Scopus BioPharma’s Subsidiary — Duet Therapeutics — Announces Appointment of Marcin Kortylewski, Ph.D. as Senior Scientific Advisor

Dr. Kortylewski is the Leading Authority on Bi-Functional Oligonucleotide Cancer Therapeutics and a Professor in the Department of Immuno-Oncology at the Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope National Medical Center

Dr. Kortylewski to Chair and Present at the 14th Annual RNA Consortium Meeting

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: “SCPS”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Marcin Kortylewski, Ph.D. as Senior Scientific Advisor of Duet Therapeutics. Duet Therapeutics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scopus.

Dr. Kortylewski is a Professor in the Department of Immuno-Oncology at the Beckman Research Institute at City of Hope National Medical Center. Dr. Kortylewski’s research focuses on understanding immune cell dysfunction in tumors and translating those understandings into bi-functional oligonucleotide cancer therapeutics. A significant focus of Dr. Kortylewski and his team is on the development of TLR9- and STAT3-targeted oligonucleotide immunotherapeutics. Dr. Kortylewski’s team is responsible for the invention and early development of Duet’s three CpG-STAT3 inhibitors.

Duet Therapeutics was recently launched by Scopus to integrate the immunotherapy assets of Scopus and Olimmune, creating the Duet Platform. Dr. Kortylewski co-founded Olimmune with John Rossi, Ph.D., the Lidow Family Research Chair and Professor of the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology at City of Hope.

The Duet Platform is comprised of three distinctive complementary CpG-STAT3 inhibitors:

CpG-STAT3siRNA (“DUET-01”) CpG-STAT3ASO (“DUET-02”) CpG-STAT3decoy (“DUET-03”)

In his new role as Senior Scientific Advisor to Duet, Dr. Kortylewski will continue to provide scientific and other guidance on the development of the three CpG-STAT3 inhibitors constituting the Duet Platform. Dr. Kortylewski served on the Scientific Advisory Board of Scopus prior to Duet’s formation.

Alan Horsager, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Duet and President — Immuno-Oncology for Scopus, stated, “We are thrilled to have Dr. Kortylewski on our team as our Senior Scientific Advisor. Dr. Kortylewski has over 20 years of experience in the research and development of cancer immunotherapies and is the leading authority on bi-functional oligonucleotide cancer therapeutics. I have worked closely with Dr. Kortylewski over the last three years and have experienced firsthand his expertise, enthusiasm and confidence relating to the Duet Platform technologies and prospects. Dr. Kortylewski and his lab have been responsible for the discovery and/or early development of each of the three CpG-STAT3 inhibitors that comprise the Duet Platform. As the inventor of the Duet Platform technologies, Dr. Kortylewski is uniquely qualified to advise Duet on their continued development and evolution.”

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Dr. Kortylewski will be Chair of the Transcription and Control of Gene Expression session at the 14th Annual RNA Consortium Meeting. On Thursday, September 9, 2021, Dr. Kortylewski will make a presentation entitled Dual-Function Oligonucleotides for Targeting Telomerase and Activation of Antitumor Immunity, as part of the Novel Nucleic Acid Therapeutics session.

As previously announced, Dr. Horsager will also present at the RNA Consortium Meeting on Friday, September 10, 2021. Dr. Horsager’s presentation will be part of the Clinical Translation of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics session. Dr. Horsager will make a presentation entitled Clinical Development of CpG-STAT3 Inhibitors.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc., both directly and through subsidiaries, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The company’s lead drug candidate is a novel, targeted immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers. This drug candidate is highly distinctive, encompassing both RNA therapy and immunotherapy by synthetically linking siRNA to an oligonucleotide TLR9 agonist, creating the potential for targeted gene silencing with simultaneous TLR stimulation and immune activation in the tumor microenvironment. Additional STAT3-targeting immunotherapy drug candidates include bi-functional antisense and DNA-binding inhibition therapies. In addition, the company is developing additional drug candidates that target the endocannabinoid system, including MRI-1867 for the treatment systemic sclerosis. The company also seeks to identify additional compelling technologies for potential acquisition, in-licensing and/or other similar transactions. Receive updates by following Scopus BioPharma on Twitter here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as amended, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. Further, there can be no assurance that the company will identify and/or consummate any transaction relating to any additional technologies.

