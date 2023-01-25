U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

SCIENTIFIC GAMES WILL CONTINUE TO BRING INSTANT GAME ENTERTAINMENT TO LOTTERY PLAYERS IN EL SALVADOR

·3 min read

New Contract Follows Record-breaking Year of Sales to Benefit Health and Education

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games won a competitive public tender to serve as the exclusive instant game provider to Lotería Nacional de Beneficencia de El Salvador, the National Lottery of El Salvador. The company has helped the Lottery significantly grow its instant game sales since 2017 with proceeds benefitting health, education and social programs in the Central American country.

Scientific Games won a competitive public tender to serve as the exclusive instant game provider to Lotería Nacional de Beneficencia de El Salvador, the National Lottery of El Salvador.

"We appreciate Scientific Games' support to improve our instant lottery business, helping us grow 40% last year and achieving an accumulated growth of nearly 400% in the last five years. We look forward to continuing game portfolio innovation for the benefit of charitable causes in El Salvador," said Javier Milian, President of the National Lottery of El Salvador.

Milian, who also serves as president of CIBELAE, the industry association serving Latin American lotteries, credited the company's recommended improvements to record-breaking 2022 sales with the instant game category outperforming the traditional lottery in profitability. Popular instant games with El Salvador players include Mascotas, Safari, Dinero al Instante and Tragamonedas. 

Under the new contract, Scientific Games experts will develop high-performance products for the National Lottery of El Salvador's instant game portfolio with data-driven services including game planning and design. Games are produced at the company's facility in Santiago, Chile, one of five major production facilities globally.

"We are proud to continue our successful collaboration with the National Lottery of El Salvador to help support its business and beneficiaries. We have navigated challenges together over the years, and we are confident that our strong relationship will drive continued success," said John Schulz, President, Americas and Global Instant Products for Scientific Games.

As the world's largest creator, manager and manufacturer of lottery instant games, the company's relationship with the National Lottery of El Salvador dates back to 1999. Scientific Games currently serves lotteries in nine Latin American countries, including Belize, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Uruguay.

The company provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries, including 18 of the top 20 performing instant game lotteries in the world. Scientific Games products generate more than 70% of global instant game retail sales.

© 2023 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games is a leading provider of lottery products, technology and services to government-sponsored lottery programs globally. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-will-continue-to-bring-instant-game-entertainment-to-lottery-players-in-el-salvador-301727137.html

SOURCE Scientific Games LLC

