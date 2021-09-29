Scientific Industries to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference

BOHEMIA, NY and PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND) announced today that it will present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 4:15 PM ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Scientific Industries' website at www.scientificindustries.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2521/42894. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from October 5-7, 2021. To arrange a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/fall2021invreg.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB:SCND), is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and Torbal® balances, and bioprocessing systems and methods. Scientific Industries' products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.

Contact:

Helena R. Santos

President

Scientific Industries, Inc.

631-567-4700

h santos@scientificindustries.com

www.scientificindustries.com

Investor Contact:

Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (602) 889-9700

SCND@lythampartners.com

