U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,525.83
    -9.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,239.83
    -129.26 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,365.57
    +2.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.09
    -1.20 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -19.90 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.33 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1860
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3660
    +0.0440 (+3.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1060
    +0.2870 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,979.10
    -321.63 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.48
    -50.48 (-3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.03
    -17.15 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Scopus BioPharma’s Subsidiary — Duet Therapeutics — Announces Appointment of Marcin Kortylewski, Ph.D. as Senior Scientific Advisor

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scopus BioPharma Inc.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Dr. Kortylewski is the Leading Authority on Bi-Functional Oligonucleotide Cancer Therapeutics and a Professor in the Department of Immuno-Oncology at the Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope National Medical Center

Dr. Kortylewski to Chair and Present at the 14th Annual RNA Consortium Meeting

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: “SCPS”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Marcin Kortylewski, Ph.D. as Senior Scientific Advisor of Duet Therapeutics. Duet Therapeutics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scopus.

Dr. Kortylewski is a Professor in the Department of Immuno-Oncology at the Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope National Medical Center. Dr. Kortylewski’s research focuses on understanding immune cell dysfunction in tumors and translating those understandings into bi-functional oligonucleotide cancer therapeutics. A significant focus of Dr. Kortylewski and his team is on the development of TLR9- and STAT3-targeted oligonucleotide immunotherapeutics. Dr. Kortylewski’s team is responsible for the invention and early development of Duet’s three CpG-STAT3 inhibitors.

Duet Therapeutics was recently launched by Scopus to integrate the immunotherapy assets of Scopus and Olimmune, creating the Duet Platform. Dr. Kortylewski co-founded Olimmune with John Rossi, Ph.D., the Lidow Family Research Chair and Professor of the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology at City of Hope.

The Duet Platform is comprised of three distinctive complementary CpG-STAT3 inhibitors:

CpG-STAT3siRNA

(“DUET-01”)

CpG-STAT3ASO

(“DUET-02”)

CpG-STAT3decoy

(“DUET-03”)

In his new role as Senior Scientific Advisor to Duet, Dr. Kortylewski will continue to provide scientific and other guidance on the development of the three CpG-STAT3 inhibitors constituting the Duet Platform. Dr. Kortylewski served on the Scientific Advisory Board of Scopus prior to Duet’s formation.

Alan Horsager, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Duet and President — Immuno-Oncology for Scopus, stated, “We are thrilled to have Dr. Kortylewski on our team as our Senior Scientific Advisor. Dr. Kortylewski has over 20 years of experience in the research and development of cancer immunotherapies and is the leading authority on bi-functional oligonucleotide cancer therapeutics. I have worked closely with Dr. Kortylewski over the last three years and have experienced firsthand his expertise, enthusiasm and confidence relating to the Duet Platform technologies and prospects. Dr. Kortylewski and his lab have been responsible for the discovery and/or early development of each of the three CpG-STAT3 inhibitors that comprise the Duet Platform. As the inventor of the Duet Platform technologies, Dr. Kortylewski is uniquely qualified to advise Duet on their continued development and evolution.”

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Dr. Kortylewski will be Chair of the Transcription and Control of Gene Expression session at the 14th Annual RNA Consortium Meeting. On Thursday, September 9, 2021, Dr. Kortylewski will make a presentation entitled Dual-Function Oligonucleotides for Targeting Telomerase and Activation of Antitumor Immunity, as part of the Novel Nucleic Acid Therapeutics session.

As previously announced, Dr. Horsager will also present at the RNA Consortium Meeting on Friday, September 10, 2021. Dr. Horsager’s presentation will be part of the Clinical Translation of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics session. Dr. Horsager will make a presentation entitled Clinical Development of CpG-STAT3 Inhibitors.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc., both directly and through subsidiaries, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The company’s lead drug candidate is a novel, targeted immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers. This drug candidate is highly distinctive, encompassing both RNA therapy and immunotherapy by synthetically linking siRNA to an oligonucleotide TLR9 agonist, creating the potential for targeted gene silencing with simultaneous TLR stimulation and immune activation in the tumor microenvironment. Additional STAT3-targeting immunotherapy drug candidates include bi-functional antisense and DNA-binding inhibition therapies. In addition, the company is developing additional drug candidates that target the endocannabinoid system, including MRI-1867 for the treatment systemic sclerosis. The company also seeks to identify additional compelling technologies for potential acquisition, in-licensing and/or other similar transactions. Receive updates by following Scopus BioPharma on Twitter here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as amended, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. Further, there can be no assurance that the company will identify and/or consummate any transaction relating to any additional technologies.

