U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,176.35
    +41.37 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,007.87
    +191.97 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,998.21
    +179.79 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.09
    +35.48 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.75
    +0.32 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.60
    -6.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    26.03
    -0.15 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2076
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5560
    +0.0020 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3850
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.9520
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,729.06
    -4,758.96 (-8.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,144.37
    +20.47 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

Score a Free 30-day Extra Crunch membership when you buy a pass to TC Sessions: Mobility 2021

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

Does the science, technology — and yes, art — of creating new ways to transport people and parcels get your EV motor running? Then join us on June 9 at TC Sessions: Mobility 2021.

We’ll pack the day with interactive presentations and breakout sessions. Explore new tech, find emerging trends, discover what’s catching investor interest — and learn about evolving regulatory issues that affect the way mobility startups engage with cities and towns around the globe.

Buy your pass and take advantage of this extra perk — one free month of access to Extra Crunch, our members-only program featuring exclusive daily articles for founders and startup teams. Can you say value add? Yes, yes you can.

Pro Tip 1: Did you already buy a pass? No worries — we’ll email existing pass holders details on how they can claim their free Extra Crunch membership. All new ticket purchasers will receive information via email immediately after they complete their purchase.

Pro Tip 2: Do you already subscribe to Extra Crunch? Simply email extracrunch@techcrunch.com, tell us you’re an existing Extra Crunch member who bought a ticket to TC Sessions: Mobility 2021, and we’ll happily extend your membership.

TechCrunch always delivers the top experts in their field, and this event is no exception. You’ll connect and engage with the mobility movers, shakers, influencers and makers. It’s an opportunity to expand your network, find funding, forge new partnerships and yes, scope out your competition, too.

Here’s a peek at just some of the super speakers who will grace TC Mobility 2021’s virtual stage.

Can mobility be accessible, equitable and profitable? We tapped three heavy hitters to tackle this hot topic: Tamika L. Butler, a community organizer, transportation consultant and lawyer, Remix Co-founder and CEO, Tiffany Chu and Frank Reig, Revel co-founder and CEO.

Joby Aviation founder, JoeBen Bevirt and Reid Hoffman, a LinkedIn co-founder and an investor who knows a thing or two about SPACs, will share their expertise on building a startup, keeping it secret while raising funds, the future of flight and, of course, SPACs.

What do people say about their Mobility experience? Rachael Wilcox, a creative producer at Volvo Cars — and a serial TC Sessions: Mobility attendee — told us why she makes it a point to attend every year.

“I go to TC Sessions: Mobility to find new and interesting companies, make new business connections and look for startups with investment potential. It’s an opportunity to expand my knowledge and inform my work.”

TC Sessions: Mobility 2021 takes place on June 9. Early bird savings remain in effect until May 5, at 11:59 pm (PT). Buy your pass now, save money and enjoy one month of free access to Extra Crunch. Yay!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Mobility 2021? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/71a70eba569f6ab0fb6c9a63fc276b30 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-71a70eba569f6ab0fb6c9a63fc276b30') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-71a70eba569f6ab0fb6c9a63fc276b30' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • September’s Salone del Mobile Uncertain, Trade Show President Exits

    Despite the government’s green light, exhibitors of the furniture and interior design trade show seem unlikely to jump onboard.

  • Spotify Is Launching Podcast Subscriptions, and Unlike Apple Won’t Take a Cut From Creators

    Spotify wants to be the industry’s No. 1 distributor of podcasts — and it’s willing to forgo some revenue in order to counter Apple’s push into podcast subscriptions. Next week, Spotify will launch its podcast subscription option for partners. But the company will be letting content creators keep 100% of the subscription fees: Spotify will […]

  • CA public schools see decline in enrollment during 2020-2021 school year, data shows

    The California Department of Education has released new public school enrollment data, showing a sharp decline as the state deals with the pandemic.

  • Since colleges are failing to prepare students for tech jobs, it’s time to bring back apprenticeships

    You can always tell a system is broken when you change the inputs and the outcomes don’t improve. Overpriced and underperforming, the system is failing on two key fronts: addressing racial inequalities and closing our country’s growing tech skills gaps. For all the changes made to the system to welcome people of color into the classroom, the outcomes in terms of wealth, equity distribution and representation are worse than ever.

  • State’s attorney did not review video of Toledo shooting before prosecutor’s gun claim

    Kim Foxx admitted to The Chicago Tribune she hadn’t watched the video, and her office had been given a “version of events.” Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has acknowledged that she had not watched the recording of a Chicago Police officer shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo before prosecutors described the deadly encounter in open court. At an April 10 hearing for Ruben Roman, 21, who was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and child endangerment, Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said Toledo had a gun when he was shot by Chicago Police.

  • California public schools see steep decline in enrollment

    California public schools have experienced a sharp decline in enrollment this year as the pandemic forced millions into online school, according to data made public Thursday.

  • Why Car Stocks Aren’t Getting Crushed by the Chip Shortage

    As first quarter results roll in, comments from car and semiconductor companies aren't matching up.

