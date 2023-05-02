Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023 and an Increase to its Quarterly Dividend

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

MONACO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers" or the "Company") today reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The Company also announced that its board of directors (the "Board of Directors") has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share.



Results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company had net income of $193.2 million, or $3.40 basic and $3.27 diluted earnings per share.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $195.6 million, or $3.44 basic and $3.31 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income a $2.3 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees on certain lease financing obligations and related extinguishment costs.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company had a net loss of $84.4 million, or $1.52 basic and diluted loss per share.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company had an adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $14.9 million, or $0.27 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) a $67.7 million, or $1.22 per basic and diluted share, aggregate write-down of vessels held for sale and loss on the sale of vessels, and (ii) $1.9 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, write-off or acceleration of the amortization of deferred financing fees on the debt or lease financing obligations relating to these vessel sales and related debt extinguishment costs.

Declaration of Dividend

On May 1, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, with a payment date of June 30, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of June 13, 2023 (the record date). As of May 1, 2023, there were 59,455,820 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Story continues

Transition to a New CFO in September 2023

The Company announced that Brian Lee, the Chief Financial Officer, will be stepping down at the end of September 2023 and will be replaced by Christopher Avella. Mr. Lee has been the Chief Financial Officer of Scorpio Tankers since the start of the Company in 2010.

Mr. Avella has been with Scorpio Tankers since 2010. He is currently the Chief Accounting Officer (since 2021) and Controller (since 2014). He also served as the Chief Financial Officer of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. between 2019 and 2021. Prior to joining Scorpio Tankers, he was with Ernst & Young in its audit practice from 2002 through 2006 and its transaction advisory services practice from 2006 through 2010 where he was a senior manager. Mr. Avella is a certified public accountant and has a B.S. in accounting from Rutgers University, an M.B.A. from Seton Hall University, and an M.S. in finance from Georgetown University.

Emanuele Lauro, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Brian’s leadership and experience has been instrumental in the growth and development of the Company over the last 13 years. He has been with us since the beginning and leaves the Company in its strongest financial position with a well-trained team poised to maintain high standards. While we will miss Brian’s unparalleled temperament and character, I am truly grateful for his contributions to the Company and wish him the best on a well-deserved retirement.”

Summary of First Quarter 2023 and Other Recent Significant Events

Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration of contracted voyages and time charters for the Company's vessels (both in the pools and outside of the pools) thus far in the second quarter of 2023 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):



Pool and Spot Market Time Charters Out of the Pool Average Daily TCE Revenue Expected Revenue Days (1) % of Days Average Daily TCE Revenue Expected Revenue Days (1) % of Days LR2 $ 53,000 2,600 39 % $ 30,500 890 100 % MR $ 37,000 4,850 35 % $ 21,800 450 100 % Handymax $ 37,000 1,260 34 % N/A N/A N/A

(1) Expected Revenue Days are the total number of calendar days in the quarter for each vessel, less the total number of expected off-hire days during the period associated with major repairs or drydockings. Consequently, Expected Revenue Days represent the total number of days the vessel is expected to be available to earn revenue. Idle days, which are days when a vessel is available to earn revenue, yet is not employed, are included in revenue days. The Company uses revenue days to show changes in net vessel revenues between periods.

Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned by the Company's vessels during the first quarter of 2023:

Average Daily TCE Revenue Vessel class Pool / Spot Time Charters LR2 $ 47,356 $ 29,887 MR $ 34,616 $ 21,637 Handymax $ 38,349 N/A

The Company is in discussions with a group of financial institutions for a term loan and revolving loan of up to the aggregate of $750.0 million to $1.0 billion. This facility is expected to bear interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.95% per annum. The proceeds of this facility are expected to mainly be used to repay (and re-finance) more expensive lease financing, along with financing certain of the Company’s unencumbered vessels. The credit facility is subject to credit approval from the banks, customary conditions precedent, and negotiation and execution of definitive documentation.

In March 2023, the Company entered into a time charter-out agreement on an LR2, STI Jermyn, for three years at a rate of $40,000 per day. This charter commenced in April 2023. During 2022 and so far in 2023, the Company has entered into a total of 15 time-charter out agreements (ten LR2s and five MRs), the terms of which are described in the fleet list below.

In January 2023, the Company exercised the purchase options on STI Brooklyn, STI Rambla, STI Rose and STI Ville on the AVIC Lease Financing and repaid the aggregate outstanding lease obligation of $77.8 million as part of these transactions.

In March 2023, the Company exercised the purchase option on STI Sanctity on the Ocean Yield Lease Financing and repaid the aggregate outstanding lease obligation of $27.8 million as part of this transaction.

The Company has also given notice to exercise the purchase options on six LR2 product tankers and eight MR product tankers that are currently financed under lease financing arrangements (STI Steadfast, STI Supreme, STI Grace, STI Jermyn, STI Lavender, STI Lobelia, STI Magnetic, STI Marshall, STI Miracle, STI Magic, STI Mystery, STI Marvel, STI Mythic, and STI Magister). These repurchases are expected to occur in the second and third quarters of 2023 and result in an aggregate debt reduction of $352.7 million.

