U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,002.87
    +51.30 (+1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,560.60
    +316.02 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,860.11
    +184.57 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,777.74
    +32.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +1.86 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.10
    -38.70 (-1.95%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0774
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    +0.1250 (+3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2210
    -0.0063 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4600
    +1.1650 (+0.89%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,095.37
    -51.55 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.05
    +9.00 (+1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Scorpio Tankers Announces a New Time Charter-Out Agreement

Scorpio Tankers Inc.
·3 min read
Scorpio Tankers Inc.
Scorpio Tankers Inc.

MONACO, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a new time charter-out agreement.

Summary of New Time Charter

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

Daily

Fixed

Estimated

Type

Term

TC Rate

Revenue

Start

LR2 - with Scrubber

Three Years

$40,000

$43.8 Million

April 23

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns, lease finances or bareboat charters-in 113 product tankers (39 LR2 tankers, 60 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 7.2 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “likely,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, the length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information

Scorpio Tankers Inc.
James Doyle – Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 646-432-1678
Email: investor.relations@scorpiotankers.com


Recommended Stories

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Stocks Could Be Headed for Another Tumble. It Won’t Look Like the Last One.

    The stock market could easily take another hit soon. The stock market has recovered from the depths of its bear market, defined as a 20% or greater drop from a previous high, which it hit in early 2022. To be sure, banks and bank-held assets have been getting bought up since the Silicon Valley Bank failure, adding liquidity—and stabilization—to the banking system.

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.

  • Apple Stock Gears Up for Major Breakout

    Apple stock is trying for a massive breakout, which could -- could -- trigger a yet larger rally. Here's the level to watch now.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • Elon Musk Has a Bold Idea to End the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Credit Suisse's $17B Of AT1 Debt Written Down To Zero, Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plans Insolvency, Court Freezes Volkswagen's Russian Assets: Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Credit Suisse Bondholders Enraged As $17B Of AT1 Debt To Be Written Down To Zero: What It Means Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its additional tier 1 (AT1) debt, a type of bond, will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS). The decision by the Swiss regulator would mean AT1 bondholders may be left with nothing while shareholders, who sit below bonds in

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.

  • Tesla scores blue chip status after Moody's debt upgrade

    It’s a huge milestone for Tesla as the EV-maker enters the blue-chip investment world. Moody’s Investor Research upgraded Tesla’s credit rating to Baa3, which is the first rung on its investment grade ladder for corporate debt, with outlook changed to stable. Previously Moody’s classified Tesla as Ba1, which is the agency’s top rating for high yield corporate, or junk, debt.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Powell Looms; Donald Trump Stock Surges Amid Legal Drama

    The Dow Jones rallied even as the latest Fed meeting, led by Jerome Powell, looms. First Republic stock plunged. A Donald Trump stock surged.

  • Is Silver the Next Gamestop? How Retail Investors Challenged Wall Street Giants Again

    In the wake of unprecedented short squeezes involving stocks like GameStop and AMC in early 2021, a group of retail investors from the Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets (and the spinoff called r/WallStreetSilver) set their sights on the silver market, attempting to challenge Wall Street giants with a so-called "silver short squeeze." The silver short squeeze movement was sparked on the r/WallStreetBets forum, where users urged each other to buy silver and silver-related assets to drive up prices and

  • Nike Tops Earnings and Revenue Expectations. The Stock Jumps.

    Nike beat third-quarter earnings expectations , sending the stock higher in after-hours trading. Despite the strong quarter, the company’s margins continued to take a hit. “We have made tremendous progress on inventory as we position Nike for sustainable and more profitable growth,” said Matthew Friend, Nike’s chief financial officer.

  • After Signature Bank Deal, FDIC Is Left With $11 Billion in ‘Toxic Waste’ Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank’s partial takeover by a competitor is notable for what it doesn’t include: $11 billion of loans against a class of New York City apartments whose values have tumbled in recent years.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Vanguard Said to Shutter Busine

  • 16 Top Growth Stocks Expecting A 50% To 439% Rise This Year

    Palo Alto Networks and Salesforce lead this list of 16 top-rated growth stocks eyeing 50% to 439% EPS growth this year.

  • Credit Suisse’s Collapse Reveals Some Ugly Truths About Switzerland for Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, Switzerland has sold itself as a haven of legal certainty for bond and equity investors. The collapse of Credit Suisse Group AG revealed some unpleasant home truths. In the race to secure UBS Group AG’s purchase of its smaller rival over the weekend, the government invoked the need for stability and emergency legislation to override two key aspects of open markets: competition law and shareholder rights. Then bondholders discovered that $17 billion worth of so-called

  • Here's Why You Should Add CRISPR Stock to Your Portfolio

    CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), a top-ranked stock at present, is developing its lead pipeline candidate to treat TDT and SCD.

  • Federal Reserve Meeting: Rate Hike Likely, But U-Turn Is Near; S&P 500 Gains

    The Federal Reserve will likely hike its key interest rate, but this might be the last, amid tighter bank credit. The S&P 500 rose.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood Sees Silver Lining in $2 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood highlighted one silver lining of the brutal run her exchange-traded funds suffered through last year: those billions of dollars in losses will help offset future tax bills on gains. Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Vanguard Said to Shutter Business

  • AT&T Stock Getting Closer To Key Technical Benchmark

    AT&T saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Tuesday, with an increase from 66 to 78. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. See if AT&T can continue to show renewed price strength and hit that benchmark.