Scopely is buying FoxNext Games, adding MARVEL Strike Force to its game portfolio

Scopely, the massively funded mobile game publisher, has made good on its promise to start buying up more properties with the treasure chest it amassed in a whopping $200 million round last year.

The target this time is Walt Disney Company's FoxNext Games Los Angeles and Cold Iron Studios. Disney picked up Fox's game division in the huge $71.3 billion deal which merged the two entertainment powerhouses in 2019.

There's no word on how much Scopely spent on the deal, but the company is quickly becoming one of LA's biggest mobile game studios, joining the ranks of companies like Jam City as mega-players in the mobile games ecosystem emerging in Los Angeles.

The city has long been home to game development talent including Riot Games, Activision Blizzard, and others.

FoxNext is already the home of the popular "Marvel Strike Force" game and is developing "Avatar: Pandora Rising", which is a multiplayer strategy game based on the James Cameron blockbuster, "Avatar".

The portfolio doesn't include the Fox IP licensed game titles, which will continue to live under Disney's licensed game business.

“We have been hugely impressed with the incredible game the team at FoxNext Games has built with MARVEL Strike Force and can’t wait to see what more we can do together,” said Tim O’Brien, Chief Revenue Officer at Scopely, in a statement. “In addition to successfully growing our existing business, we have been bullish on further expanding our portfolio through M&A, and FoxNext Games’ player-first product approach aligns perfectly with our focus on delivering unforgettable game experiences. We are thrilled to combine forces with their world-class team and look forward to a big future together.”

As a result of the acquisition, FoxNext's President, Aaron Loeb will join Scopely in a newly created executive role, according to the company. Meanwhile, Amir Rahimi, FoxNext's senior vice president will become assume the mantle of President, Games at FoxNext Games Los Angeles studio, the company said.

Last year, Scopely hit $1 billion in lifetime revenue and recently bought the DIGIT Game Studios to further expand its footprint in Europe and across North America.