U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,363.86
    -10.08 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,743.39
    -149.21 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,718.43
    -32.97 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,048.09
    +7.16 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.09
    +5.37 (+5.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,920.70
    +20.00 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    +0.37 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1157
    -0.0065 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    -0.0590 (-3.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3406
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8330
    -0.1570 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,522.77
    +5,672.34 (+14.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.16
    +29.17 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.39
    -72.86 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Scores of IT workers in Russia sign public anti-war petition

Natasha Lomas
·4 min read

In a hint of the strength of opposition among Russian professionals to war in Ukraine, an open letter that's been circulating through the country's IT industry since the invasion on Thursday -- to protest at the act of military aggression and call for peace -- has gathered around 30,000 signatories from named IT workers.

The petition is entitled: "An open letter from representatives of the Russian IT industry against the military operation on the territory of Ukraine."

The list of names and job titles -- some also specifying which company the person works for -- includes IT professionals who identify themselves as entrepreneurs, product managers, heads of customer experience, analytics, backend developers, product designers, marketing specialists, devops engineers, iOS engineers, gameplay developers, system analysts, IT recruiters and many, many more.

The Google Document that's been used to host the petition runs to 652 pages.

The full text of the letter, which is written in Russian, reads [translated with machine translation]:

"We, the employees of the Russian IT industry, are categorically against military actions on the territory of Ukraine initiated by the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

"We consider any manifestation of force that leads to the outbreak of war unjustified and call for the cancellation of decisions that may inevitably entail human casualties on each side. Our countries have always been close to each other. And today we are worried about our Ukrainian colleagues, friends, relatives. We are concerned and morally oppressed by what is happening in the cities of Ukraine now.

"In our work we make the best products, the best service, we sincerely do everything so that Russian IT solutions can be proud of. We want our country to be associated not with war, but with peace and progress.

"Progress and development of technologies for the benefit of man are impossible in conditions of war and threats to people's lives and health, they are possible only in conditions of cooperation, diversity of points of view, information exchange and open dialogue.

"We ask the leadership of our country to pay attention to our appeal, find ways to resolve this situation peacefully and prevent human casualties."

It's not possible to verify that all the names listed as signatories are genuine -- but we have confirmed that the petition was started by a woman called Natalia Lukyanchikova, who told us she's an "IT specialist".

She is also the first signatory of the letter, where she lists herself as a food analyst at recruitment website, hh.ru.

TechCrunch reached Lukyanchikova via email and she explained that she shared the peace petition to her public Facebook page last week -- calling for other IT workers to put their names to it and to mobilize to try to get media coverage for the initiative.

We also spoke with another Russian IT worker who told us they had signed the petition -- and said lots of people from their tech company, including its CEO, had also signed -- but this source requested anonymity to avoid drawing attention to their action because of the risk of retaliation.

In her initial Facebook post to launch the petition, Lukyanchikova wrote [translated from Russian]: "Below is the text of an open letter from the IT community. I don't know if this will work out, but I know that collective action helps sometimes. This also helps people understand that they are not alone. So far this is the only legal action I see that is not banned. You can sign up via the link in the first comment."

In subsequent posts to her Facebook page, she can also be seen tracking progress over a handful of days as the number of signatures rises.

The petition appears to have quickly picked up steam among Russia's IT industry as the country's invasion of Ukraine stepped up, garnering over 10,000 signatories by Saturday and topping 20,000 by Sunday -- before reaching close to 30,000 names, before it was closed to further signing.

Asked if she believes the petition could have an impact, Lukyanchikova told us: "I want to believe that our voices will be heard and peace will be restored."

Some media outlets inside Russia have reported on the anti-war letter.

Tech industry publication vc.ru, for example, covered it on Saturday, when it reported that the signatories -- then numbering around 1,300 -- included employees of Russian tech giants Yandex and VKontakte, among many other types of businesses.

Its report also notes that similar anti-war letters have been published by representatives of other industries from inside the country, such as teachers, scientists and doctors. Although the IT industry letter appears to have gathered the largest number of signatures.

How the tech industry is responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Startups scramble in wake of Ukraine invasion

 

Recommended Stories

  • Anti-war protests held in cities across Russia, 2,000 people arrested

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Police detained more than 2,000 people at anti-war protests held in 48 cities across Russia on Sunday, a protest monitoring group said, as people defied the authorities to show their anger over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. More than 5,500 people have been detained at various anti-war protests since the invasion began on Thursday, according to the OVD-Info monitor, which has documented crackdowns on Russia's opposition for years. In Moscow, riot police often outnumbered protesters, some of whom carried hand-written placards with peace signs and anti-war slogans in Russian and Ukrainian.

  • After feds ease restrictions, Duxbury drops mask mandate on school buses

    The Center for Disease Control and Prevention allowed students to go without masks, on school buses, on Feb. 25.