Contacts

Rodd Leeds/David Waldman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: (212) 671-1020
Email: SCPS@crescendo-ir.com

Hugh Burns/Delia Cannan/Nicholas Leasure
Reevemark
Tel: (212) 433-4600
Email: scopus@reevemark.com


Recommended Stories

  • Investors are ignoring the parallels between stocks today and ‘heady’ years of 1929, 1999 and 2007. Do this next, says strategist.

    Our call of the day from Miller Tabak + Co.'s Matt Maley warns of parallels between markets today and what's been seen in some pre-bear and bear years. Here's what he suggests investors do next.

  • 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    As I stated last month, movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) will be the top stock to avoid until its share price accurately reflects the ghastly performance of its underlying business and its ugly balance sheet. There pretty much isn't a fundamental factor working in AMC's favor at the moment. CEO Adam Aron has touted AMC's ability to pick up market share during the pandemic, but he overlooks that the actual movie theater pie has been shrinking for two decades.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. In 2016, Bank of America/Merrill Lynch released a report that compared the performance of value stocks to growth stocks over a 90-year period (1926-2015). The result was a clear-cut outperformance for value: A 17% annual return for value stocks versus a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks.

  • My Take: 4 Strong Growth Stocks to Buy This Week

    A handful of names stand ready to rally regardless of what the broader environment looks like going forward.

  • Cybersecurity Stock IronNet Is Surging 110%. It Could Be the Next Meme Stock.

    Shares of cybersecurity company IronNet surged more than 110% in premarket trading after attracting interest on internet forum Reddit.

  • Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) Short-Term Risks are Fueling the Downtrend

    As we are closing on the end of the summer, it is certainly this one won't be memorable for Mastercard Incorporated's (NYSE:MA) investors, as the latest down leg moved the overall losses close to 10%. The stock is now in the red for the year. Since the strong rejection from the previous support at US$360 pointed out that the downtrend is not over yet, we will examine the current state of, what looks to be, a reasonably expensive stock at the moment.

  • Baidu, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, the company's fundamentals...

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Boeing Now Has an Airbus Problem to Add to the List

    Millions of Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid, China trade soars, Deutsche Telekom ups stake in T-Mobile in share swap with SoftBank, and other news to start your day.

  • Spotify stock surges after KeyBanc says it’s time to buy

    Shares of Spotify Technology SA surged Tuesday, after KeyBanc Capital analyst Justin Patterson said it's time to buy into the digital music service, citing more evidence to suggest its business is in a stronger position and "compelling" valuation.

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 5 Years

    Buying these three beaten-down growth stocks could make you a fortune over the next five years. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are nearly 16% below the peak from early this year. There's only one underlying business behind both renewable energy stocks, but a secondary stock offering for BEPC in February caused its share price to fall more than its limited-partnership sibling.

  • 3 E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in September

    The pandemic definitely benefited e-commerce companies, but the digitization of retail sales was already a long-term trend. With many e-commerce stocks soaring in 2020, many have been also-rans in 2021 as the market has generally turned to reopening and cyclical stocks. Although it outperformed handily in the opening months of the pandemic, over the past 12 months, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has badly lagged the S&P 500, to the tune of about 30 percentage points!

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Expects to Double Soon

    All three stocks on this list can more than double your money according to investment bank analysts who cover them.

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr

  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is Utilizing Shareholder Capital Efficiently, but Here is Why Some Investors are Worried About Growth

    Chewy's (NYSE:CHWY) recent drop can make shareholders nervous since the stock declined 14% after the recent earnings report. We are going to see if the fundamentals justify the drop, and look at how efficiently is the company utilizing shareholder capital.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • China’s M&A Kings Cash Out Overseas Bets at Near-Record Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few years ago, Chinese firms spent lavishly overseas on everything from luxury hotels to soccer clubs. Now they are heading for the exit amid rising demand for anything that throws off cash.Companies in China announced divestment plans of their overseas assets worth $10.5 billion so far this year, the second-highest total since at least 1998, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. At the current pace, 2021 could surpass last year’s $15 billion sum.“These days Chinese comp

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • This Simple Thing Sent These 3 Nasdaq Stocks Soaring Tuesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has consistently hit new highs for quite a while since the coronavirus bear market in early 2020. Before the market opened on Tuesday morning, it looked as though the Nasdaq might take a bit of a breather, as Nasdaq futures were down about 18 points to 15,633 as of 7 a.m. EDT. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) has become the giant of online dating, with its popular Tinder app driving its performance over the past several years.