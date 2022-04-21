U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.75
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,641.00
    -68.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,690.00
    -38.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,982.30
    -6.60 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.07
    +0.28 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.00
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0845
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +2.36 (+11.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3026
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4410
    +0.0850 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,482.63
    -979.56 (-2.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.98
    -29.94 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Scorpio Gold - Interest to Debenture Holders in Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SRCRF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2022 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) has elected to settle its semi-annual interest payment due on its US$7,015,000 secured subordinated convertible debentures (the "Debentures") in common shares of the Company. The interest payment date is April 26, 2022, and the interest payment record date is April 19, 2022. Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange the Company will issue a total of 5,194,976 common shares to settle its semi-annual interest payment of C$441,573 (US$349,789) at an exchange rate of 1.2624 and an issue price of C$0.085 per share.

As announced on March 10, 2022, the US$7,015,000 Debentures mature on April 26, 2022, and will be settled by the issue of common shares of the Company at an issue price of US$0.08 per share for a total of 87,687,500 common shares.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION
Chris Zerga,
President & Chief Executive Officer

Chris Zerga
Tel: (775) 753-4778
Email: czerga@scorpiogold.com
Website: www.scorpiogold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Scorpio Gold Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698419/Scorpio-Gold--Interest-to-Debenture-Holders-in-Shares

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were tumbling this afternoon as investors grew increasingly concerned about high-growth technology stocks. Tech investors have been jittery this week ever since Netflix released disappointing quarterly results in which the streaming giant lost 200,000 subscribers. While Nvidia and Netflix don't have similar businesses, both are technology companies, and investors are advancing their pessimism about Netflix toward other tech stocks, including Nvidia today.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Falling Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)  slumped nearly 12% as of 2:38 p.m. ET today following a recent short report from a hedge fund. DWAC is the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) taking the parent company of the Donald Trump-backed social media platform Truth Social public. The hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the fund is shorting DWAC.

  • Snap stock falls after Q1 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Snap's stock reaction following a Q1 revenue miss.

  • Why Amazon Stock Dropped Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders lost ground to the market on Thursday as the stock fell 3% by 3:30 p.m. ET, compared to a 1% drop in the S&P 500. It came as investors brace for a potentially downbeat earnings report ahead in the next week. Amazon made a few announcements before the market opened today, including news that it is expanding its Prime shopping service to third-party retailers.

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkrainePutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal E

  • AT&T’s CEO on Dividend Plans, Inflation, and Why to Buy the Stock

    Chief Executive John Stankey spoke with Barron's about the next steps for the telecommunications company now that it has slimmed down.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Plunging Today

    Tesla may have just confirmed that the biggest impediment to Rivian's growth isn't going away anytime soon.

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Stalling Today

    After rising on Tuesday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) shifted into reverse yesterday, and investors currently don't seem interested in changing direction. Officials in Shanghai remain unchanged in their dedication to severe lockdown measures, attempting to stem the spread of COVID-19. Investors, consequently, are concerned that this could affect the company's ability to sustain operations at a nearby factory.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The last five years have been very good for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Case in point: An investment of $10,000 in AMD made in April 2017 would now be worth $75,600. Shares are down 35% year-to-date as investors have soured on the technology sector.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • How Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) Clients May be Acquired by Amazon's "Buy With Prime" Service

    Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) competitive edge comes from letting small retailers become big by helping them build an online store in a cost-effective way. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has now more aggressively entered this space, with its new "Buy With Prime" service. Today, we will analyze the possible implications of this development.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Why Shopify Stock Plummeted by Over 8% on Thursday

    A possible big-ticket acquisition and an analyst's steep price-target cut worried many investors.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Market Rally's Ugly Reversal; Tesla Slashes Sharp Gain

    The market rally reversed sharply lower on Fed chief Jerome Powell comments. Tesla slashed big gains. Here's what to do.