  • Ant Group's money market fund shrinks in the first quarter

    Ant Group's money market fund Yu'e Bao shrank in the first quarter of 2021, according to Tianhong Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages the fund. The net asset value of Yu'e Bao stood at 972.4 billion yuan ($149.92 billion) at end of the first quarter, according to the fund's Q1 report on Thursday, down 18.3% from that of 1.19 trillion yuan at end of 2020. The drop came as regulatory pressure mounted on Jack Ma's Ant Group.

  • Intel PC chip sales rise, but profit forecast falls short on manufacturing costs

    Intel Corp on Thursday raised its annual sales outlook on booming demand for personal computers, but its second-quarter profit forecast fell short of analyst expectations as the company spends heavily to get its manufacturing operations back on track and catch up to rivals with faster chips. Intel shares were down 3.1% to $60.60 in after-hours trading after the results. The company also missed first-quarter expectations in its closely watched data center chip unit.

  • Key Auction Looms for RBI as Traders Balk at India Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Barely weeks into India’s new borrowing program, the nation’s sovereign bond traders and the central bank are shaping up for a third bruising battle.The Reserve Bank of India’s explicit assurance to buy 1 trillion rupees ($13 billion) of bonds this quarter has failed to encourage more purchases by traders. Underwriters were forced to rescue a five-year bond sale on April 9 and the RBI canceled an offering altogether on April 16 when traders demanded higher yields for benchmark 10-year debt.An auction of 320 billion rupees of bonds Friday will show if the central bank can begin bending traders to its will, or whether the market could lose confidence entirely in its recent move toward quantitative easing. At stake is a near-record 12.1 trillion rupee government borrowing plan for this fiscal year that is key to helping the country combat a new wave of Covid-19 infections.The South Asian nation is now the world’s second-worst hit country after the U.S., adding more than 200,000 cases daily for the last week. Soaring infections have compelled India’s financial and political capitals to impose movement curbs that can cripple economic activity. That has added to concerns about the need for greater fiscal stimulus, which in turn could push borrowing even higher.The market will be watching to see if underwriters are leaned on again and the RBI accepts more than the scheduled amount, according to B. Prasanna, head of global markets, sales, trading and research at ICICI Bank Ltd. “This could be quite bad for risk appetite going forward and lead to investors keeping away from bond auctions, fearing secondary market selling from primary dealers at distress levels,” he said.While the RBI isn’t alone in its tussle with bond traders, it is trying to contain inflation while many of its peers are striving to spur prices higher. Governor Shaktikanta Das has also added moral suasion to his policy tool kit, repeatedly urging traders to treat the bond yield curve as a “public good” because of its impact on borrowing costs in the broader economy.Das has provided the market with a clearer roadmap for the next few months but traders want more clarity on how purchases of at least 3 trillion rupees will play out over the full fiscal year.The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond fell two basis points to 6.05% on Thursday. Traders continue to demand higher yields, citing domestic inflation pressures and the global reflation trade, and some have adopted strategies that present new challenges for policy makers.One such approach to optimizing gains is by selling bonds first to the RBI under the new Government Securities Acquisition Programme, and then buying the same bonds later at auctions for a lower price, according to Dhawal Dalal, co-chief investment officer for debt at Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd.In order to avoid this situation, the RBI should keep a sufficient gap between G-SAP purchases and scheduled auctions, he said.ICICI’s Prasanna suggested policy makers adjust how they make bond purchases under the new regime.“RBI should definitely look at tweaking the tenors of the bonds it buys under G-SAP and buy more of the 5-, 10- and 14-year bonds, rather than buying the shorter end,” he said. “The biggest concern for the market is supply of duration due to the heavy borrowing program schedule.”(Updates with 10-year bond yields in the eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: New York state pension fund backs activist nominees in Exxon proxy fight

    New York state's pension fund on Friday threw its support behind an activist fund's slate of nominees to Exxon Mobil Corp's board, heating up a proxy fight for the company's future. The biggest U.S. oil producer Exxon and activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 are battling over board seats following Exxon's historic net annual loss of $22.4 billion for 2020. The Exxon board "needs an overhaul," to better manage climate risks and guide the company to a low carbon future, said N.Y. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

