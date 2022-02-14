U.S. markets open in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.25
    -33.25 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,405.00
    -222.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,100.50
    -140.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,015.90
    -9.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.86
    -0.24 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.90
    +14.80 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.30 (+1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.81
    +6.90 (+28.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3519
    -0.0047 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2000
    -0.2100 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,163.96
    -368.12 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.01
    -37.94 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.05
    -143.97 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend

Scorpio Tankers Inc.
·53 min read
Scorpio Tankers Inc.
Scorpio Tankers Inc.

MONACO, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers" or the "Company") today reported its results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock.

Results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $46.0 million, or $0.83 basic and diluted loss per share.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company had an adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $43.7 million, or $0.79 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $2.3 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized fair value discounts on credit facilities that were refinanced during the period.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company had a net loss of $76.3 million, or $1.41 basic and diluted loss per share.

For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company had an adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $56.6 million, or $1.04 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) $2.8 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, of losses recorded on the extinguishment of debt during the period, which resulted from the refinancing of certain credit facilities and lease financing arrangements, and (ii) impairment charges of $16.8 million, or $0.31 per basic and diluted share.

Results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company had a net loss of $234.4 million, or $4.28 basic and diluted loss per share.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company had an adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $228.2 million, or $4.17 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) a $2.9 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, gain recorded as part of the refinancing of the lease financing for five vessels, (ii) $5.5 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, of aggregate losses recorded on the March 2021 and June 2021 transactions to exchange the Company's existing Convertible Notes due 2022 for new Convertible Notes due 2025, and (iii) a $3.6 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees related to the refinancing of certain credit facilities.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company had net income of $94.1 million, or $1.72 basic and $1.67 diluted earnings per share.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company had adjusted net income (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) of $114.0 million, or $2.09 basic and $2.02 diluted earnings per share, which excludes from net income (i) a $1.0 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, gain recorded on the Company’s repurchase of its Convertible Notes due 2022 during the third quarter of 2020, (ii) $4.1 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, of losses recorded on the extinguishment of debt during the year, which resulted from the refinancing of certain credit facilities and lease financing arrangements, and (iii) impairment charges of $16.8 million, or $0.31 per basic and $0.30 per diluted share.

Declaration of Dividend

On February 11, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about March 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of March 2, 2022 (the record date). As of February 11, 2022, there were 58,369,516 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Summary of Fourth Quarter and Other Recent Significant Events

  • In January 2022, the Company entered into agreements to sell two MRs (2013 built STI Fontvieille and 2019 built STI Majestic) and 12 LR1s. The sales prices of STI Fontvieille, STI Majestic, and the 12 LR1s are $23.5 million, $34.9 million, and $413.8 million, respectively, and the Company is expected to raise additional liquidity of approximately $189 million from these transactions. These sales have not closed yet as of the date of this press release, but are expected to close in the first and second quarters of 2022.

  • Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration of contracted voyages and time charters in the pools (excluding voyages outside of the pools) for the Company's vessels thus far in the first quarter of 2022 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to "Other operating data" table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):

Total

Pool

Average daily TCE revenue

% of Days

LR2

$

13,900

51

%

LR1

$

12,750

60

%

MR

$

13,750

53

%

Handymax

$

14,200

53

%

  • Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned by the Company's vessels in each of the pools (excluding voyages outside of the pools) during the fourth quarter of 2021:

Pool

Average daily TCE revenue

LR2

$

13,982

LR1

$

14,145

MR

$

11,597

Handymax

$

12,069

  • During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company closed on the refinancing of the outstanding debt on 10 vessels (six LR2s, two LR1s, and two Handymax vessels), raising $74.3 million in aggregate new liquidity.

  • The Company has received a commitment to refinance the existing indebtedness on two LR2s and two MRs, which is expected to raise $27.0 million in aggregate new liquidity (after the repayment of existing debt). These refinancings are expected to close before the end of the second quarter of 2022.

  • The Company also has $14.8 million of additional liquidity available from previously announced financings that have been committed. These drawdowns are expected to occur at varying points in the future as these financings are tied to scrubber installations on the Company’s vessels.