The Company has executed or received commitments for three separate secured credit facilities for up to $391.5 million in aggregate. These facilities are expected to be collateralized by 22 vessels and bear interest at SOFR plus margins of between 1.90% and 1.975% per annum. The proceeds of these facilities are expected to be used to repay more expensive lease financing. $274.1 million has been drawn from two of these facilities as of the date of this press release.

Since January 1, 2023 and through the date of this press release, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 3,614,768 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $52.22 per share.

On May 1, 2023, the Board of Directors authorized to reset the 2023 Securities Repurchase Program up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company’s securities.

In March 2023, the Board of Directors appointed Ms. Sujata Parekh Kumar as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Ms. Kumar has over 40 years of experience in entrepreneurship and industry across a number of sectors including logistics, financial services, insurance, and shipping.

Securities Repurchase Program

On February 15, 2023, the Board of Directors authorized a new Securities Repurchase Program (the "2023 Securities Repurchase Program") to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company’s securities which, in addition to its common shares also currently consist of its Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025 (NYSE: SBBA).

Below are purchases of the Company’s securities made in the first quarter and second quarters of 2023.

From January 1, 2023 through February 15, 2023, the Company purchased an aggregate of 1,891,303 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $50.27 per share. These purchases were made under the previous securities repurchase program, which ended on February 15, 2023.

From February 16 through the date of this press release, the Company has purchased an aggregate of 1,723,465 of its common shares in the open market at an average price of $54.37 per share.

On May 1, 2023, the Board of Directors authorized to reset the 2023 Securities Repurchase Program up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company’s securities.



There is $250.0 million available under the 2023 Securities Repurchase Program as of May 1, 2023.

Lease Repayments

In January 2023, the Company exercised its purchase options on two MR product tankers (STI Brooklyn and STI Ville) and two LR2 product tankers (STI Rose and STI Rambla) which were previously financed on the AVIC Lease Financing. These purchases resulted in a debt reduction of $77.8 million.

In March 2023, the Company exercised the purchase option on STI Sanctity which was previously financed on the Ocean Yield Lease Financing. This purchase resulted in a debt reduction of $27.8 million.

In March 2023, the Company gave notice to exercise its purchase options on two LR2 product tankers that are currently financed under the 2021 CSSC Lease Financing (STI Grace and STI Jermyn), in addition to one LR2 product tanker (STI Lavender), and three MR product tankers (STI Magnetic, STI Marshall, and STI Miracle) which are currently financed under the $670.0 Million Lease Financing. All of these leases bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.50% per annum. The purchases are expected to occur in May 2023 and result in a debt reduction of $149.8 million.

In April 2023, the Company gave notice to exercise its purchase options on one LR2 product tanker (STI Lobelia), and five MR product tankers (STI Magic, STI Mystery, STI Marvel, STI Mythic, and STI Magister) which are currently financed under the $670.0 Million Lease Financing. These leases bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.50% per annum. The purchases are expected to occur in June 2023 and result in a debt reduction of $147.3 million.

New Executed or Committed Financings

The Company has executed or received commitments for three separate credit facilities for up to $391.5 million in aggregate (the "New Facilities").

The first credit facility (the "2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility") is from a group of European financial institutions for a credit facility of up to $225.0 million. The 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility was executed in January 2023 and $184.9 million was drawn in February 2023 and $40.1 million was drawn in March 2023. Thirteen product tankers (STI Opera, STI Duchessa, STI Venere, STI Virtus, STI Aqua, STI Dama, STI Regina, STI San Antonio, STI Yorkville, STI Battery, STI Milwaukee, STI Madison, and STI Sanctity) were collateralized under this facility as part of these drawdowns. The 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility has a final maturity of five years from the signing date and bears interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.975% per annum. The borrowings for the MRs are expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of $0.63 million per vessel for the first two years, and $0.33 million per vessel for the remaining term of the loan. The borrowings for the LR2s are expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of $0.8 million per vessel for the first two years, and $0.45 million per vessel for the remaining term of the loan. The remaining terms and conditions of the 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility, including financial covenants, are similar to those set forth in the Company’s existing credit facilities.

The second credit facility (the "2023 $49.1 Million Credit Facility") is from a North American financial institution for a credit facility of up to $49.1 million. The 2023 $49.1 Million Credit Facility was executed in February 2023 and was fully drawn in March 2023. Two LR2 product tankers, STI Rose and STI Rambla, were collateralized on this facility upon drawdown. This facility has a final maturity of five years from the drawdown date of each vessel and bears interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.90% per annum. The borrowings are expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of $1.2 million in aggregate with a balloon payment at maturity. The terms and conditions of the 2023 $49.1 Million Credit Facility, including financial covenants, are similar to those set forth in the Company's existing credit facilities.

The third credit facility commitment (the "2023 $117.4 Million Credit Facility") is from a European financial institution for a credit facility of up to $117.4 million. The 2023 $117.4 Million Credit Facility is expected to be used to finance two Handymax product tankers, four MR product tankers and one LR2 product tanker. The 2023 $117.4 Million Credit Facility is expected to have a final maturity of five years from the drawdown date of each vessel and bear interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.925% per annum. The terms and conditions of this credit facility, including financial covenants, will be similar to those set forth in the Company's existing credit facilities. The 2023 $117.4 Million Credit Facility is subject to customary conditions precedent, and the execution of definitive documentation, and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023.

