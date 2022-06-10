Scientific Industries Integrates Important New Features into its VIVID Pill Counting Solution to Deliver Digitally Simplified Pharmacy Automation

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a life sciences tool provider, and a developer and provider of digitally simplified bioprocessing and pharmacy automation products, announced the release of its newly redesigned VIVID® automated pill counter. The upgraded VIVID promises to reduce the burden on pharmacists of dispensing medications safely, streamlining their workflows, and enabling them to work more efficiently and effectively.

Scientific Industries first introduced the VIVID automated pill counter at the end of calendar year 2019, and because of its early success, the Company embarked on a project of several enhancements to take advantage of the growing pharmacy automation market and make further inroads into digitally simplified life science tools. The newly upgraded VIVID delivers several major new customer benefits:

Total Inventory Solution - The VIVID's new "unit of use" feature fully completes the workflow cycle by allowing the pharmacist to fill prescriptions of non-dispensable drugs such as inhalers, liquids, and creams, making the VIVID an integral part of the pharmacy. This feature utilizes GS1 drug encoding to "track and trace" unique drug data such as lot numbers, expiration dates, and serial numbers. The advantage is that it ensures the drug being dispensed is not counterfeit, stolen, contaminated, or otherwise harmful. This feature will be a vital tool for patient safety allowing the pharmacist to track each drug dispensed in the event of recalls.

Faster, More Comprehensive Pill Counting Engine - The newest version of the VIVID's pill counting engine uses an advanced algorithm which provides for faster and more robust pill counting. In addition, VIVID can now count most translucent pills, detect pill fragments, incorrect pills, as well as foreign objects on the tray such as desiccants or cotton swabs.

More Pharmacy Management Systems Integration and Interoperability - The new VIVID can seamlessly interface with the most widely used pharmacy management software programs, avoiding the need to process the same transaction twice, which saves valuable time and reduces labor costs. The new VIVID now connects to MEDI-SPAN Access®, a premium drug database commonly used for visual validation of the dispensed drug. Pharmacists see a pre-verified photograph of the pill that is counted on the VIVID. It also enables dispensing of generic equivalents and substitutes that are made at the time of filling the prescription.

VIVID Plus Subscription - This revolutionary cloud-based feature takes advantage of the Company's prior experience in cloud-based data collection. This service which is free for the first year, incorporates customized reporting with unlimited transaction logs and data backup, transaction analytics allowing user to do searches and view statistics, ability to export data, access from any computer or mobile device for easy access from anywhere, automatic reporting via email including miscount alerts, partial count tracking, inventory reports, user management. In addition, the VIVID Plus service will now provide the user with access to the FDA's NDC directory, automatic software updates to the VIVID, an extended warranty, lifetime technical support with remote assistance, and a free pill counting tray replacement.

"We have broken new ground in the independent pharmacy segment by offering the first total pharmacy enterprise solution at the price of a simple pill counter. Our customers have been asking us to integrate into one automated system the many different important tasks they need to do each day. We have a passion for making their lives easier by connecting our hardware, their pharmacy benefit software and inventory management systems into one labor and space saving device. I am excited we have completed this upgrade in features prior to the busy summer pharmacy trade show season," said Karl Nowsielski, Torbal Division President of Scientific Industries, and inventor of the VIVID.

John Moore, Chairman of Scientific Industries said, "Next time you visit a pharmacy look behind the counter and see the crowded workspace and complexity required to fill your prescriptions. At Scientific Industries we believe simpler is better. Pharmacy operations have become more complex due to new drugs and dosage forms. We believe that modern technology like the VIVID make a difference in improving operational efficiencies and simplifying the work lives of our pharmacy customers."

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB:SCND), is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and Torbal® balances and pill counters, and bioprocessing systems under the product name Cell Growth Quantifier and Liquid Injection System. Scientific Industries' products are used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance, or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.

MEDI-SPAN Access® is a registered trademark of Wolters Kluwer.

SOURCE: Scientific Industries, Inc.





