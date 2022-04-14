U.S. markets closed

Sciwind Biosciences Announces Initiation of Dosing in Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating XW004, an oral tablet formulation of its Proprietary GLP-1 Analogue (Ecnoglutide)

·2 min read

HANGZHOU, China and SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease, today announced the initiation of subject dosing in its Phase 1 clinical trial of XW004. XW004 is an oral tablet formulation of Ecnoglutide, a novel long-lasting GLP-1 peptide analogue under development for the treatment of obesity, type 2 diabetes and NASH. Co-formulation of the peptide agonist with an oral absorption enhancer prevents deactivation in the digestive tract and allows for daily oral administration. Preclinical studies have demonstrated good safety and efficacy profiles for XW004.

The single-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled, and multiple ascending dose (MAD) study will evaluate XW004 at doses of up to 30 mg daily in approximately 56 healthy volunteers. Participants in the trial, which is being conducted in Australia, will be treated with the study drug once daily for 15 days with a 21-day treatment-free follow-up period. The objective of the study is to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of XW004.

"As a once-daily oral GLP-1 tablet, XW004 has the potential to offer a more convenient treatment option for patients with metabolic disease and improve the overall compliance in broader patient populations. It is also amenable to developing oral combination treatments with other drugs to further enhance treatment outcomes," said Dr. Hai Pan, founder and CEO of Sciwind. "Initiation of this Phase 1 MAD study is an important first step towards developing XW004 as a safe and effective treatment for patients living with metabolic disease."

About Sciwind Biosciences

Sciwind Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease. Its product pipeline consists of potentially first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates. Sciwind has developed multiple proprietary technologies, including oral peptide and inhaled protein therapeutic delivery platforms and identified a series of drug candidates based on these core platform technologies. For more information, visit www.sciwindbio.com.