The proceeds of the New Facilities are expected to be used to repay more expensive lease financing.

$750.0 Million to $1.0 Billion Term Loan and Revolving Loan

The Company is in discussions with a group of financial institutions for a term loan and revolving loan (the “Credit Facility”) of up to the aggregate of $750.0 million to $1.0 billion. The Credit Facility is expected to consist of a 50% term loan and 50% revolving loan, have a final maturity of five years from the signing date (but not later than June 30, 2028), and bear interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.95% per annum. Proceeds from the Credit Facility, primarily, are expected to be used to repay (and re-finance) more expensive lease financing, along with financing certain of the Company's unencumbered vessels. The terms and conditions, including financial covenants, of the Credit Facility are expected to be similar to the Company’s existing credit facilities. The Credit Facility is subject to credit approval from the banks, customary conditions precedent, and negotiation and execution of definitive documentation. There is no assurance that we will enter into the Credit Facility on the terms described above (which may be subject to change) or at all.

Diluted Weighted Number of Shares

The computation of earnings or loss per share is determined by taking into consideration the potentially dilutive shares arising from the Company’s equity incentive plan. These potentially dilutive shares are excluded from the computation of earnings or loss per share to the extent they are anti-dilutive.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company’s basic weighted average number of shares outstanding was 56,834,813. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company’s diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding was 59,111,952 which included the potentially dilutive impact of restricted shares issued under the Company's equity incentive plan.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call on May 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time and 2:00 PM Central European Summer Time. The dial-in information is as follows:

US Dial-In Number: 1 (833) 630-1956

International Dial-In Number: +1 (412) 317-1837

Conference ID: 10178106

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time. The information provided on the teleconference is only accurate at the time of the conference call, and the Company will take no responsibility for providing updated information.

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the internet, through the Scorpio Tankers Inc. website www.scorpiotankers.com . Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5d8emazp

Current Liquidity

As of April 27, 2023, the Company had $586.6 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Within the next two weeks, the Company is expected to receive approximately $100 million from the Scorpio tanker pools with respect to the monthly cash distribution for April. The Company is also expected to draw down approximately $117.4 million from a credit facility that has been committed but is pending closing (described above, under the heading "New Executed or Committed Financings").

Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update

Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock, scrubber, and ballast water treatment system activity that occurred during the first quarter of 2023 and the estimated expected payments to be made, and offhire days that are expected to be incurred, for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations through 2023 and 2024:

Number of (3) Aggregate costs in millions of USD (1) Aggregate offhire days (2) LR2s MRs Handymax Q1 2023 - actual (a) 8.5 61 — 2 — Q2 2023 - estimated (b) 9.9 96 — 4 — Q3 2023 - estimated 5.3 — — — — Q4 2023 - estimated (c) 8.2 180 — 5 — FY 2024 - estimated (d) 64.2 1,215 11 32 12

(1) These costs include estimated cash payments for drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations and scrubber installations. These amounts include installment payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual installation. In addition to these installment payments, these amounts also include estimates of the installation costs of such systems. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks and installations finalize.

(2) Represents the total estimated off-hire days during the period, including vessels that commenced work in a previous period.

(3) Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock, ballast water treatment system, and/or scrubber installations during the period. It does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the subsequent period. The number of vessels in these tables may reflect a certain amount of overlap where certain vessels are expected to be drydocked and have ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers installed simultaneously. Additionally, the timing set forth in these tables may vary as drydock, ballast water treatment system installation and scrubber installation times are finalized.

(a) Includes one BWTS installation.

(b) Includes three BWTS installations.

(c) Includes five scrubber installations and one BWTS installation.

(d) Includes seven scrubber installations.

Debt

Set forth below is a summary of the principal balances of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:

In thousands of U.S. Dollars Outstanding Principal as of December 31, 2022 Outstanding Principal as of March 31, 2023 Outstanding Principal as of April 27, 2023 1 Hamburg Commercial Credit Facility $ 33,732 $ 32,909 $ 32,909 2 Prudential Credit Facility 39,286 37,899 37,437 3 2019 DNB / GIEK Credit Facility 38,338 36,559 36,559 4 BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility 80,576 80,576 75,122 5 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility 37,765 36,482 36,482 6 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility (1) — 225,000 216,525 7 2023 $49.1 Million Credit Facility (2) — 49,088 49,088 8 Ocean Yield Lease Financing (3) 114,860 84,372 83,687 9 BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s) 68,310 65,598 64,733 10 CSSC Lease Financing 121,276 117,635 116,421 11 BCFL Lease Financing (MRs) 53,202 49,202 47,750 12 AVIC Lease Financing (4) 77,769 — — 13 2020 CMBFL Lease Financing 38,090 37,279 37,279 14 2020 TSFL Lease Financing 40,607 39,777 39,777 15 2020 SPDBFL Lease Financing 83,511 81,887 81,887 16 2021 AVIC Lease Financing 84,635 82,822 82,822 17 2021 CMBFL Lease Financing 68,045 66,415 66,010 18 2021 TSFL Lease Financing 49,997 48,902 48,902 19 2021 CSSC Lease Financing 48,631 47,315 46,877 20 2021 $146.3 Million Lease Financing 133,699 130,404 127,109 21 2021 Ocean Yield Lease Financing 63,933 62,490 62,009 22 2022 AVIC Lease Financing 113,804 111,512 111,512 23 IFRS 16 - Leases - 3 MR 21,138 19,063 18,338 24 IFRS 16 - Leases - $670.0 Million 475,939 464,813 461,061 25 Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 70,571 70,571 70,571 Gross debt outstanding 1,957,714 2,078,570 2,050,867 Cash and cash equivalents 376,870 612,655 586,596 Net debt $ 1,580,844 $ 1,465,915 $ 1,464,271

