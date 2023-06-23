Score the best Amazon device deals on Luna, Eero and Fire HD ahead of Prime Day

Save big on smart TVs, security cameras and tons of tech at Amazon.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, we're scoping out all the best early deals for you to shop. Amazon devices rank among some of our favorite smart gadgets, ranging from 4K TVs to gaming controllers. Before Prime Day officially kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, you can shop for the best deals on tons of Reviewed-approved Amazon devices that can help you play better, live smarter and of course, save more.

You'll find a wide variety of Amazon tech deals available ahead of Prime Day 2023. Many of these gadgets come with the famous Alexa smart assistant to help you get the most out of each device. Whether you're familiar with Amazon devices or just want to see how the retailer's own work compares, the tech promises eye-catching design and user-friendly interfaces for any segment of your home and beyond. Check out the ten best Amazon device deals we found today!

1. Luna Wireless Controller

The Luna wireless controller connects quickly, is friendly to any gamer and is now on sale.

Whether you're a first-time streamer or looking to switch up your gaming tools, Amazon can help with its Luna wireless controller. Typically starting at $69.99, this user-friendly controller is on sale for 43% off at $39.99. The controller is modeled for Amazon's game streaming service of the same name, which we praised for its library of titles and budget-friendly price point (especially if you're a member of Amazon Prime). The controller itself played a big role in creating a more positive Luna experience, with our testers noting the speedy response time and little lag while playing thanks to the Wi-Fi-based connection.

$39.99 at Amazon (Save $30)

2. Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings quality imagery from games and shows into your home for less than $260 right now.

Update your living room gaming setup with the Fire TV 4-Series UHD Smart TV now on sale in multiple sizes. You'll find discounts on the 4K screen's 43-, 50- and 55-inch sizes, starting as low as $259.99 and up to $140 off. When we tested the 4-Series, the TV showed off a decent color palette and dependable picture quality (especially for such a low-priced screen). While the Fire TV interface takes some getting used to, those familiar with Prime Video or who have a Fire Stick will take to it like a duck to water.

From $259.99 at Amazon (Save $110 to $140)

3. Ring Indoor Cam Two-Pack

Save big on an Amazon bundle of some of our favorite indoor security cameras.

Snag two of the best indoor security cameras in the business with this Amazon deal on a two-pack of Ring Indoor Cams. According to our reviewers, the Ring Indoor Camera works perfectly with Amazon Alexa and offers an extensive 140-degree field of view. For those reasons, they named it the best indoor security camera for Amazon Alexa and one of the five best indoor cams overall in 2023. A two-pack of these Ring cameras is typically $129.97, but the bundle only costs $99.99 right now at Amazon, saving you $29.98 in the process.

$99.99 at Amazon (Save $29.98)

4. Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

Take your games, shows and more on the go with the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet now on sale.

If you're already a mobile gamer and want to save on a display the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus offers quality technology at a price tag easier on your wallet. Usually retailing for $169.98, you can get the 32-gigabyte capacity tablet with a wireless charging dock for 5% off at $159.98. While we haven’t tested this model, we did rank the kids’ version of the Fire HD 8 as one of our favorite tablets for children thanks to its additional storage capacity via a MicroSD slot and crisp video quality on its screen. Amazon says the HD 8 Plus has a battery life of up to 13 hours and can be fully charged in less than three hours on the stylish dock, so you can play your favorite games on the high-quality screen.

$159.98 at Amazon (Save $10)

5. Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System

Amazon's Eero is an affordable, easy-to-use way to strengthen your Wi-Fi signal anywhere you game at home.

If you struggle with download speeds and slow-loading webpages, the Eero mesh Wi-Fi system can give you some added power. The latest version of Amazon's internet add-on can be yours in a one-pack for 36% off at $44.99 or a three-pack for $126.99 thanks to a $87.97 discount. We ranked the Eero among our favorite mesh Wi-Fi systems for their simple installation processes and the minimal footprint they have at home. One Eero device can cover up to about 5,000 square feet (depending on the shape of the home it's in) and has a solid download speed of about 330Mbps within a few feet of a device.

$44.99 at Amazon (Save $25)

6. Insignia F30 Series LED Smart Fire TV

Save up to $170 on an amazing Fire TV at Amazon.

Get a plasma that works for you with the Insignia F30 Series LED Smart Fire TV from Amazon. Equipped with Alexa voice control, smart home compatibility and a universal catalog of hundreds of apps and channels, this Fire TV can find just about anything for you. The 43-inch model is available for $169.99, which is a whopping $130 off the original $299.99 price tag. If you want something a little larger, try out the 50-inch model that's also on sale. Shop it today for $199.99 at Amazon and get $150 off the $349.99 list price.

From $169.99 at Amazon (Save $130 to $170)

7. Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi Router 3-Pack

Score a three-pack of Eero Wi-Fi routers from Amazon for more than $300 off.

What's better than one Wi-Fi router? How about three routers from one of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems on the market! This three-pack of Eero routers will make sure that your home has coverage everywhere and that you. won't be able to find a dead zone anywhere. Normally coming in at $484.96, these three routers will instead only set you back $149.99 at Amazon. Overall, that's saving you $334.97 and giving you great Internet connection throughout your living space.

$149.99 at Amazon (Save $334.97)

8. Darth Vader Stand for Amazon Echo Dot

Score $10 off this menacing Darth Vader Echo Dot stand at Amazon.

May the Force be with you and your Amazon Echo Dot. This cinematic stand will hold a fourth or fifth-generation Echo Dot and light up whenever Alexa's name is called. Although the Echo Dot doesn't come included, this Darth Vader stand is durable and a nice addition to any Star Wars fan's collection. Plus, it's available for just $29.99, which will save you $10 on the item's original $39.99 price tag.

$29.99 at Amazon (Save $10)

9. Toshiba C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Use Amazon's on-page coupons to save up to $130 on this Toshiba TV.

The Toshiba C350 Smart Fire TV rolls live television, streaming, Amazon Alexa and more all into one plasma. Right now, you can nab the 50-inch iteration of the LED TV for $249.99 at Amazon today, but just make sure to click the on-page coupon so you can access the $130 discount. For something a little cheaper, you can also try out the 43-inch Toshiba TV for less today. Once again, check off the on-page coupon and bring the plasma's price down from $329.99 to $219.99.

From $219.99 at Amazon with on-page coupon (Save $110 to $130)

10. Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Pick up this smart screen for a killer price today at Amazon.

If you're TV shopping and want a bigger view of your favorite shows or movies, there's the Fire TV Omni Series UHD Smart TV. You'll find the 4K screen on sale in four of its five different sizes (the 50-inch model is still at its list price of $459.99) starting as low as $99.99. We pitted the Omni Series against the previously mentioned Fire TV 4-Series and we found the former had lighter, silver accents around its panel that give its appearance a slight air of sophistication. In terms of performance, the Omni has a slightly brighter output making it a better option for your home.

From $99.99 at Amazon (Save $70 to $300)