  • In January 2021, the Company entered into a note distribution agreement with B. Riley Securities, Inc., as sales agent, pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, up to $75.0 million of additional aggregate principal amount of its 7.00% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2025 (the "Senior Notes due 2025"). Since October 1, 2021 and through the date of this press release, the Company issued $2.3 million ($1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021) aggregate principal amount of additional Senior Notes due 2025 for aggregate net proceeds (net of sales agent commissions and offering expenses) of $2.2 million ($1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021). There is $32.6 million of remaining availability under this program as of February 11, 2022.

  • The Company has $225.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of February 11, 2022.

Sales of Vessels

In January 2022, the Company entered into agreements with unrelated third parties to sell two MRs (2013 built STI Fontvieille and 2019 built STI Majestic) and 12 LR1s. The sales prices of STI Fontvieille, STI Majestic, and the 12 LR1s are $23.5 million, $34.9 million, and $413.8 million, respectively. The Company is expected to raise additional liquidity of approximately $189 million after the repayment of debt and payment of estimated selling costs as a result of these transactions. The Company is also expected to record an aggregate loss of approximately $48.0 million during the first quarter of 2022 relating to these sales. These sales have not closed yet as of the date of this press release, but are expected to close in the first and second quarters of 2022.

Diluted Weighted Number of Shares

The computation of earnings or loss per share is determined by taking into consideration the potentially dilutive shares arising from (i) the Company’s equity incentive plan, and (ii) the Company’s Convertible Notes due 2022 and Convertible Notes due 2025. These potentially dilutive shares are excluded from the computation of earnings or loss per share to the extent they are anti-dilutive.

The impact of the Convertible Notes due 2022 and Convertible Notes due 2025 on earnings or loss per share is computed using the if-converted method. Under this method, the Company first includes the potentially dilutive impact of restricted shares issued under the Company’s equity incentive plan, and then assumes that its Convertible Notes due 2022 and Convertible Notes due 2025, which were issued in March and June 2021 were converted into common shares at the beginning of each period. The if-converted method also assumes that the interest and non-cash amortization expense associated with these notes of $6.3 million and $20.7 million during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, were not incurred. Conversion is not assumed if the results of this calculation are anti-dilutive.

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, the Company’s basic weighted average number of shares outstanding were 55,329,821 and 54,718,709, respectively. There were 56,851,751 and 56,957,396 weighted average shares outstanding including the potentially dilutive impact of restricted shares issued under the Company's equity incentive plan, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. There were 64,135,517 and 63,175,667 weighted average shares outstanding for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, under the if-converted method. Since the Company was in a net loss position in both periods, the potentially dilutive shares arising from both the Company’s restricted shares issued under the Company's equity incentive plan and under the if-converted method were anti-dilutive for purposes of calculating the loss per share. Accordingly, basic weighted average shares outstanding were used to calculate both basic and diluted loss per share for this period.

COVID-19

Initially, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 resulted in a sharp reduction in economic activity and a corresponding reduction in the global demand for oil and refined petroleum products. This period of time was marked by extreme volatility in the oil markets and the development of a steep contango in the prices of oil and refined petroleum products. Consequently, an abundance of arbitrage and floating storage opportunities opened up, which resulted in record increases in spot TCE rates late in the first quarter of 2020 and throughout the second quarter of 2020. These market dynamics, which were driven by arbitrage trading rather than underlying consumption, led to a build-up of global oil and refined petroleum product inventories. In June 2020, as underlying oil markets stabilized and global economies began to recover, the excess inventories that built up during this period began to slowly unwind thus causing demand for the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products to decline.

These market conditions, coupled with underlying oil consumption that has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, have had an adverse impact on spot TCE rates throughout 2021. Nevertheless, the easing of restrictive measures and successful roll-out of vaccines in certain countries during 2021 served as a catalyst for an economic recovery in many countries throughout the world. Consequently, oil prices continue to push upward on the back of steadily increasing consumption, recently reaching highs not seen since 2014, and existing inventories of refined petroleum products have fallen below multi-year averages. Though these dynamics have set the stage for a long-term recovery, spot TCE rates have remained subdued as demand has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.

The Company expects that the COVID-19 virus will continue to cause volatility in the commodities markets. The scale and duration of these circumstances is unknowable but could continue to have a material impact on the Company's earnings, cash flow and financial condition. An estimate of the impact on the Company's results of operations and financial condition cannot be made at this time.