(1) The 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility was executed in January 2023, with $184.9 million and $40.1 million drawn in February and March 2023, respectively. Thirteen product tankers (11 MRs and two LR2) were collateralized under this facility as part of these drawdowns. The 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility has a final maturity of five years from the signing date and bears interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.975% per annum. The borrowings for the MRs are expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of $0.63 million per vessel for the first two years, and $0.33 million per vessel for the remaining term of the loan. The borrowings for the LR2s are expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of $0.8 million per vessel for the first two years, and $0.45 million per vessel for the remaining term of the loan. The remaining terms and conditions of the 2023 $225.0 Million Credit Facility, including financial covenants, are similar to those set forth in the Company’s existing credit facilities.

(2) The 2023 $49.1 Million Credit Facility was executed in February 2023 and was fully drawn in March 2023. Two LR2 product tankers were collateralized on this facility upon drawdown. The 2023 $49.1 Million Credit Facility has a final maturity of five years from the drawdown date of each vessel and bears interest at SOFR plus a margin of 1.90% per annum. The borrowings are expected to be repaid in equal quarterly installments of $1.2 million in aggregate with a balloon payment at maturity. The terms and conditions of the 2023 $49.1 Million Credit Facility, including financial covenants, are similar to those set forth in the Company's existing credit facilities.

(3) In September and October 2022, the Company gave notice to exercise the repurchase options on STI Sanctity, STI Steadfast, and STI Supreme on the Ocean Yield Lease Financing. In March 2023, the Company exercised the purchase option on STI Sanctity resulting in a debt reduction of $27.8 million. The remaining transactions are expected to occur in the second and third quarters of 2023 resulting in debt reductions of $27.8 million per vessel.

(4) In January 2023, the Company exercised the repurchase options on STI Brooklyn, STI Rambla, STI Rose, and STI Ville on the AVIC Lease Financing and repaid the aggregate outstanding lease obligation of $77.8 million as part of these transactions.

Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of March 31, 2023, which includes principal amounts due under the Company's secured credit facilities, lease financing arrangements, Senior Notes Due 2025, and lease liabilities under IFRS 16 (which also include actual scheduled payments made during the second quarter of 2023 through April 27, 2023):

As of March 31, 2023 (1) In millions of U.S. dollars Total Repayments/maturities of unsecured debt Vessel financings - announced vessel repurchases and maturities in 2023 and 2024 Vessel financings - scheduled repayments, in addition to maturities in 2025 and thereafter Q2 2023 - principal payments made through April 27, 2023 $ 27.7 $ — $ — $ 27.7 Q2 2023 (2) (3) (4) 356.7 — 324.9 31.8 Q3 2023 (4) 79.9 — 27.8 52.1 Q4 2023 57.3 — — 57.3 Q1 2024 51.5 — — 51.5 Q2 2024 56.8 — — 56.8 Q3 2024 (5) 92.1 — 42.7 49.4 Q4 2024 (6) 88.4 — 38.2 50.2 2025 and thereafter 1,268.2 70.6 — 1,197.6 $ 2,078.6 $ 70.6 $ 433.6 $ 1,574.4

(1) Amounts represent the principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of March 31, 2023.

(2) Repayments include the Company's exercise of its purchase options on two LR2 product tankers (STI Grace and STI Jermyn) which are currently financed under the 2021 CSSC Lease Financing. These purchases are expected to occur in May 2023, and the aggregate outstanding lease liability is expected to be $46.9 million at the date of purchase.

(3) Repayments include the Company's exercise of its purchase options on eight MR product tankers (STI Magnetic, STI Marshall, STI Miracle, STI Magic, STI Mystery, STI Marvel, STI Mythic, and STI Magister) and two LR2 product tankers (STI Lavender and STI Lobelia) which are currently financed under the IFRS 16 - Leases - $670.0 Million lease financing. These purchases are expected to occur in May and June 2023, and the aggregate outstanding lease liability is expected to be $250.2 million at the dates of purchase.

(4) Repayments include the Company’s exercise of its purchase options on two LR2 product tankers (STI Steadfast, and STI Supreme). These vessels are currently financed under the Ocean Yield Lease Financing. The purchases are expected to occur in the second and third quarters of 2023 with a debt reduction of $27.8 million per vessel.

(5) Repayments include (i) $15.0 million for the scheduled purchase options on three MR product tankers (STI Topaz, STI Ruby, and STI Garnet), which are currently financed under the BCFL Lease Financing (MRs); and (ii) $27.7 million for the scheduled maturity payments on the 2019 DNB / GIEK Credit Facility.

