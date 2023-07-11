Score some unbelievable savings on some of the best-reviewed Vitamix blenders today!

Score some amazing deals on Vitamix blenders this Amazon Prime Day!

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Level up your blender game with some primo Amazon Prime deals on Vitamix blenders and hand mixers. These are some of the best kitchen deals we've stumbled across during Amazon's two-day Prime Day Deals event.

Vitamix is the Lexus of blenders and one favored by professional kitchens everywhere. If you're looking to invest in a workhorse of a product that will last you for years, these are some of the best blenders we've ever tested and one of the most-owned products of Reviewed's foodie staff.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

With power enough to pulverize nuts, juice fibrous fruits and smooth any ingredients to make silky soups, a Vitamix is one of those game-changing kitchen products that, once you try one, you'll wonder why you waited so long to take the plunge.

The good news is, since you waited this long, you're going to be able to score some serious deals. Maybe good things do come to those who wait!

➤Amazon Prime Day 2023: Shop the 200+ best deals on Apple, Keurig and Skechers

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender

Score some amazing deals on Vitamix blenders this Amazon Prime Day!

One of the major Vitamix markdowns this Amazon Prime Day is on the best Vitamix blender we've tried: the Vitamix A3500. This model features a responsive touchscreen and an intuitive intensity function that allows you to choose from five presets to blend a smoothie, sorbet, soup and spreads—or to self-clean.

Vitamix's most advanced blender to date, the A3500 Ascent, also incorporates smart functions, like Bluetooth connectivity and additional presets that you can operate remotely from your phone. Additionally, a programmable timer allows users to walk away when blending a soup or queso—i.e., tasks that may take longer. This model also offers a 10-year warranty, which is the longest Vitamix offers.

$527.31 at Amazon (Save $122.64)

Even more Vitamix deals

Score some amazing deals on Vitamix blenders this Amazon Prime Day!

The A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender isn't the only major Vitamix deal we've found. Also featured is the iconic 5200 Professional-Grade Blender, which is selling for more than $250 off the list price, and the A2300 Ascent, which is selling for $100 off. Now's the time to call yourself "Chef" and get the best gadget to level up your blending game.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save big on Vitamix Mixers for Amazon Prime Day