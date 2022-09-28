Scientific Industries to Report Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on September 29, 2022

Investor Call to be held September 30th at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 28, 2022 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a life sciences tool provider, and a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing products, announced today it will file a Form 10K for its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2022, and issue a press release reporting its fiscal year 2022 before the market open on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

The Company will conduct a conference call for all interested parties on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Conference Call Details

To participate in this call, please dial (877) 270-2148 or (412) 902-6510 (international), or listen via a live webcast, which is available on the Company's Investor Relations page at https://www.scientificindustries.com/investor-relations/ or at https://app.webinar.net/AnBZp0QoD5Q.

A replay of the call will be available through October 7, 2022, at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 (international), replay access code: 3755814, or for 30 days at https://www.scientificindustries.com/investor-relations/.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB:SCND), is a life science tool provider. The Company designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and Torbal® balances, and bioprocessing systems under its DOTS platform which features its Cell Growth Quantifier and Liquid Injection System, Flow Cells, combined with state of the art analytics. Scientific Industries' products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com.

About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc.

Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. ("SBI") is dedicated to pioneering digitally simplified bioprocessing by providing actionable insights from lab to production floor. With the DOTS platform, SBI offers a broad portfolio of state-of-the-art bioprocessing sensors and actuators as well as the innovative DOTS software, for sensor control and data monitoring. SBI is a subsidiary of Scientific Industries Holdings, Inc. To learn more, visit www.scientificbio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact:

Helena R. Santos

CEO and President

Phone: 631-567-4700

hsantos@scientificindustries.com

info@scientificindustries.com

or

Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: 602-889-9700

SCND@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Scientific Industries, Inc.