(6) Repayments include (i) $10.2 million for the scheduled purchase options on two MR product tankers (STI Onyx and STI Amber), which are currently financed under the BCFL Lease Financing (MRs); and (ii) $28.0 million for the scheduled maturity payments on the Hamburg Commercial Credit Facility.

Explanation of Variances on the First Quarter of 2023 Financial Results Compared to the First Quarter of 2022

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded net income of $193.2 million compared to a net loss of $84.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:

TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022:





For the three months ended March 31, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2023 2022 Vessel revenue $ 384,431 $ 174,047 Voyage expenses (7,269 ) (2,023 ) TCE revenue $ 377,162 $ 172,024

TCE revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased by $205.1 million to $377.2 million, from $172.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Overall average TCE revenue per day increased to $37,500 per day during the three months ended March 31, 2023, from $15,415 per day during the three months ended March 31, 2022. The average number of vessels was 113.0 during the three months end March 31, 2023 as compared to 129.3 during the three months ended March 31, 2022. The decrease in the average number of vessels was due to the previously disclosed sales of 18 vessels during the year ended December 31, 2022. TCE revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 reflected the continued strength in the product tanker market that began at the end of the first quarter of 2022 and has continued in 2023. Initially, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions around the globe, the conflict in Ukraine, and strengthening refining margins resulted in significant increases in ton-mile demand as trade routes shifted and volumes increased. More recently, volumes and trade routes continue to be impacted by the continued easing of COVID-19 restrictions, particularly in China, along with the implementation of sanctions on the export of Russian crude oil and refined petroleum products. These changes have accelerated a structural shift in the product tanker market that had been years in the making, where increasing demand for the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products is outpacing the growth in the worldwide fleet of product tankers given a near record low orderbook for newbuilding vessels. TCE revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was subdued for most of the quarter which reflected the continued adverse market conditions that were brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The end of the quarter reflected an improving spot market for product tankers which was triggered by myriad factors including (i) the easing of COVID-19 restrictions around the globe which resulted in increased personal mobility and the demand for refined petroleum products; (ii) strengthening refining margins which, combined with low global refined petroleum product inventories, increased demand for the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products, and; (iii) the volatility brought on by the conflict in Ukraine, which disrupted supply chains for crude oil and refined petroleum products, changing volumes and trade routes, and thus increased ton-mile demand for refined petroleum products.







The Company also had an increased number of vessels operating outside of the Scorpio pools during the three months ended March 31, 2023, which led to an increase in voyage revenue and voyage expenses for this period.

Vessel operating costs for the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by $11.2 million to $73.7 million, from $84.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Vessel operating costs per vessel per day remained consistent at $7,244 per day for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $7,290 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The aggregate reduction is due to the sale of 18 owned or lease financed vessels during the year ended December 31, 2022 (seven of which closed during the first quarter of 2022).

Depreciation expense – owned or sale leaseback vessels for the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by $3.6 million to $40.5 million, from $44.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This decrease was attributable to the sale of 17 of the Company's owned or sale leaseback vessels during the year ended December 31, 2022 (16 of which were in the first quarter of 2022). These vessels were written down to their net realizable value upon being designated as held for sale, and depreciation expense ceased being recorded upon that designation.

Depreciation expense - right of use assets for the three months ended March 31, 2023 decreased by $0.2 million to $9.5 million from $9.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Depreciation expense - right of use assets reflects the straight-line depreciation expense recorded under IFRS 16 - Leases. This decrease is attributable to the sale of one of the Company's right of use asset vessels. This vessel was written down to its net realizable value upon being designated as held for sale during the first quarter of 2022, and depreciation expense ceased being recorded upon that designation. The Company had four LR2s and 17 MRs that were accounted for under IFRS 16 - Leases during the three months ended March 31, 2023.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, increased by $9.8 million to $22.3 million, from $12.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This increase was primarily due to an increase in compensation related costs. Due to the increase in stock price and a recent grant, the amortization of the restricted stock awards are expected to increase general and administrative expenses by approximately $8.0 million per quarter in the upcoming quarters. The awards granted to employees vest ratably in years three, four, and five following the initial grant.

Net loss on sales of vessels for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $67.7 million. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company entered into agreements to sell 17 vessels, consisting of two LR2s, 12 LR1s, and three MRs. Seven of these sales closed within the first quarter of 2022 (six LR1s and one MR) and the remaining sales closed within the second and third quarters of 2022.

Financial expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased by $5.5 million to $43.5 million, from $38.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022. This increase was primarily attributable to 400+ basis point increases in benchmark rates, primarily LIBOR, during the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. This increase was partially offset by the overall reduction in the Company's average indebtedness to $2.0 billion from $3.1 billion during the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, arising from the aforementioned sales of 18 vessels (and repayments of the related debt or lease financing obligations), the exercise of purchase options on 27 lease financed vessels (six in August 2022, 16 in December 2022, four in January 2023, and one in March 2023), the maturity of the Convertible Notes Due 2022 in May 2022 and the conversion of the Convertible Notes Due 2025 in December 2022. Additionally, the Company recorded $2.3 million of debt extinguishment related costs during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $1.9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022. This was accompanied by an aggregate decrease of $5.3 million in the amortization of deferred financing fees and accretion on both the convertible notes and debt assumed in business combinations, which were $1.5 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $6.8 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022.





