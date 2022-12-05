U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,998.84
    -72.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,947.10
    -482.78 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,239.94
    -221.56 (-1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,840.22
    -52.62 (-2.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.37
    +0.44 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.60
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.41
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0500
    -0.0031 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    +0.0930 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2197
    -0.0100 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6560
    +2.3850 (+1.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,972.68
    -152.06 (-0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.03
    -10.19 (-2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Conversion of the Convertible Bond due 2025

Scorpio Tankers Inc.
·4 min read
Scorpio Tankers Inc.
Scorpio Tankers Inc.

MONACO, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announced that all of the holders of the Company’s Convertible Bond due 2025 have converted their bonds into an aggregate of 5,757,698 common shares of Scorpio Tankers.

As a result of the conversion, the Company’s outstanding debt has been reduced by $205.0 million, which was the accreted principal on the outstanding bonds. As of today, the Company has 62,052,370 common shares issued and outstanding, which includes the conversion of all of the Convertible Bonds.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns, lease finances or bareboat charters-in 113 product tankers (39 LR2 tankers, 60 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 6.9 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information

Scorpio Tankers Inc.
James Doyle - Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 646-432-1678
Email: investor.relations@scorpiotankers.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today

    Shares of enterprise software giants Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were plunging on Monday, down by 8.7%, 6.4%, and 9.4%, respectively, as of 3:06 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, although Snowflake reported earnings last week, and MongoDB will report tomorrow. Friday's strong jobs and wages report, combined with today's stronger-than-expected services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading, showed the economy may be stronger than generally thought -- surprising, especially since recent financial results and guidance in the software industry have been less than stellar.

  • Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • Why Salesforce Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of the cloud-based software company Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) were falling today after two analysts lowered their price target for the company's stock. Additionally, Slack's CEO said today that he's leaving the company. Slack was purchased by Salesforce last year.

  • Why Chinese Stocks Tuya, EHang, and Lufax Were Climbing Again

    Shares of small- and mid-cap Chinese stocks including Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), EHang (NASDAQ: EH), and Lufax (NYSE: LU) were moving higher today after China again took another step away from its zero-COVID policy, boosting investor confidence that the economy would fully reopen in the coming months. Over the weekend, Beijing and Shenzhen announced that they would lift requirements that commuters show negative COVID tests before travel.

  • Devon Energy Corporation's (NYSE:DVN) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) recent performance, when its stock has declined...

  • VF Corp. cuts profit outlook, announces retirement of CEO

    VF Corporation cut its earnings forecast and full-year profit outlook for the remainder of the year, citing a decrease in consumer demand, and also announced the departure of its CEO Steve Rendle.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

    DEEP DIVE Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats.

  • Why General Electric, Johnson Controls, and Deere Stocks Dropped on Monday

    Federal Reserve jitters continued to roil the stock market on Monday, as investors returned to trade on last week's news that nonfarm jobs growth in November was about 30% stronger than expected, and wage growth higher than anticipated as well. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, shares of industrial giants General Electric (NYSE: GE), Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), and Deere (NYSE: DE) are all down modestly -- 2.1%, 1.7%, and 1.8%, respectively. The funny thing is, putting the economy to one side for a moment, the specific news on two of these industrial stocks today is actually good.

  • Why UPS Stock Is Down Today

    A strong jobs report has investors questioning how soon the Federal Reserve will be able to ease its rate hiking campaign. Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) got caught in the downdraft, down as much as 3.7% on Monday. Through much of 2022, the market has moved based on sentiment about the Fed, and specifically about whether the central bank's rate-hiking campaign will throw the economy into a recession.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks I'm Buying Before 2022 Ends

    With GDP growth returning and the Federal Reserve potentially slowing the pace of rate hikes, growth stocks are looking good.

  • ‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a hidden risk to the global financial system embedded in the $65 trillion of dollar debt being held by non-US institutions via currency derivatives, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Hit by Fed-Hike Jitters as US Yields Surge: Markets WrapAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck Is

  • 16 Largest Semiconductor Companies by Market Cap

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 16 largest semiconductor companies by market capitalization. For more companies, head on over to 5 Largest Semiconductor Companies by Market Cap. The semiconductor industry is among the most popular and lucrative sectors in the world. With chips now starting to be heralded as the ‘new […]

  • Insiders at The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) sold US$3.9m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

    Many The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ( NYSE:PNC ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be...

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Jeff Osborne joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the top stocks in the EV space, key themes investors should look out for, and which companies are set to benefit from increased demand.

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks on the Dip Is a Genius Move

    These growth stocks took a hit in 2022, but each has the potential to make a huge comeback in the years ahead.