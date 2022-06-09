U.S. markets closed

Sciwind Biosciences to present Data from its GLP-1 and GIP Receptor Agonist Programs at The International Liver Congress(TM) EASL 2022

·3 min read

HANGZHOU, China and SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations at The International Liver CongressTM 2022, the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Studies of the Liver (EASL) taking place June 22-26 in London, United Kingdom. During the meeting, data from a combination study of Sciwind's long-lasting GLP-1 peptide analog XW003 and GIP peptide analog XW017 in an obese mouse model and preclinical pharmacology data for the oral small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist XW014 will be featured in two poster presentations.

"We are excited to have an opportunity to present the recent data from our GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist programs at this prestigious international conference," said Xinle Wu, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Sciwind. "We believe that these data lend strong support to Sciwnd's long-term strategy to develop more efficacious, better tolerated and more convenient treatment options for patients living with metabolic disease."

Presentation Details:

Poster Title: Synergistic activity of GLP-1 peptide analog XW003 and the long-lasting GIP receptor agonist XW017 in a diet induced obese mouse model
Publication Number: 1391
Session Title: NAFLD: Therapy
Date: Saturday June 25 between 9AM6PM GMT
Poster Title: Preclinical pharmacology of low molecular weight GLP-1 receptor agonist XW014
Publication Number: 1399
Session Title: NAFLD: Therapy
Date: Saturday June 25 between 9AM6PM GMT

About XW003

Injectable GLP-1 analogs are effective tools in managing type 2 diabetes, obesity, and have demonstrated clinical potential as a treatment for NASH.  XW003 is a novel, biased long-lasting GLP-1 peptide analog optimized for improved biological activity, cost-effective manufacturing, and once weekly dosing. XW003 has been shown to be safe and well tolerated in Phase 1 clinical study. Phase 2 studies are underway to study XW003 as a potential treatment for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

About XW014

XW014 is a small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist with the potential to be dosed orally once a day. Compared with GLP-1 peptide analogs, this small molecule agonist is easier to manufacture and formulate for oral dosing.   As a small molecule, XW014 has the potential to be co-formulated with other oral drugs of complementary mechanisms to create more effective combination treatments for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and NASH. XW014 is slated to enter clinical trials in Q3 2022.

About XW017

In combination with GLP-1 analogs, injectable GIP receptor agonists have demonstrated improved glycemic control, as well as more profound weight loss, in clinical trials.  XW017 is a novel, long-lasting GIP peptide analog optimized for biological activity and in vivo stability. It has the potential to be co-formulated with GLP-1 analogs to generate more effective combination treatments for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and NASH. XW017 is anticipated to enter clinical trials in 1H 2023.

About Sciwind

Sciwind Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease. Its product pipeline consists of potentially first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates. Sciwind has developed multiple proprietary technologies, including oral peptide and inhaled protein therapeutic delivery platforms and identified a series of drug candidates based on these core platform technologies. For more information, visit www.sciwindbio.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sciwind-biosciences-to-present-data-from-its-glp-1-and-gip-receptor-agonist-programs-at-the-international-liver-congresstm-easl-2022-301562457.html

SOURCE Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd.

