U.S. markets open in 6 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,414.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,985.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,068.25
    +22.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,216.60
    -2.80 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.46
    -0.10 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.70
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.72
    +0.14 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1875
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.04
    -1.42 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1080
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,955.13
    -425.66 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.21
    -15.23 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Scientific Games Acquires Lightning Box

·4 min read

Market-leading digital games provider acquires digital content studio as it executes on strategic growth opportunities

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") acquired content studio Lightning Box as the Company continues to execute on its vision to become a leading, cross-platform global game Company.

Scientific Games Corporation
Scientific Games Corporation

This acquisition is a key step forward on the Company's strategic plan to become a content-led sustainable growth company. The Company continues to capitalize on its largest growth opportunities with a focus on digital markets. The addition of the Lightning Box studio bolsters the Company's in-house studios with even more talented game makers.

Lightning Box, a Sydney-based slot developer, has a proven track record for creating feature-rich, land-based inspired games that deliver exciting experiences for online slot players worldwide. The studio's titles include strong performers such as ChickenFox, Lightning Horseman, Lightning Leopard, ChickenFox5x Skillstar, Astrocat and Silver Lion. Lightning Box is currently live with more than 50 of the leading U.S., Canadian and European operators, including BetMGM, Rush Street, Golden Nugget, FanDuel, BCLC, Loto Quebec, Unibet, 888, Sky Bet, LeoVegas, William Hill, Betsson and many more.

Dylan Slaney, SVP Gaming, Digital at Scientific Games, said, "Lightning Box games are hugely popular with slots players around the world, and we're excited to welcome these talented game designers to our team. Our strategy is a simple one: talented, passionate people make great games and the addition of the Lightning Box team is another example of this and how we will continue to be the iGaming industry leader."

Scientific Games and Lightning Box have a long-standing partnership, which should lead to a seamless integration. Lightning Box games are already proven performers across the OpenGaming™ platform in the U.S. and the studio will continue deliver new exciting games while benefitting from Scientific Games' comprehensive range of resources, including data analytics and commercial support.

Peter Causley, CEO and co-founder of Lightning Box, said, "Wow, what an amazing opportunity and recognition of our team's efforts. Joining the Scientific Games team and working even more closely with them comes at the perfect time to drive forward our ambitious product innovation plans. Having been an OpenGaming partner since it's early days, we knew that Scientific Games had the capabilities to propel our games to new heights. We're now in a better position than ever to bring our robust pipeline of high-quality slots more effortlessly to our global online casino partners."

© 2021 Scientific Games Corporation. All rights reserved.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Media Inquiries:
Media@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements
In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-acquires-lightning-box-301347901.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Reopening basket stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin: strategist

    Anastasia Amoroso, iCapital Network’s chief investment strategist, discusses which sectors are poised to benefit from the reopening trade, and the disconnect between the stock and bond markets.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • AMD stock closes at fifth straight record high following report Nvidia-Arm deal may get blocked

    MARKET PULSE Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares closed at a fifth consecutive record high on Tuesday following a report that Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) acquisition of Arm Ltd. may get blocked by U.K.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Pinterest Stock?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock is catching a lot of buzz recently, but not for a good reason. As economies reopened during the quarter, folks spent less time engaging with Pinterest. Pinterest started the second quarter with 478 million MAUs.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in

  • Robinhood Stock Jumps As Cathie Wood Reveals A New Huge Buy

    Fund manager Cathie Wood has continued to load up on shares of the popular trading app Robinhood. Wood's ARK Innovation ETF on Tuesday disclosed that it held around 4.9 million shares of Robinhood stock, representing a weighting of 0.82% in the fund. Robinhood stock closed up 24.2% at 46.80 in the stock market today, putting the value of Wood's holdings at $230 million.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Estimated to Break Profit in 2023, Inflation Poses an Extra Risk

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) future prospects, breakeven date and a latent risk factor.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed 24% Today

    What happened Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the popular app-based, trade-by-phone stock brokerage, soared to close up 24.2% on Tuesday. You can probably thank Cathie Wood for that. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Nikola falls despite earnings beat; here's how the stock is doing

    Nikola reported quarterly results this morning. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Sank 20% in July

    Beginning the summer on a bullish note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped in June, but the market's excitement for the fuel cell stock wasn't sustained in July -- a month during which the stock fell 20%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although analysts at Citigroup and Seaport Global both initiated coverage on Plug Power's stock last month, assigning it a buy rating, investors weren't motivated enough to pick up shares. Between the company failing to provide details about a new deal and competition ramping up among hydrogen-focused companies, investors felt the clouds were hanging too heavily on this familiar fuel cell name.

  • Why SolarEdge Stock Soared 17% After Earnings

    Shares of solar power inverter maker SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) are racing ahead 17.2% as of 1 p.m. EDT Tuesday, after the company reported a sizable earnings beat yesterday evening. Heading into earnings, analysts had projected that SolarEdge would earn $1.12 per share on under $455 million in revenue for its fiscal second quarter. In fact, SolarEdge earned $1.28 per share, and on sales of more than $480 million.