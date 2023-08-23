Scooter's Coffee to give free Pup Cups on National Dog Day, search for dogfluencer

As part of National Dog Day, Scooter's Coffee is releasing their Pumpkin Spice Pup Cup on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

Pumpkin Spice fans and dog owners can take part in a sweet deal on Scooter's Coffee locations for National Dog Day.

On National Dog Day, which is Saturday, Aug. 26, dogs can get a free Pumpkin Spice Pup Cup from any Scooter's location. The treat is made with dog-friendly ingredients, including whipped cream, a pumpkin dog treat and cinnamon. The first 15 dogs will also receive a bandana imprinted with the Scooter’s Coffee signature Smiley logo, according to a news release.

“We know how much dogs mean to our customers, and with the upcoming launch of the Scooter’s Coffee fall menu and popular pumpkin offerings, we wanted to provide something special for our pup friends to celebrate National Dog Day,” said Bill Black, Scooter’s Coffee Chief Community Officer. “It’s always fun to see our customers’ Pup Cup photos, and we look forward to seeing how their dogs enjoy the new Pumpkin Spice Pup Cups.”

The company is also launching a search for their first Scooter’s Coffee Dogfluencer. People can enter their dogs into the contest by:

LIKE and FOLLOW Scooter’s Coffee on Facebook or FOLLOW Scooter’s Coffee on Instagram.

LIKE the Aug. 25 Facebook or Instagram post that announces the contest and TAG three friends in the comments.

VISIT a Scooter’s Coffee location during operating hours on Aug. 26 and take a photo of participant’s dog enjoying a free Pumpkin Spice Pup Cup.

UPLOAD the photo to participant’s Facebook or Instagram betweenAug. 26 and Aug. 27, utilizing the hashtag #ScootersPupCup and tagging Scooter’s Coffee in the post.

Then, between Aug. 28-29, people can visit Scooter's Facebook or Instagram to vote on their favorite finalist. The dog with the most votes will be announced on Aug. 30 and will be featured on a billboard in Omaha, Nebraska, where Scooter's is based. The winning dog's owner will also receive a "doggy bag full of fun surprises and free coffee for a year, via a credit through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App."

The remaining finalists will also earn a doggy bag.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Scooter's Coffee to give free Pup Cups on National Dog Day