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In September 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Senior Notes due 2025 (NYSE: SBBA), Convertible Notes due 2022, and Convertible Notes due 2025. No securities have been repurchased under the new program since its inception through the date of this press release.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call on February 14, 2022 at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 PM Central European Time. The dial-in information is as follows:

US Dial-In Number: 1 (855) 861-2416
International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 736-7422
Conference ID: 8248054

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time. The information provided on the teleconference is only accurate at the time of the conference call, and the Company will take no responsibility for providing updated information.

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the internet, through the Scorpio Tankers Inc. website www.scorpiotankers.com. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hwaoexcc

Current Liquidity

As of February 11, 2022, the Company had $225.8 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update

Set forth below is a table summarizing the drydock, scrubber, and ballast water treatment system activity that occurred during the fourth quarter of 2021 and that is in progress as of January 1, 2022.

Number of Vessels

Drydock

Ballast Water
Treatment Systems

Scrubbers

Aggregate Costs
(in millions of U.S. Dollars) (1)

Aggregate Off-hire
Days in Q4 2021

Completed in the fourth quarter of 2021

LR2

2

2

$2.8

87

LR1

2

2

2.7

83

MR

Handymax

4

4

$5.5

170

In progress as of January 1, 2022

LR2

2

2

$2.4

29

LR1

2

2

5.0

63

MR

Handymax

4

2

2

$7.4

92

(1) Aggregate costs for vessels completed in the quarter represent the total costs incurred, some of which may have been incurred in prior periods.

Set forth below are the estimated expected payments to be made for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations through 2023 (which also include actual payments made during the first quarter of 2022 and through February 11, 2022):

In millions of U.S. dollars

As of December 31, 2021 (1) (2)

Q1 2022 - payments made through February 11, 2021

$

4.4

Q1 2022 - remaining payments

11.2

Q2 2022

10.2

Q3 2022

15.6

Q4 2022

5.9

FY 2023

16.8

(1) Includes estimated cash payments for drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations and scrubber installations. These amounts include installment payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual installation. In addition to these installment payments, these amounts also include estimates of the installation costs of such systems. The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks and installations finalize.

(2) Based upon the commitments received to date, which include the remaining availability under certain financing transactions that have been previously announced, the Company expects to raise approximately $14.8 million of aggregate additional liquidity to finance the purchase and installations of scrubbers once all of the agreements are closed and drawn. These drawdowns are expected to occur at varying points in the future as these financings are tied to scrubber installations on the Company’s vessels.

Set forth below are the estimated expected number of vessels and estimated expected off-hire days for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations (1):

Q1 2022

Vessels Scheduled for (2):

Off-hire

Drydock

Ballast Water Treatment Systems

Scrubbers

Days (3)

LR2

2

1

121

LR1

3

165

MR

1

20

Handymax

Total Q1 2022

3

4

306

Q2 2022

Vessels Scheduled for (2):

Off-hire

Drydock

Ballast Water Treatment Systems

Scrubbers

Days (3)

LR2

1

29

LR1

MR

1

1

40

Handymax

Total Q2 2022

2

1

69

Q3 2022

Vessels Scheduled for (2):

Off-hire

Drydock

Ballast Water Treatment Systems

Scrubbers

Days (3)

LR2

LR1

MR

7

5

1

160

Handymax

Total Q3 2022

7

5

1

160

Q4 2022

Vessels Scheduled for (2):

Off-hire

Drydock

Ballast Water Treatment Systems

Scrubbers

Days (3)

LR2

LR1

MR

2

2

80

Handymax

Total Q4 2022

2

2

80

FY 2023

Vessels Scheduled for (2):

Off-hire

Drydock

Ballast Water Treatment Systems

Scrubbers

Days (3)

LR2

LR1

MR

6

6

240

Handymax

Total FY 2023

6

6

240

(1) The number of vessels in these tables may reflect a certain amount of overlap where certain vessels are expected to be drydocked and have ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers installed simultaneously. Additionally, the timing set forth in these tables may vary as drydock, ballast water treatment system installation and scrubber installation times are finalized.
(2) Represents the number of vessels scheduled to commence drydock, ballast water treatment system, and/or scrubber installations during the period. It does not include vessels that commenced work in prior periods but will be completed in the subsequent period.
(3) Represents total estimated off-hire days during the period, including vessels that commenced work in a previous period.

Debt

Set forth below is a summary of the principal balances of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented.