  • A Baseball Card SPAC Shows Why Distressed Investing Is So Hard

    (Bloomberg) -- Jason Mudrick’s goal was clear.The prospectus for his blank-check company, which he listed on Nasdaq in December, mentioned “distressed” 40 times. Everybody in the industry knows Mudrick Capital Management LP invests in troubled businesses. And a pandemic was raging, so you’d think the list of stumbling firms to choose from would’ve been long for any turnaround specialist.Instead, Mudrick ended up in baseball cards, which Covid-19 had turned into a booming hobby, by merging his special purpose acquisition company with Topps Co., the iconic cardmaker co-owned by Michael Eisner since 2007.“Topps is absolutely not distressed at all,” Mudrick said in an interview. “What we sought to do with our SPAC was find a transaction that maximizes shareholder value.”It’s the perfect encapsulation of the current state of distressed investing -- or lack thereof.Money managers have tons of cash they’d like to use to buy troubled companies or invest in defaulted properties and distressed bonds, but there’s surprisingly little trouble in sight.The shift over the past year is enormous. As pandemic panic gripped markets, the number of corporate bonds trading at prices suggesting distress skyrocketed. A disaster in commercial real estate seemed inevitable. There was a wave of high-profile bankruptcies, including J.C. Penney Co. and Hertz Global Holdings Inc.About $1 trillion of bonds and loans in the Americas got to distressed levels. But the Federal Reserve’s swift intervention to save the coronavirus-ravaged economy and keep interest rates low helped drive that below $100 billion.So more than a year into the Covid-19 era, everything looks upside down to money managers seeking beaten-down investments. Commercial real estate, for instance, has held up despite empty downtowns in major cities, and investors are responding by pouring money into office-tower debt. The number of distressed bonds has dwindled.Some distressed investors have become so discouraged that they’ve given up and returned money to clients.That’s not to say distressed specialists who’ve listed SPACs are giving up. Many of them started trading in recent months, when distressed investors already faced an uphill climb. They’re focused on companies that went through bankruptcy last year.“We’re betting on a rebounding economy after a tough 2020,” Mo Meghji, chief executive officer of a SPAC called M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp., said in an interview. “The public markets are going to be strong, and companies that have had to become more efficient, change their business models or contend with the pandemic are going to be well-positioned to capitalize on growth.”SPACs overall, not just those focused on distressed investments, face challenges. They had a gigantic 2020 as their backers raised a record-smashing $83 billion from investors. Issuance of the entities -- publicly traded corporate shells that are armed with some cash and a mandate to buy a company -- was enormous at the start of 2021, but has slowed over the past month amid investor indigestion and increased U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission scrutiny.Distressed SPACs are fighting to stand out among the 500 or so SPACs that now trade on U.S. exchanges. The distressed ones need to show they have growth prospects like a technology or health-care firm, said Mitchell Nussbaum, co-chair of Loeb & Loeb LLP’s capital markets and corporate practice. Given signs that investor demand for SPACs is being outpaced by supply, that’s tough.“It’s mayhem,” he said. “I do expect that you’ll see it tamper down.”For distressed specialists, part of the appeal is that SPACs significantly lengthen their roster of potential investors since they trade on exchanges just like Apple Inc. or any other stock, meaning virtually anyone can buy them.“That may be a way for retail investors to play in a space that they otherwise couldn’t play in,” said Madlyn Gleich Primoff, a restructuring partner at Freshfields.Meghji’s SPAC, which raised $400 million in March, has already looked at 25 prospective investments, focused on consumer products and renewable energy. His first SPAC merged with IEA Services LLC, a renewable energy infrastructure firm, three years ago. In a world of celebrity-backed SPACs trying to make bold bets that might not pan out, Meghji says his SPAC’s focus on real companies positioned for growth should help.“Assuming we are at the tail end of the pandemic and the U.S. is going to get vaccinated and herd immunity is going to be in place, we see a huge rebound in the consumer-focused economy,” he said.Mudrick certainly found growth. Topps increased revenue by 23% in 2020. And the 83-year-old company is trying to learn a new trick by expanding into the hot market for NFTs with digital cards.He hasn’t given up on distressed investing.“There’s a lot of post-restructuring companies and companies that are going through a process hoping to emerge shortly,” Mudrick said.His latest SPAC may not have found distress. And his first -- which merged last year with a gold and silver producer and renamed itself Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. -- has seen its shares tumble. But Mudrick appears ready to try again. He declined to comment, but his firm has mulled listing a third distressed SPAC, according to people with knowledge of the matter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Opens Mixed on Partial Rebound from Tax Shock; Dow Down 50 Pts

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Credit Suisse to boost capital ahead of further Archegos hit

    Credit Suisse will raise over $2 billion to strengthen its capital base after flagging a further hit from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos and a shrinking of the prime brokerage unit responsible for the multi-billion dollar debacle. The demise of Archegos and another major client, British finance firm Greensill, have plunged Credit Suisse into crisis, triggering losses, sackings and bonus cuts at a time when rivals are revelling in bumper profit from trading and dealmaking. In a further blow for Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein, Switzerland's financial regulator has opened enforcement proceedings against the bank over how it handled the risks around Archegos and Greensill.

  • US stocks ignore capital gains tax hikes in the long run

    Stock investors don’t like tax increases, but they tend to get over it. Tax hikes on maximum capital gains—like the increase the Biden administration will reportedly propose—have knocked the air out of the US equity market about half of the time, according to Tax Foundation data going back to 1945. Are tax hikes on capital gains bad for the stock market?

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • Don’t Fear a Higher Capital-Gains Tax. It Usually Doesn’t Affect Stocks.

    Investors are concerned about a more stringent tax regime under President Joe Biden. Increased corporate and capital-gains tax rates could be on the way. Government spending hasn’t been light in the past year, with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and potentially $2 trillion more for infrastructure spending.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Bitcoin’s Drop on Biden’s Proposed Tax Hike Just Temporary, BCB CEO Says

    "While the shock may be sustained in stock markets, the nature of cryptocurrency will see straight through this dip," Landsberg-Sadie told CoinDesk.