Scipher Medicine Welcomes Chip Parkinson as Chief Commercial Officer of its Diagnostics Business

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company matching patients with the most effective therapy, today announces the addition of Chip Parkinson as Chief Commercial Officer of its diagnostic business. Chip will lead the commercialization of Scipher’s pipeline of precision diagnostic tools in autoimmune diseases, including PrismRA®, a first-of-its-kind liquid molecular signature test that informs personalized treatment decisions for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients at any point in the clinical journey.



“We are incredibly excited to have Chip join the Scipher team,” said Alif Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Scipher Medicine. “Chip’s background spanning diagnostics, payers, pharmacy and pharma puts him in a unique position to monetize our growing pipeline of products and ensure rapid adoption to the benefits of our customers.”

“What attracted me to Scipher was the company’s relentless focus on developing tests that both improve patient outcomes and reduce wasted spend in the healthcare system,” said Chip. “Lack of response to drugs in autoimmune diseases in one of the largest contributors to increased healthcare cost in the United States and Scipher is determined to tackle this huge unmet clinical and financial need. It’s a privilege to be part of a team solving one of the biggest problems facing healthcare today.”

Chip brings over 25 years of experience in healthcare product development and commercialization in various executive strategic and P&L leadership positions with Myriad Genetics, Cambia Health Solutions, and Pfizer. Prior to joining Scipher, he was Executive Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at Myriad Genetics responsible for strategic planning encompassing 11 products in six therapeutic areas serving more than 2 million patients globally.

Scipher Medicine’s robust test pipeline is targeting approved therapies with low patient response rates for multiple complex autoimmune diseases, allowing clinicians to make evidence-based therapy decisions and improve treatment outcomes while saving payers unnecessary spend on ineffective drugs, addressing a $42 billion market opportunity.

About PrismRA®

PrismRA, a liquid signature test, is a revolutionary advancement bringing precision medicine to the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which affects 20 million patients globally. From a routine blood draw, the PrismRA test analyzes an individual's molecular signature, helping identify who is unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy, the world’s largest selling drug class, so non-responders can be prescribed alternative effective therapy and avoid unnecessary dose escalations or drug cycles. Providers now have objective data to guide therapeutic decision-making and give patients the best chance of achieving treatment targets and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, please visit www.PrismRA.com .

About Scipher Medicine®

Scipher Medicine, a precision immunology company, holds the fundamental belief that patients deserve simple answers to treatment options based on scientifically backed data. Leveraging our proprietary Spectra® platform and artificial intelligence, we commercialize liquid- based tests revealing a persons’ unique molecular disease signature and match such signature to the most effective therapy, ensuring optimal treatment from day one. The unprecedented quantity of patient molecular data generated from our tests further drives the discovery and development of novel and more effective therapeutics. We partner with payers, providers, and pharma along the healthcare value chain to bring precision medicine to autoimmune diseases. Visit www.sciphermedicine.com and follow Scipher on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

