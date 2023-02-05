U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.48
    -43.28 (-1.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,926.01
    -127.93 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,006.96
    -193.86 (-1.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,985.53
    -15.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.23
    -2.65 (-3.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.70
    -53.10 (-2.75%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -1.22 (-5.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    -0.0113 (-1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5320
    +0.1360 (+4.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0173 (-1.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1500
    +2.5460 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,373.37
    +34.92 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.42
    -1.43 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,901.80
    +81.64 (+1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,509.46
    +107.41 (+0.39%)
     

Scilex Holding Company, a majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Announces Record and Meeting Dates for its first Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
·7 min read
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex”), a majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain, announced that its first virtual-only Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”) is scheduled to be held on April 6, 2023 at 9AM PST. Scilex also announced that its Board of Directors has set the close of business on March 6, 2023 as the record date (the “Record Date”) for determining stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, at the Meeting.

About Scilex Holding Company

Scilex Holding Company, a majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., is an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Scilex is uncompromising in its focus to become the global pain management leader committed to social, environmental, economic, and ethical principles to responsibly develop pharmaceutical products to maximize quality of life. Results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for SEMDEXATM, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. Scilex has applied for breakthrough therapy designation and expects to seek priority review for SEMDEXATM for the treatment of sciatica.   Scilex targets indications with high unmet needs and large market opportunities with non-opioid therapies for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe pain.  Scilex launched its first commercial product in October 2018, in-licensed a commercial product in June 2022, and is developing its late-stage pipeline, which includes a pivotal Phase 3 candidate and one Phase 2 and one Phase 1 candidate.  Its commercial product, ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, or ZTlido®, is a prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the relief of pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.  Scilex in-licensed the exclusive right to commercialize Gloperba® (colchicine USP) oral solution, an FDA-approved prophylactic treatment for painful gout flares in adults, in the U.S. Scilex, is planning to commercialize Gloperba® in 2023, and is well-positioned to market and distribute the product. Scilex’s three product candidates are SP-102 (injectable dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel product containing 10 mg dexamethasone), or SEMDEXA™, a Phase 3, novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, with FDA Fast Track status; SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4%, a Phase 2, triple-strength formulation of ZTlido®, for the treatment of low back pain, with FDA Fast Track status; and SP-104, 4.5 mg Delayed Burst Release Low Dose Naltrexone Hydrochloride (DBR-LDN) Capsule, for the treatment of chronic pain, fibromyalgia that has completed multiple Phase 1 trial programs and expected to initiate Phase 2 trials this year. For further information regarding the SP-102 Phase 3 efficacy trial, see NCT identifier NCT03372161 – Corticosteroid Lumbar Epidural Analgesia for Radiculopathy – Full Text View – ClinicalTrials.gov.

Scilex Holding Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with operations in both Palo Alto and San Diego, California. For further information please visit www.scilexholding.com.

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento’s multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (“TKIs”), fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), immuno-cellular therapies (“DAR-T™”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvec™”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including STI-1558, COVISHIELD™ and COVIDROPS™, COVI-MSCTM; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVIMARK™.

Sorrento’s commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a TRPV1 agonist, non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). RTX has been cleared for a Phase II trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase II trial in osteoarthritis patients. Positive final results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for SEMDEXA™, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting concerning the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements related to Scilex, Sorrento and their subsidiaries under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated date and timing of the Meeting, Scilex’s long-term objectives and commercialization plans, Scilex’s potential to attract new capital and avoid the effects of negative debt leverage, future opportunities for Scilex, Scilex’s future business strategies, the expected cash resources of Scilex and the expected uses thereof; Scilex’s current and prospective product candidates, planned clinical trials and preclinical activities and potential product approvals, as well as the potential for market acceptance of any approved products and the related market opportunity; statements regarding SP-102 (SEMDEXA™), SP-103 or SP-104, if approved by the FDA; Scilex’s development and commercialization plans; and Sorrento’s products, technologies and prospects and Scilex’s products, technologies and prospects.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause Sorrento’s and Scilex’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: general economic, political and business conditions; risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the risk that the potential product candidates that Scilex develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding the regulatory pathway for Scilex’s product candidates; the risk that Scilex will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that Scilex’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; the risk that Scilex has overestimated the size of the target patient population, their willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; risks that the results of the Phase 2 trial for SP-103 or Phase 1 trials for SP-104 may not be successful; risks that the prior results of the clinical trials of SP-102 (SEMDEXA™), SP-103 or SP-104 may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual property risks; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time and other risks set forth in Sorrento’s and Scilex’s filings with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

For Scilex Holding Company

Jaisim Shah
Chief Executive Officer
Scilex Holding Company
960 San Antonio Road
Palo Alto, CA 94303
Office: (650) 516-4310
Email: investorrelations@scilexholding.com

Website: www.sorrentotherapeutics.com and www.scilexholding.com

Investors and Media Contact:

Contact: Stephen Ma
Email: investorrelations@scilexholding.com

Sorrento® and the Sorrento logo are registered trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

G-MAB™, DAR-T™, Seprehvec™, SOFUSA™, COVISHIELD™, COVIDROPSTM, COVI-MSC™, COVIMARK™ and FujoveeTM are trademarks of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

SEMDEXA™ (SP-102) is a trademark owned by Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company. A proprietary name review by the FDA is planned.

ZTlido® is a registered trademark owned by Scilex Pharmaceuticals Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company.

Gloperba® is an exclusive, transferable license to use the trademark by Scilex Holding Company.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2023 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. All Rights Reserved.


Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Novavax or BioNTech Stock?

