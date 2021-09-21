U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

SCIRENT appoints Dr. Maximilian Posch, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

·2 min read

BERLIN, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCIRENT, an international full-service cardiovascular contract research organization (CRO), is proud to appoint Dr. Maximilian Posch as Chief Medical Officer. In his new position, Dr. Posch will be an important driver of SCIRENT's growth by contributing medical and scientific expertise to support SCIRENT's service portfolio and consulting clients on early-phase study designs and regulatory requirements.

(PRNewsfoto/SCIRENT)
(PRNewsfoto/SCIRENT)

Dr. Posch holds a medical degree from Humboldt University Berlin and is board certified in internal medicine and clinical pharmacology. He joins SCIRENT from Charité Research Organisation, where he acted as a Medical Director for almost ten years. He has a strong background in academic and industry-driven research. In his professional career, he conducted more than 200 trials and co-authored more than 40 peer-reviewed publications.

"Dr. Posch brings a wealth of experience in early phase clinical studies and cardiovascular research. He has profound expertise in the medical and regulatory requirements of first-in-human trials and early phase clinical studies and their implementation in study protocols. Moreover, he is a true clinician with more than ten years of experience in cardiology and cardiac surgery. At SCIRENT, he will play a crucial role in developing the drug division with new innovative products including cell and gene therapies," explains Prof. Dr. Hans-Dirk Düngen, CEO of SCIRENT.

"I am very pleased for the opportunity to contribute to SCIRENT's next growth phase and excited to offer my experience in drug development as well as my network in the national and international research environment," said Dr. Posch. "SCIRENT has built up an extensive customer portfolio over the past ten years and is driven by a highly dedicated international team. My goal is to support small and medium-sized companies on their way to apply novel therapeutic methods in translational and early phase studies. This includes advice on strategies, study design, and operational aspects. In particular, novel treatment approaches like cell and gene therapies (CGT/ATMPs) offer an exciting opportunity for SCIRENT and very attractive options for patients with heart failure and other heart diseases."

About SCIRENT

SCIRENT was founded in 2012 with the vision to help clients develop innovative therapies and medical devices for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Executing complex multi-site studies for almost 10 years, SCIRENT offers a dedicated team of experienced clinical and regulatory professionals and has developed an excellent network of experienced CV research sites in Europe and North America.

For more information about SCIRENT, please visit www.scirent.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scirent-appoints-dr-maximilian-posch-md-as-chief-medical-officer-301380670.html

SOURCE SCIRENT

