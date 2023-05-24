Scope Industries Berhad (KLSE:SCOPE) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Scope Industries Berhad (KLSE:SCOPE) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Scope Industries Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = RM11m ÷ (RM232m - RM7.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Scope Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 4.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 16%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Scope Industries Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Scope Industries Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Scope Industries Berhad's ROCE Trend?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 4.7%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 67%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Scope Industries Berhad has. Since the stock has only returned 6.3% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Scope Industries Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Scope Industries Berhad that you might be interested in.