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss

(unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data 2023 2022 Revenue Vessel revenue $ 384,431 $ 174,047 Operating expenses Vessel operating costs (73,674 ) (84,832 ) Voyage expenses (7,269 ) (2,023 ) Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels (40,491 ) (44,108 ) Depreciation - right of use assets (9,490 ) (9,720 ) General and administrative expenses (22,271 ) (12,454 ) Net loss on sales of vessels — (67,738 ) Total operating expenses (153,195 ) (220,875 ) Operating income / (loss) 231,236 (46,828 ) Other (expense) and income, net Financial expenses (43,532 ) (38,001 ) Financial income 4,185 188 Other income, net 1,348 193 Total other expense, net (37,999 ) (37,620 ) Net income / (loss) $ 193,237 $ (84,448 ) Earnings / (loss) per share Basic $ 3.40 $ (1.52 ) Diluted $ 3.27 $ (1.52 ) Basic weighted average shares outstanding 56,834,813 55,409,131 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 59,111,952 55,409,131

(1) The computation of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 includes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock. The computation of diluted loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 excludes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock and the Convertible Notes Due 2022 (which were repaid in full upon maturity in May 2022) and Convertible Notes Due 2025 (which were fully converted to common shares in December 2022) because their effect would have been anti-dilutive.





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited) As of In thousands of U.S. dollars March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 612,655 $ 376,870 Accounts receivable 233,592 276,700 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,642 18,159 Inventories 8,364 15,620 Total current assets 864,253 687,349 Non-current assets Vessels and drydock 3,054,586 3,089,254 Right of use assets for vessels 681,344 689,826 Other assets 83,665 83,754 Goodwill 8,197 8,197 Restricted cash 783 783 Total non-current assets 3,828,575 3,871,814 Total assets $ 4,692,828 $ 4,559,163 Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 69,362 $ 31,504 Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels 205,560 269,145 Lease liability - IFRS 16 147,167 52,346 Accounts payable 24,086 28,748 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 62,325 91,508 Total current liabilities 508,500 473,251 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 490,385 264,106 Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels 803,610 871,469 Lease liability - IFRS 16 336,519 443,529 Total non-current liabilities 1,630,514 1,579,104 Total liabilities 2,139,014 2,052,355 Shareholders' equity Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital: Share capital 743 727 Additional paid-in capital 3,053,538 3,049,732 Treasury shares (779,725 ) (641,545 ) Retained earnings 279,258 97,894 Total shareholders' equity 2,553,814 2,506,808 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,692,828 $ 4,559,163





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2023 2022 Operating activities Net income / (loss) $ 193,237 $ (84,448 ) Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels 40,491 44,108 Depreciation - right of use assets 9,490 9,720 Amortization of restricted stock 3,821 4,494 Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,160 1,806 Non-cash debt extinguishment costs 1,148 1,586 Accretion of convertible notes — 4,128 Net loss on sales of vessels — 67,738 Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations 338 889 Share of income from dual fuel tanker joint venture (1,441 ) (174 ) 248,244 49,847 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease / (increase) in inventories 7,256 (2,589 ) Decrease / (increase) in accounts receivable 43,108 (27,137 ) Decrease / (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,516 (3,156 ) Decrease / (increase) in other assets 685 (27 ) Decrease in accounts payable (3,743 ) (17,162 ) (Decrease) / increase in accrued expenses (27,589 ) 5,758 28,233 (44,313 ) Net cash inflow from operating activities 276,477 5,534 Investing activities Net proceeds from sales of vessels — 225,815 Distributions from dual fuel tanker joint venture 845 240 Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned, leased financed and bareboat-in vessels) (8,483 ) (14,279 ) Net cash (outflow) / inflow from investing activities (7,638 ) 211,776 Financing activities Debt repayments (138,641 ) (191,163 ) Issuance of debt 274,088 3,806 Debt issuance costs (5,244 ) (184 ) Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16 (13,204 ) (13,666 ) Decrease in restricted cash — 2,003 Dividends paid (11,873 ) (5,837 ) Repurchase of common stock (138,180 ) — Net cash outflow from financing activities (33,054 ) (205,041 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 235,785 12,269 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 376,870 230,415 Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, $ 612,655 $ 242,684





Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries

Other operating data for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data) $ 286,386 $ 79,425 Average Daily Results Fleet TCE per revenue day (2) $ 37,500 $ 15,415 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 7,244 $ 7,290 Average number of vessels 113.0 129.3 LR2 TCE per revenue day (2) $ 43,292 $ 14,475 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 7,497 $ 7,228 Average number of vessels 39.0 42.0 LR1 TCE per revenue day (2) N/A $ 12,320 Vessel operating costs per day (3) N/A $ 7,170 Average number of vessels N/A 10.7 MR TCE per revenue day (2) $ 33,517 $ 16,305 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 7,109 $ 7,364 Average number of vessels 60.0 62.6 Handymax TCE per revenue day (2) $ 38,349 $ 15,949 Vessel operating costs per day (3) $ 7,102 $ 7,231 Average number of vessels 14.0 14.0 Capital Expenditures Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (in thousands of U.S. dollars) $ 8,483 $ 14,279





(1) See Non-IFRS Measures section below. (2) Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days the vessel is owned, sale leasebacked, or chartered-in less the number of days the vessel is off-hire for drydock and repairs. (3) Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to the owned, sale leasebacked or bareboat chartered-in vessels, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to owned, sale leasebacked, or bareboat chartered-in vessels, not time chartered-in vessels.





