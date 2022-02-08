U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

SCOR Investment Partners surpasses USD 3 billion of ILS assets under management, reinforcing its position as a leading player

SCOR
·2 min read
  SCRYY
  SZCRF

Press release | February 8, 2022

022022





SCOR Investment Partners surpasses USD 3 billion of ILS assets under management,
reinforcing its position as a leading player





SCOR Investment Partners, the asset management company of the SCOR group, announces today that it has surpassed the milestone of USD 3 billion of Insurance linked Securities (“ILS”) assets under management as of December 31, 2021.



This success is largely driven by the strong inflows into its two flagship funds: Atropos and Atropos Catbond, launched in 2011 and 2013 respectively. Atropos' assets under management grew by 27% in 2021, reaching USD 1,400 million, while the Atropos Catbond fund grew by 92% in the same year, reaching USD 831 million at year-end.



SCOR Investment Partners’ ILS platform, which is under the leadership of Sidney Rostan and is operational in Paris and London, manages and advises funds domiciled in Luxembourg and in Jersey and offers a range of risk-return and liquidity profiles. SCOR Investment Partners also designs tailored solutions for its institutional investor clients to address their specific needs.



Fabrice Rossary, CEO of SCOR Investment Partners, commented: “The last few challenging years in the ILS market have enabled investors to differentiate the investment strategies offered on the market. Our management approach, which is based on the firm principles of transparency and resilience, has clearly proved its relevance, driving SCOR Investment Partners to be ranked among the top 15 ILS managers in the market.”





- End -





For more information, please contact Lauren Burns Carraud, Head of Marketing and Communications,
+33 1 58 44 76 62, lburns@scor.com



About SCOR Investment Partners



SCOR Investment Partners: financing the sustainable development of societies, together.



SCOR Investment Partners is the asset management company of the SCOR Group. Created in 2008 and accredited by the Autorité des marchés financiers, the French financial market regulatory body, in May 2009 (no. GP09000006), SCOR Investment Partners has more than 80 employees and is structured around six management desks: Fixed Income, Corporate Loans, Infrastructure Loans, Real Estate, Insurance-Linked Securities and Fund Selection. Since 2012, SCOR Investment Partners has given institutional investors access to some of the investment strategies developed for the SCOR Group. Assets managed for outside investors totaled EUR 5.5 billion as of December 31, 2021. As of that same date, SCOR Investment Partners had total assets under management of EUR 17.6 billion (including SCOR Investment Partners UK Ltd’s AUM and undrawn commitments).



Visit the SCOR Investment Partners website at: www.scor-ip.com



Document intended exclusively for journalists and professionals of the press and media. This press release is produced for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, invitation or recommendation to purchase any service or investment product. SCOR Investment Partners SE accepts no responsibility, direct or indirect, which may result from the use of the information contained in this document. SCOR Investment Partners SE can in no way be held responsible for any decision, whatever it may be, taken on the basis of this information.

    Shares of Sysco Corp. sank 7.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the food products distributor reported fiscal second-quarter profit that came up short of expectations, as the COVID environment led to higher-than-anticipated operating costs. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 1 more than doubled to $164.4 million, or 33 cents a share, from $67.3 million, or 13 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 57 cents, below the FactSet c