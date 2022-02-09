Scientific Evidence Mounts in Support of PrecisionOS VR Surgery Training; Platform Meets Validation Requirements on All 5 Industry Standard Benchmarks

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PrecisionOS' immersive virtual reality (VR) platform has achieved all five industry benchmarks cited by simulation experts for validation of training through multiple, independent, randomized controlled trials published in major medical journals.

Validation, as defined by medical simulation experts, determines the degree to which the simulation is representative of the real-world scenario and achieves its intended purpose. Standard benchmarks published by the industry include demonstrating competency and proficiency in face, content, construct, concurrent and transfer validity.

"The academic rigor surrounding the PrecisionOS platform is truly impressive," says Dr. Richard Satava, Professor Emeritus of Surgery at the University of Washington and an early pioneer in developing simulation standards. Satava is the senior consultant to the American College of Surgeons-Accredited Educational Institutes (ACS-AEI).

More than 15 papers about PrecisionOS training highlighting the efficiency of learning, increased knowledge and improved technical skill across all types of users and steady reduction of mistakes as the trainee practices have been published in medical journals including JBJS (Am), JAMA, Injury, JAAOS, JSS, AAOS Now, HMPI, Canadian Journal of Surgery, JSES International, Archives of Orthopedics and Trauma Surgery, Journal of Surgical Research, Archives of Orthopedic and Trauma Surgery (AOTS) and Arthroscopy Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation. A case report has also been published on how a resident, after practicing in a company training module, was able to do an uncommon surgical procedure, directly improving patient care.

Research studies involving the PrecisionOS platform performed at medical institutions in North America and Europe have won numerous awards, including a Top 10 Abstract by the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES) and runner up for top paper at the world's largest simulation gathering, the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC). Other honors include the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada top presentation award and an inaugural CSES Research Grant from the Canadian Orthopedic Association.

PrecisionOS based research has been accepted and presented at notable conferences, including the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES), the International Conference on Residency Education (ICRE), the American College of Surgeons, the Royal Society of Medicine, Cambridge Trauma and Orthopedic Club, Global Spine Congress, Orthopedic Summit (OSET), the Royal College Simulation Summit, Société Internationale de Chirurgie Orthopédique et de Traumatologie (SICOT), the British Elbow and Shoulder Society (BESS), the Orthopedic Research Society (ORS) and the largest orthopedic conference in the world, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS).

In 2020, PrecisionOS was selected from among 1,500 education tech companies as the gold winner for the EdTech Awards at Reimagine Education, which runs the world's largest training education competition.

A chosen partner for a growing number of residency and fellowship programs, professional societies and medical device companies seeking evidence-based surgical education, the company's modules offer a proprietary and validated Precision Score™ which has been shown to have a high correlation to surgeon performance.

"We are proud of what we've accomplished, but we have significantly more work to do to strengthen this claim even further," says Danny Goel, M.D., surgeon and CEO, PrecisionOS. "The studies in progress are even more exciting, as we intend to pioneer surgical education training around the world."

The list of peer reviewed publications can be viewed on the PrecisionOS website.

About PrecisionOS

PrecisionOS is a leading provider of virtual reality surgical training solutions for the medical industry. The company's immersive platform enables hospitals, universities and medical device companies to more effectively train medical residents and practicing surgeons while improving the transfer of knowledge and skills. Multiple, independent trials published in medical journals confirm that participants using the PrecisionOS platform became better, more confident surgeons, leading to improved patient outcomes. PrecisionOS has collaborative affiliations with leading medical device companies, professional societies and now more than 50 major medical institutions in the U.S. and Canada. The company's technology platform is being used in more than 40 countries globally. Learn more at www.precisionostech.com.