    The two companies, known for their vaccines, could see their businesses benefit from a yearly COVID-19 shot.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Soared 77% in January

    Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) rocketed 77.4% higher in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise software provider is seeing increased enthusiasm from investors due to the hype around the new AI chatbots released by companies like Open AI. The company also just announced a partnership to integrate AI language models from companies like Open AI and Google into C3.ai's software applications, which investors took as a positive sign for the stock.

  • Magenta Therapeutics to shut down after patient death

    A Cambridge biotech is set to become at least the 10th Massachusetts biotech company to shut down since the start of 2022, following the death of a patient in a clinical trial.

  • Morningstar Lists Undervalued Stocks, Including Meta

    "The U.S. equity market remains undervalued, albeit much less undervalued than at the beginning of the year," he wrote in a commentary. As of Jan. 31, a composite of the 700-plus stocks listed on U.S. exchanges and covered by Morningstar indicated the market was 10% undervalued. "However, while we view the broad markets as undervalued for long-term investors, in the short term, we think the easy returns are behind us," Sekera said.

  • Will These 3 Potential Blockbuster Drugs Lift Bristol Myers Squibb?

    Shares in pharmaceutical company Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are up a little more than 11% over the past year. The company posted third-quarter revenue of $11.2 billion, a decrease of 3%, with one culprit being the loss of exclusivity for one of its blockbuster drugs, Revlimid. The blood cancer therapy reported sales of $2.4 billion, down 28% year over year.

  • 3 Ultra-Growth Stocks That Could Soar in a 2023 Bull Market

    If you're looking for high-growth stocks that have been beaten down and could take off in the next bull market, you've come to the right place. While no one knows if the stock market has hit bottom yet, it certainly feels that way. A team of Motley Fool contributors recently sifted through the market's rubble to find three promising growth stocks that are due to rebound.

  • 11 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best CBD stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best CBD Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry in 2022 had mixed results. While some new markets experienced significant growth, sales in many established markets decreased, slowing or even […]

  • 15 Best Dividend Leaders to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 15 best dividend leaders to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Leaders to Buy According to Hedge Funds. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSE:FDL) is based on the 100 highest yielding stocks that have […]

  • AMD Proves Intel's Problems Belong to Intel -- Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?

    Headed into AMD's (NASDAQ: AMD) Q4 2022 earnings report, the burning question on investors' minds was whether Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) disastrous financial update the week prior would bleed over onto AMD. The longer answer is a bit more nuanced, because the semiconductor industry (specifically the part dealing with PCs and laptops) is in the midst of one of the worst downturns in decades. First, data centers (the computing units for the cloud, AI, and high-performance business computing of all kinds) are a secular growth trend that is propelling the semiconductor industry higher.

  • 3 High-Yield REITs for Safe Dividend Income

    These names have joined the ranks of the world's most elite dividend growth companies as Dividend Aristocrats and/or Dividend Kings.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Used Cars', Becomes a Hot Meme Stock

    The seller of used cars online has just experienced a crazy stock market week reminiscent of the phenomenon of meme stocks.

  • J.P. Morgan Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    The year has started well for stock market investors, no doubt of that. The S&P 500 has jumped 9%, and the NASDAQ is up nearly 17%. While this doesn’t reverse last year’s losses, the gains, prompted by several releases of positive economic data, do indicate a shift to more positive investor sentiment. But there is always a voice of caution, and today it’s coming from JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic, who warns that the stock rally likely won’t last – and that it has only postponed, not ended,

  • Nvidia Stock Soars In 2023 — Is It A Buy After Latest Breakout?

    Nvidia is a giant in data centers and gaming, but semiconductor companies are bracing for a bumpy 2023. Is Nvidia stock a buy right now? Recently, World Semiconductor Trade Statistics predicted that chip sales will decline 4.1% in 2023.

  • Gilead Sciences and 9 More Companies That Boosted Their Dividends This Week

    Old Dominion Freight Line, which handles freight shipping logistics, said it will raise its quarterly dividend by 33% to 40 cents from 30 cents.

  • Why Bill.com Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL), the payments specialist for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), were taking a dive today after the company posted strong results in its fiscal second quarter but offered disappointing guidance for the current period. Bill.com, which is a software-as-a-service company that helps SMBs handle payments and back-office accounting, said core revenue rose 49% in the quarter, and total revenue jumped 66% to $260 million, which beat estimates at $243.5 million. CEO Rene Lacerte said, "We delivered strong second-quarter results and achieved another quarter of non-GAAP profitable growth as we executed on our strategy to be the essential financial operations platform for SMBs."

  • This Is Warren Buffett's No. 1 Stock to Buy (and You Won't Find It in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio)

    The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $63 billion since mid-2018 buying a stock that doesn't show up in Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings or investment portfolio.

  • 3 of the Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Here are three of the best high-yield dividend stocks to buy in February. When I think of low-risk dividend stocks, Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA) immediately comes to mind. The company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that leases nearly all of its properties to the U.S. government.

  • Adani Offshore Investor Has Links to Adani Family

    U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud by the conglomerate owned by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani center on whether his family wielded influence over Mauritius-based investors.

  • Canaccord loves these biotech stocks — and gives them upside of more than 80%

    Biotech stocks give a whole new meaning to risk/reward plays. Unlike names inhabiting other areas of the market, these tickers can witness explosive movements in the blink of an eye, giving them a Street reputation for their high volatility. So, how are investors supposed to determine which biotech stocks are capable of outperforming the rest? Tracking the analyst community’s activity can be an effective strategy. The pros, who have in-depth knowledge of the industry, offer insight into many bio