Fleet list as of May 1, 2023

Vessel Name Year Built DWT Ice class Employment Vessel type Scrubber Owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in vessels

1 STI Brixton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 2 STI Comandante 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 3 STI Pimlico 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 4 STI Hackney 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 5 STI Acton 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 6 STI Fulham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 7 STI Camden 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 8 STI Battersea 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 9 STI Wembley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 10 STI Finchley 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 11 STI Clapham 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 12 STI Poplar 2014 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 13 STI Hammersmith 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 14 STI Rotherhithe 2015 38,734 1A SHTP (1) Handymax N/A 15 STI Amber 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 16 STI Topaz 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 17 STI Ruby 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 18 STI Garnet 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 19 STI Onyx 2012 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 20 STI Ville 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 21 STI Duchessa 2014 49,990 — Time Charter (4) MR Not Yet Installed 22 STI Opera 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 23 STI Texas City 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 24 STI Meraux 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 25 STI San Antonio 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 26 STI Venere 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 27 STI Virtus 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 28 STI Aqua 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 29 STI Dama 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 30 STI Regina 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 31 STI St. Charles 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 32 STI Mayfair 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 33 STI Yorkville 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 34 STI Milwaukee 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 35 STI Battery 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 36 STI Soho 2014 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 37 STI Memphis 2014 49,990 — Time Charter (5) MR Yes 38 STI Tribeca 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 39 STI Gramercy 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 40 STI Bronx 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 41 STI Pontiac 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 42 STI Manhattan 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 43 STI Queens 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 44 STI Osceola 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 45 STI Notting Hill 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR Yes 46 STI Seneca 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 47 STI Westminster 2015 49,687 1B SMRP (2) MR Yes 48 STI Brooklyn 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 49 STI Black Hawk 2015 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 50 STI Galata 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 51 STI Bosphorus 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 52 STI Leblon 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 53 STI La Boca 2017 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 54 STI San Telmo 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 55 STI Donald C Trauscht 2017 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 56 STI Esles II 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 57 STI Jardins 2018 49,990 1B SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 58 STI Magic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 59 STI Mystery 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 60 STI Marvel 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 61 STI Magnetic 2019 50,000 — Time Charter (6) MR Yes 62 STI Millennia 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 63 STI Magister 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 64 STI Mythic 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 65 STI Marshall 2019 50,000 — Time Charter (7) MR Yes 66 STI Modest 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 67 STI Maverick 2019 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 68 STI Miracle 2020 50,000 — Time Charter (8) MR Yes 69 STI Maestro 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 70 STI Mighty 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 71 STI Maximus 2020 50,000 — SMRP (2) MR Yes 72 STI Elysees 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 73 STI Madison 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 74 STI Park 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 75 STI Orchard 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 76 STI Sloane 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 77 STI Broadway 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 78 STI Condotti 2014 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 79 STI Rose 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 80 STI Veneto 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 81 STI Alexis 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 82 STI Winnie 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 83 STI Oxford 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 84 STI Lauren 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 85 STI Connaught 2015 109,999 — Time Charter (9) LR2 Yes 86 STI Spiga 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 87 STI Kingsway 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 88 STI Solidarity 2015 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 89 STI Lombard 2015 109,999 — Time Charter (10) LR2 Yes 90 STI Grace 2016 109,999 — Time Charter (11) LR2 Yes 91 STI Jermyn 2016 109,999 — Time Charter (12) LR2 Yes 92 STI Sanctity 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 93 STI Solace 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 94 STI Stability 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 95 STI Steadfast 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 96 STI Supreme 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 97 STI Symphony 2016 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 98 STI Gallantry 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 99 STI Goal 2016 113,000 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 100 STI Guard 2016 113,000 — Time Charter (13) LR2 Yes 101 STI Guide 2016 113,000 — Time Charter (14) LR2 Yes 102 STI Selatar 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 103 STI Rambla 2017 109,999 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 104 STI Gauntlet 2017 113,000 — Time Charter (15) LR2 Yes 105 STI Gladiator 2017 113,000 — Time Charter (14) LR2 Yes 106 STI Gratitude 2017 113,000 — Time Charter (16) LR2 Yes 107 STI Lobelia 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 108 STI Lotus 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 109 STI Lily 2019 110,000 — SLR2P (3) LR2 Yes 110 STI Lavender 2019 110,000 — Time Charter (17) LR2 Yes 111 STI Beryl 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 112 STI Le Rocher 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed 113 STI Larvotto 2013 49,990 — SMRP (2) MR Not Yet Installed Total Fleet DWT 7,852,182





