U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.25
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,905.00
    -73.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,671.50
    -14.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,988.70
    -8.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.53
    -0.78 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.40
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    +0.40 (+1.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1451
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.38
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3514
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9700
    -0.2300 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,703.19
    +1,180.05 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.21
    +122.24 (+14.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.50
    +21.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Scorpio Tankers Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Have a Conference Call on February 14, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Scorpio Tankers Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • STNG

MONACO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers," or the "Company") announced today that on Monday, February 14, 2022, the Company plans to issue its fourth quarter 2021 earnings press release in the morning (Eastern Standard Time) and host a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 PM Central European Time.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday February 14, 2022
Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 PM Central European Time

The conference call will be available over the internet, through the Scorpio Tankers Inc. website www.scorpiotankers.com and the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hwaoexcc

Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The conference will also be available telephonically:
US/CANADA Dial-In Number: 1 (855) 861-2416
International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 736-7422
Conference ID: 8248054
Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

The information provided on the teleconference is only accurate at the time of the conference call, and the Company will take no responsibility for providing updated information.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns, finance leases or bareboat charters-in 131 product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 63 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 6.0 years. The Company has recently agreed to sell its 12 LR1 tankers and two of its MR tankers. These sales are expected to close before the end of the second quarter of 2022. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “likely,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, the length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information

Scorpio Tankers Inc.
(212) 542-1616


Recommended Stories

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Alibaba SEC Filing May Signal SoftBank Plans to Sell, Citi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. registered one billion additional American depositary shares, suggesting to some analysts that SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell part of its stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Man

  • Did The Smart Money Get Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Right?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • The Russell 2000 is performing terribly — why that could be bad news for the stock market: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, February 7, 2021.

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActSo says veteran market-structure analyst Larry Ta

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    The collapse in price by these former high-flyers is the perfect opportunity to buy their shares for your portfolio.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

    The recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity for investors to put their money to work in game-changing companies.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be the Next M&A Targets, Say Analysts

    According to Bloomberg data, US corporations participated in $2.5 trillion worth of takeovers in 2021. This easily beats the prior record of $1.96 trillion achieved in 2015. So that will be tough to beat, but it looks like 2022 will be another year of brisk business. On a historical basis, borrowing costs should stay relatively cheap, even while the Fed is expected to raise its interest rate several times this year. And companies aren’t lacking for firepower, with many big names boasting healthy

  • Peloton Soars After Reports of Takeover Interest

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. soared in premarket trading after reports that it’s exploring takeover options, a move that could test investors holding short positions in the fitness company. Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Make You Wildly Rich by Retirement

    January served as a reminder that stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. While rapid moves lower in equities can, at times, be unnerving, these periods of heightened volatility represent the price of admission to one of the world's greatest long-term wealth creators.

  • Is Meta Platforms Stock a Buy Now?

    The stock's huge post-earnings drop could be a great buying opportunity, depending on what you make of Q4 2021 results.

  • How to Handle Taxes After AT&T’s Spinoff of WarnerMedia

    New York tax expert Robert Willens considered the implications of selling the Warner Bros. Discovery stock investors are due to get in the second quarter.

  • Shopify Is Down 40%: Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Shares

    Like many high-growth stocks, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has taken a beating over the past three months. Plenty of smart investors are saying that now is the time to buy the dip on Shopify stock. Here's why I'm still not buying Shopify stock, even after this rapid sell-off.

  • GE Stock Could Light Up Your Portfolio. Here’s Why.

    So far this century, holding GE shares has been a portfolio killer. That all may soon change, according to Barron’s senior writer Al Root.

  • Notable Stock Buys: Boeing and NextEra Energy

    Boeing director Steve Mollenkopf bought $100,000 of stock, while Jim Robo, NextEra Energy’s outgoing CEO, snapped up $5 million of stock.

  • The Best Is Yet to Come for Coinbase

    It has been a long, cold winter for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) shareholders, who have endured a long and painful slog down from the stock's 52-week high. On Monday, Jan. 31, Coinbase announced that Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) CEO Tobi Lütke is joining its board of directors. Shopify is one of the biggest success stories in the stock market over the past five years, so Lütke's presence on Coinbase's board should be welcome news for shareholders.

  • Peloton Deal May Pose Regulatory ‘Headache’ for a Tech Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. -- the early pandemic home-fitness darling that’s become a potential takeover target following a sharp plunge in its stock price -- could find a challenging climate if it opts for a deal with a big-technology firm.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fe