  • Chilly start, comfortable afternoon for Mardi Gras

    Chilly start, comfortable afternoon for Mardi Gras

  • EU chief pledges extra 500 mn euros for 'humanitarian consequences' of Ukraine war

    SOUNDBITE As part of the EU's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ursula von der Leyen says Brussels will provide 500 million euros ($560 million) in extra funding to help deal with the "humanitarian consequences" of the war, including the flow of refugees into the bloc.

  • It's Fat Tuesday. Here's where to get your donuts to celebrate Mardi Gras

    Fat Tuesday means it's time to indulge in your favorite donuts. Here's where to find some great ones for Mardi Gras celebrations.

  • Tom Brady Movie, Jerry Seinfeld Comedy Among Films Nabbing California Tax Credits

    California’s Film & TV tax credit program has attracted 30 new movies — 11 studio films and 19 indies — to shoot in the state, including big spenders like Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy Unfrosted, Brad Peyton’s sci-fi adventure Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez, Jerry Bruckheimer’s Beverly Hills Cop 4 and an untitled Amazon Studios project. The four […]

  • Mardi Gras celebration comes to its Fat Tuesday conclusion in Terrebonne, Lafourche

    After two weeks of parades, Mardi Gras 2022 comes to conclusion on Fat Tuesday as half a dozen krewes hit the streets in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

  • Some Russians speak out against war in Ukraine

    As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, some Russians are protesting against the military action. Over 3,000 people have been detained at protests since Thursday. Mary Illyushina reports from Moscow.

  • Switzerland backs Russia sanctions as historically neutral countries turn on Putin

    Switzerland on Monday adopted European Union sanctions against Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine — a historic move given the country's history of maintaining neutrality toward armed or political conflicts between other states.Why it matters: Swiss sanctions are the latest sign that traditionally neutral countries are turning on Moscow.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Sweden, a neutral EU member that is not in NATO, also announced Sunday it w

  • SAG Awards 2022: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet

    From full-length gowns to plays on the pantsuit, the SAG Awards red carpet saw a series of unforgettable fashion moments. Originally Appeared on Vanity Fair

  • Russian Sberbank's European units are failing due to war's impact, ECB says

    Several European subsidiaries of Sberbank Russia, majority owned by the Russian government, are failing or likely to fail due to reputational cost of the war in Ukraine, the European Central Bank, the lenders' supervisor, said on Monday. Sberbank Europe AG, which had total assets of 13.64 billion euros ($15.3 billion) at the end of last year, along with its Croatian and Slovenian units, suffered a rapid deposit outflow in recent days and is likely to fail to pay its debts or other liabilities, the ECB said. Europe's Single Resolution Board has enforced a payment moratoria at the three banks and will now assess whether it was in the public interest to save the lenders.

  • Fair Lawn mayor says Nabisco factory demolition will begin in 2023

    The Nabisco cookie factory may have stopped production, but the former owners, Mondelēz, have not left the building.

  • WH: Russian diplomat expulsion in works for months

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the expulsion of 12 Russian Diplomats at the United Nations is something that has been in the works for months. This comes a day before his the president's State of the Union speech. (Feb. 28)

  • Canada to petition ICC to probe alleged Russian war crimes - foreign minister

    Canada will petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Tuesday to probe alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity by Russian forces in Ukraine, its Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said. The office of the ICC prosecutor on Monday said it will seek court approval to open an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine, just days after Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

  • Diplomats Walk Out on Russian Foreign Minister's Speech at UN Human Rights Council

    Dozens of diplomats from the US, EU, and UK staged a walkout during Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s address to the UN Human Rights Council and Conference on Disarmament in Geneva on March 1.Footage shows diplomats filing out of the room as Lavrov’s speech is broadcast on a screen.The EU Delegation to the UN said officials walked out “as a sign of solidarity” with Ukraine. Credit: @FR_Desarmement via Storyful

  • Lotteries open through March for special ODNR hunting and fishing opportunities statewide

    Successful applicants for each opportunity will be selected through a random, computer-based lottery system.

  • McConnell blasts Reps. Gosar and Greene for speaking to white nationalist group

    McConnell blasts Reps. Gosar and Greene for speaking to white nationalist group

  • European stock markets slump as French finance minister issues warning to Moscow

    French finance minister Bruno Le Maire issued a stark warning to Moscow. 'We will bring about the collapse of the Russian economy,' he said.

  • Russian Planes Face Grounding Risk as Leasing Firms Mull Default

    (Bloomberg) -- Leasing firms are facing the challenge of recalling jetliners worth billions of dollars from Russian airlines, as sanctions imposed over the Ukraine invasion threaten carriers’ ability to operate rented planes. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateEl

  • Aaron Rodgers, Packers discussing new contract for if he returns to Green Bay

    The Packers and reps for Aaron Rodgers are working on a new deal for the scenario in which he returns to Green Bay for 2022.