(1 ) This vessel operates in, or is expected to operate in, the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M. (SCM). SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company. (2 ) This vessel operates in, or is expected to operate in, the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company. (3 ) This vessel operates in, or is expected to operate in, the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company. (4 ) This vessel commenced a time charter in October 2022 for three years at an average rate of $25,000 per day. (5 ) This vessel commenced a time charter in June 2022 for three years at an average rate of $21,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three year period, which is payable during the first six months at $30,000 per day, the next 6 months are payable at $20,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $19,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $22,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day. (6 ) This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at an average rate of $23,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three year period, which is payable in years one, two, and three at $30,000 per day, $20,000 per day, and $19,000 per day, respectively. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $26,000 per day. (7 ) This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at a rate of $23,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $25,000 per day. If this second option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $26,000 per day. (8 ) This vessel commenced a time charter in August 2022 for three years at a rate of $21,000 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three year period, which is payable during the first six months at $30,000 per day, the next 6 months are payable at $20,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $19,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $22,500 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $24,000 per day. (9 ) In April 2023, STI Connaught replaced STI Goal on a time charter which initially commenced in August 2022 for three years at a rate of $30,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $32,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $34,000 per day. (10 ) This vessel commenced a time charter in September 2022 for three years at an average rate of $32,750 per day. The charterer has the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $34,750 per day. If this option is declared, the charterer has the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $36,750 per day. (11 ) This vessel commenced a time charter in December 2022 for three years at an average rate of $37,500 per day. The daily rate is the average rate over the three-year period, which is payable during the first six months at $47,000 per day, the next 6 months are payable at $28,000 per day, and years two and three are payable at $37,500 per day. (12 ) This vessel commenced a time charter in April 2023 for three years at a rate of $40,000 per day. The charterer has the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $42,500 per day. (13 ) This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for five years at a rate of $28,000 per day. The charterers have the option to convert the term of this agreement to three years at $30,000 per day, which must be declared within 30 months after the delivery date. (14 ) This vessel commenced a time charter in July 2022 for three years at an average rate of $28,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $31,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $33,000 per day. (15 ) This vessel commenced a time charter in November 2022 for three years at an average rate of $32,750 per day. (16 ) This vessel commenced a time charter in May 2022 for three years at an average rate of $28,000 per day. The charterers have the option to extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $31,000 per day. If this option is declared, the charterers have the option to further extend the term of this agreement for an additional year at $33,000 per day. (17 ) This vessel commenced a time charter in December 2022 for three years at an average rate of $35,000 per day.





Dividend Policy

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.

The Company's dividends paid during 2022 and 2023 were as follows:

Date paid Dividend per common share

March 2022 $0.10 June 2022 $0.10 September 2022 $0.10 December 2022 $0.10 March 2023 $0.20

On May 1, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $$0.25 per common share, with a payment date of June 30, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of June 13, 2023 (the record date). As of May 1, 2023, there were 59,455,820 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Conflict in Ukraine

The ongoing military conflict in Ukraine has had a significant direct and indirect impact on the trade of refined petroleum products. This conflict has resulted in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union countries, among other countries and jurisdictions, implementing sanctions and executive orders against citizens, entities, and activities connected to Russia. Some of these sanctions and executive orders target the Russian oil sector, including a prohibition on the import of oil from Russia to the United States or the United Kingdom, and the European Union's recent ban on Russian crude oil and petroleum products which took effect in December 2022 and February 2023, respectively. The Company cannot foresee what other sanctions or executive orders may arise that affect the trade of petroleum products. Furthermore, the conflict and ensuing international response has disrupted the supply of Russian oil to the global market, and as a result, the price of oil and petroleum products has experienced significant volatility. The Company cannot predict what effect the higher price of oil and petroleum products will have on demand, and it is possible that the current conflict in Ukraine could adversely affect the Company's financial condition, results of operations, and future performance.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns, lease finances or bareboat charters-in 113 product tankers (39 LR2 tankers, 60 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 7.3 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com , which is not a part of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information

This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

TCE revenue, on a historical basis, is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the First Quarter of 2023 Financial Results Compared to the First Quarter of 2022". The Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking TCE revenue because the most directly comparable IFRS measure on a forward-looking basis is not available to the Company without unreasonable effort.





Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income / (Loss)

For the three months ended March 31, 2023 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net income $ 193,237 $ 3.40 $ 3.27 Adjustment: Write-offs of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs 2,315 0.04 0.04 Adjusted net income $ 195,552 $ 3.44 $ 3.31





For the three months ended March 31, 2022 Per share Per share In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data Amount basic diluted Net loss $ (84,448 ) $ (1.52 ) $ (1.52 ) Adjustments: Loss on sales of vessels 67,738 $ 1.22 $ 1.22 Write-offs of deferred financing fees and debt extinguishment costs 1,855 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Adjusted net loss $ (14,855 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.27 )

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended March 31, In thousands of U.S. dollars 2023 2022 Net Income / (Loss) $ 193,237 $ (84,448 ) Financial expenses 43,532 38,001 Financial income (4,185 ) (188 ) Depreciation - owned or lease financed vessels 40,491 44,108 Depreciation - right of use assets 9,490 9,720 Amortization of restricted stock 3,821 4,494 Net loss on sales of vessels — 67,738 Adjusted EBITDA $ 286,386 $ 79,425

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the continuing impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including its effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

James Doyle - Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Tel: +1 646-432-1678

Email: investor.relations@scorpiotankers.com



