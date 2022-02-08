U.S. markets close in 5 hours 26 minutes

SCORE Small Business Mentors Celebrates and Supports Black-Owned Businesses as Pandemic Struggles Continue

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the month of February, SCORE, mentors to America's small businesses and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is celebrating and honoring the achievements of Black-owned small businesses as COVID-19 challenges continue.

SCORE Celebrates Black-owned Businesses
SCORE Celebrates Black-owned Businesses

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 19,381 Black-owned businesses reached out to SCORE as part of the new, post-pandemic entrepreneurship boom. Thirty-one percent of SCORE's client services in 2021 supported Black entrepreneurs, including more than 1.4 million hours of volunteer service.

"We've heard firsthand that Black entrepreneurs can face unique challenges in their journey to entrepreneurship," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "For some, access to small business funding and key resources is challenging. For others, increasing business knowledge is the key to success. Whatever the needs may be, SCORE offers free mentoring, education and resources to make the path to success easier and more direct."

SCORE Supports Black Owned Businesses
In response to unique barriers faced by Black entrepreneurs, SCORE created a centralized hub called SCORE for Black Entrepreneurs which includes:

  • Webinars and original online educational content

  • Free, remote, expert business mentoring

  • Inspiring stories of Black entrepreneurs who achieved their dreams and business goals

Black-owned Small Business Success Stories
Olivia F. Scott worked with SCORE to develop her business, Freedom At The Mat, a wellness platform offering meditation, yoga and mindfulness content. "[My SCORE mentor] Dean Bedekar counseled me to negotiate with suppliers, including terms and conditions and pricing. He helped me set realistic goals and expectations to launch smartly with limited resources. He also pushed me to create a business plan and develop and execute my own marketing plan."

Unveiled Bridal Studio Owner Veatrice Conley worked with SCORE to get her business off the ground: "[I'm] so very grateful for the opportunity to work one-on-one with [my SCORE mentor] Pat Wente and the SCORE family during my start-up process. Having continuous support from Pat for my first eight months in business reassured me that mentorship is a necessity for all new business owners. She is my fairy godmother for all things business."

To learn more about the resources for Black entrepreneurs, visit https://www.score.org/black-entrepreneurs.

About SCORE:
Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start, grow or troubleshoot a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide. In the past five years, SCORE volunteers have helped start 186,685 businesses and create 378,550 non-owner jobs. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Contact:
Betsy Dougert
SCORE
800-634-0245
media@score.org

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone. (PRNewsfoto/SCORE)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/score-small-business-mentors-celebrates-and-supports-black-owned-businesses-as-pandemic-struggles-continue-301476736.html

SOURCE SCORE

