







SCOR Investment Partners surpasses USD 3 billion of ILS assets under management,

reinforcing its position as a leading player











SCOR Investment Partners, the asset management company of the SCOR group, announces today that it has surpassed the milestone of USD 3 billion of Insurance linked Securities (“ILS”) assets under management as of December 31, 2021.







This success is largely driven by the strong inflows into its two flagship funds: Atropos and Atropos Catbond, launched in 2011 and 2013 respectively. Atropos' assets under management grew by 27% in 2021, reaching USD 1,400 million, while the Atropos Catbond fund grew by 92% in the same year, reaching USD 831 million at year-end.







SCOR Investment Partners’ ILS platform, which is under the leadership of Sidney Rostan and is operational in Paris and London, manages and advises funds domiciled in Luxembourg and in Jersey and offers a range of risk-return and liquidity profiles. SCOR Investment Partners also designs tailored solutions for its institutional investor clients to address their specific needs.







Fabrice Rossary, CEO of SCOR Investment Partners, commented: “The last few challenging years in the ILS market have enabled investors to differentiate the investment strategies offered on the market. Our management approach, which is based on the firm principles of transparency and resilience, has clearly proved its relevance, driving SCOR Investment Partners to be ranked among the top 15 ILS managers in the market.”











