SCM Talent Group Merges With Supply Chain Careers

·3 min read

A popular supply chain job board, career resource hub and podcast will now be part of a leading Supply Chain Executive Search Firm

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A year after start-up, the partners at Supply Chain Careers (SCC) decided to compound their influence and join forces with SCM Talent Group, a supply chain recruiting firm started by SCC partner Rodney Apple. The merger brings a supply chain career-focused podcast, a supply chain job board, and a robust career development resource hub to the already formidable content base of SCM Talent Group. In addition to strengthening the supply chain career development resources, the new SCM Talent Group will expand its service offerings into fractional consulting for supply chain clients in need of interim executives and consultative leadership and guidance.

The move burnishes SCM Talent Group's expertise in supply chain talent with Rodney Apple's 20+ years of building out supply chain teams with Chris Gaffney's logistics & supply chain leadership experience as a former senior supply chain executive with Coca-Cola. Supply chain professor Mike Ogle rounds out the supply chain talent trifecta with his decades of academic and supply chain association leadership experience.

"When Rodney approached us with the idea, I don't think either of us hesitated. We knew that the fastest way to grow would be to take advantage of existing relationships and resources. We're really excited about the potential to serve a larger supply chain audience. The growth potential is intriguing and I'm really looking forward to meeting supply chain employers where they are and helping them to meet and exceed their goals," says Chris Gaffney.

Along with the consolidated content hub that will bring supply chain career advancement and development tools and resources, the supply chain careers podcast will also be migrated to SCM Talent Group. A new podcast series hosted by Chris Gaffney will launch with the merger as well. This leadership series is tailored towards budding executives, highlighting some of the most sought-after leadership tactics used by successful supply chain executives.

In addition to the content and podcasts, a supply chain job board will be part of the merge as well. This will allow supply chain hiring managers and talent professionals to post their supply chain openings to a job board that leverages an ever-expanding portfolio of supply chain career resources and digital marketing tactics to attract active and passive job seekers alike.

"The merging of SCM Talent Group and Supply Chain Careers creates one of the most unique career and talent service offerings in the supply chain marketplace. I am truly excited about partnering with Chris, Mike and our collective team to evolve our product and serving offerings that create value for supply chain employers, professionals and students", states Rodney Apple.

About SCM Talent Group

SCM Talent Group is a supply chain executive search firm and career advancement & development organization. We serve the end-to-end supply chain career opportunists and have partnered with hundreds of companies over the years to fill their supply chain talent and leadership needs. The addition of Supply Chain Careers content, podcasts, and personnel will serve to increase our reach and ability to provide unparalleled service to our clients. By focusing on serving employers, professionals and students that span the end-to-end supply chain discipline, we go well above and beyond most firms that only recruit talent for their client companies.

Contact:

scmtalent.com
josh.stack@scmtalent.com
877-236-0420

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scm-talent-group-merges-with-supply-chain-careers-301599052.html

SOURCE SCM Talent Group

