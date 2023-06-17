Score last-minute Father's Day deals when you sign up for Amazon Prime

Sign up for Amazon Prime for fast shipping and great deals on last-minute Father's Day gifts.

Father's Day 2023 is tomorrow, June 18 and if you're scrambling to get a last-minute gift, we've got you covered. While shipping deadlines for most retailers have long past, Amazon still has plenty of great Father's Day gifts available for next-day (or, in some cases, same-day) delivery when you sign up for Amazon Prime. With unbeatable prices and speedy shipping, there's no reason not to shop these Amazon deals.

Whether your pop would go crazy for some new smart tech or a few new grilling essentials, you can find all that and more at some of the best prices on the web at Amazon. If you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership you can get select Father's Day items delivered right on time and unlock immediate access to other shopping perks, like a one-year membership to Grubhub+. Trust us, if you're hosting this Father's Day 2023, the Grubhub+ membership alone is worth it.

The best last-minute Father's Day deals at Amazon

Apple AirTags

Get a set of Apple AirTags in time for Father's Day 2023 when you sign up for Amazon Prime.

Apple AirTags can help pop keep track of all his valuables and they're on sale right now—plus, they have Reviewed's seal of approval. Normally $99, this four-pack of Apple AirTags is on sale on Amazon today for $89, for a savings of 10%. If your dad is constantly losing his keys, wallet or even a feline friend, then these are exceptionally useful tools. The best part? These AirTags are eligible for next-day delivery in select locations when you sign up for Amazon Prime.

$89 at Amazon (Save $10)

Cuisinart CGS-W13 Wooden Handle Tool Set

Grill masters will love this Cuisinart cooking kit—sign up for Amazon Prime to get it for Father's Day 2023.

Treat your grill-master dad to some new grilling tools by picking up the Cuisinart CGS-W13 wooden handle tool set, down from $39.99 to just $22.99. The popular 13-piece grilling accessory kit includes a spatula, cleaning brush, tongs, four stainless skewers and four corn cob holders—so dad will have everything he needs for his next backyard BBQ. The long-reach cooking tools are made from durable steel and feature super stylish wooden handles that will look great next to any barbecue.

$22.99 at Amazon (Save $17)

