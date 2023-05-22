Score $70 off the ErgoTune Supreme V3 office chair this week

Save $70 on the ErgoTune Supreme office chair today.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Whether you struggle with back pain all the time or have been feeling the effects of working (or gaming) for long hours, an ergonomic chair could help. The ErgoTune Supreme V3 chair was designed to improve your body’s health and productivity with extra flexibility, customized adjustments and of course, comfort. Right now, you can save $70 on this top-rated ErgoTune office chair thanks to an epic early Memorial Day deal we found. Typically $569, you can ring up at $499 today. Learn more about the ErgoTune chair below.

Shop ErgoTune Supreme V3 office chair

➤Shop the 60+ best Memorial Day deals at Amazon: Save on Apple, Ninja, Nectar and so much more

What makes the ErgoTune Supreme V3 chair so special?

11 adjustment points: Customize your ErgoTune chair for the perfect fit. Adjust the seat depth, height and backrest to contour to your personal preference for the most comfortable seat.

TriTune Headrest: You can convert the headrest into a convenient neckrest with precise depth, heigh and angle adjustments.

Auto Tuning Lumbar Area Support: Relieve your back pain while typing, gaming or sketching with supportive Gyrobrace 5D armrest that can turn up to 270°.

Duraweave Mesh: The breathable blend of fabric and polyester will keep you cool during those long marathon gaming sessions or warm summer work days.

➤Streaming deal: Get Hulu for just $2 per month for three months with this National Streaming Day deal

If you're looking for an ergonomic chair for work and play, consider the top-rated ErgoTune Supreme V3. With $70 off, tons of excellent reviews and a 12-year warranty, this office chair deal is definitely worth a look.

For $499 at ErgoTune (Save $70)

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: ErgoTune Supreme V3 office chair: Save $70 on the ergonomic chair