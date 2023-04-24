ReportLinker

Major players in the scientific instruments market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, Merck KGaA, Horiba Limited, PerkinElmer Inc.

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Scientific Instruments Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451117/?utm_source=GNW

, F Hoffmann-La Roche Limited, Zeiss International, Roche Holding AG, 3M Company, and Geno Technology Inc.



The global scientific instruments market is expected to grow from $38.94 billion in 2022 to $41.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The scientific instruments market is expected to grow to $50.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



The scientific instruments market consists of sales of scientific instruments that are used for natural phenomena and theoretical research.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Scientific instruments are instruments designed in such a way that they can help in achieving scientific purposes for the research of novel products.These instruments are essential for new product development and remodeling of the existing products.



Although they are a component of laboratory equipment, scientific instruments are thought to be more advanced and specialized than other measuring instruments. The scientific instruments are used to indicate, measure, and record physical quantities in science research labs and R&D facilities.



North America was the largest region in the scientific instruments market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the scientific instruments market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of scientific instruments market are clinical analyzers, analytical instruments, and other types.The clinical analyzers refer to a device used to examine urine, plasma, and blood serum samples.



The clinical analyzers are utilized in all laboratories, from tiny point-of-care clinics to high-throughput clinical labs to test for analytes, including proteins, enzymes, and electrolytes. The scientific instruments are used for research, clinical and diagnostics, other applications in hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, other sectors.



The increasing testing and research facilities drive the scientific instruments market.There has been a rapid increase in testing and research facilities due to the spreading virus and increasing efforts to combat its after-effects.



These testing and research facilities require scientific instruments for effective testing and development of solutions.For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, in September 2020, the Global Fund confirmed that it had allocated the first $50 million from its COVID-19 response mechanism to assist countries in purchasing at least 10 million of the new quick tests for LMICs at the set price.



Such encouragement for testing and research facilities will propel the growth of the scientific instruments market.



Artificial intelligence is a key trend gaining popularity in the scientific instruments market.The use of artificial intelligence in research is anticipated to alter current practices significantly.



Such advancements enable key players to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in February 2022, Agilent Technologies Inc., a US-based analytical instrumentation development and manufacturing company, acquired artificial intelligence (AI) technology developed by Virtual Control. Agilent plans to utilize the AI in conjunction with its software for mass spectrometry equipment used in combination with both liquid and gas chromatography. The new capabilities automate labor-intensive processes like sampling and report production. Virtual Control is an AI and machine learning software developer.



In October 2021, Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd., a US-based developer and manufacturer of highly differentiated technology for scientific research, aerospace, and industrial market, acquired Lambert Instruments B.V. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Tibidabo Scientific Industries will expand its market by leveraging Lambert’s broad product offering and strong R&D capabilities. Lambert Instruments B.V. is a Netherlands-based company that develops and produces scientific imaging equipment and numerous fluorescence imaging modalities.



The countries covered in the scientific instruments market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The scientific instruments market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides scientific instruments market statistics, including scientific instruments industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a scientific instruments market share, detailed scientific instruments market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the scientific instruments industry. This scientific instrument market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06451117/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



