H imidazol-1-yl)methyl)-[1,1'-biphenyl]-2-yl)-1H tetrazole) above the acceptable limit. Long-term exposure to the impurity at levels above what is considered safe could potentially increase the risk of cancer.