In thousands of U.S. Dollars

Outstanding Principal as of September 30, 2021

Outstanding Principal as of December 31, 2021

Outstanding Principal as of February 11, 2022

1

ING Credit Facility (1)

31,350

2

Credit Agricole Credit Facility

75,734

73,591

73,591

3

ABN AMRO / K-Sure Credit Facility (2)

38,938

4

Citibank / K-Sure Credit Facility

80,506

78,401

78,401

5

ABN AMRO / SEB Credit Facility (1)

73,634

6

Hamburg Commercial Credit Facility

37,847

37,024

37,024

7

Prudential Credit Facility

46,219

44,832

43,908

8

2019 DNB / GIEK Credit Facility

47,229

45,450

45,450

9

BNPP Sinosure Credit Facility

91,481

86,314

86,314

10

2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility (3)

193,139

145,636

145,636

11

2021 $21.0 Million Credit Facility

19,830

19,245

19,245

12

2021 $43.6 Million Credit Facility (2)

43,550

43,550

13

Ocean Yield Lease Financing

130,148

127,263

126,281

14

BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s)

82,063

79,321

78,398

15

CSSC Lease Financing

139,486

135,843

134,629

16

BCFL Lease Financing (MRs)

72,659

68,888

67,584

17

2018 CMBFL Lease Financing

115,237

111,986

109,457

18

$116.0 Million Lease Financing

98,336

95,789

94,901

19

AVIC Lease Financing

109,737

106,405

106,405

20

China Huarong Lease Financing

107,625

103,416

103,416

21

$157.5 Million Lease Financing

113,193

109,657

109,657

22

COSCO Lease Financing

62,975

61,050

61,050

23

2020 CMBFL Lease Financing

42,142

41,332

41,332

24

2020 TSFL Lease Financing

44,759

43,928

43,928

25

2020 SPDBFL Lease Financing

91,629

90,006

90,006

26

2021 AVIC Lease Financing

93,699

91,886

91,886

27

2021 CMBFL Lease Financing

76,195

74,565

74,160

28

2021 TSFL Lease Financing

55,472

54,377

54,377

29

2021 CSSC Lease Financing

55,208

53,893

53,455

30

2021 $146.3 Million Lease Financing (1)

146,250

143,583

31

2021 Ocean Yield Lease Financing (3)

69,783

69,286

32

IFRS 16 - Leases - 3 MR

31,221

29,268

28,593

33

$670.0 Million Lease Financing

558,430

546,730

542,803

34

Unsecured Senior Notes Due 2025 (4)

68,271

70,209

70,565

35

Convertible Notes Due 2022

69,695

69,695

69,695

36

Convertible Notes Due 2025 (5)

205,394

208,133

209,357

Gross debt outstanding

$

3,159,481

$

3,163,716

$

3,147,923

Cash and cash equivalents

192,420

230,415

225,838

Net debt

$

2,967,061

$

2,933,301

S

2,922,085

(1) In November 2021, the Company closed on the sale and leaseback transactions for four LR2 product tankers (STI Connaught, STI Winnie, STI Lauren and STI Broadway) and two Handymax product tankers (STI Rotherhithe and STI Hammersmith) with an international financial institution (the "2021 $146.3 Million Lease Financing"). The borrowing amount under the agreement was $146.3 million in aggregate and part of the proceeds were used to repay the aggregate outstanding indebtedness of $105.0 million relating to these vessels under the ING Credit Facility and ABN AMRO / SEB Credit Facility.

Under this lease financing arrangement, each vessel is subject to a seven-year bareboat charter-in agreement. The lease financings bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 3.30% per annum and are scheduled to be repaid in equal quarterly principal installments of approximately $0.7 million on three LR2 vessels, $0.6 million on one LR2 vessel and $0.4 million per Handymax vessel. In addition, the Company has purchase options beginning at the end of the second year of each agreement, and a purchase obligation for each vessel upon the expiration of each agreement. The remaining terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are similar to those set forth in the Company's existing lease financing arrangements.

(2) In November 2021, the Company closed on a senior secured term loan facility for two LR1 product tankers (STI Precision and STI Prestige) with an international financial institution (the "2021 $43.6 Million Credit Facility"). The borrowing amount under the agreement was $43.6 million and part of the proceeds were used to repay the aggregate outstanding indebtedness of $38.9 million relating to these vessels under the ABN AMRO / K-Sure Credit Facility.

The credit facility is scheduled to mature five years from its drawdown date, bears interest at LIBOR plus an initial margin of 2.50% per annum, and is scheduled to be repaid in equal quarterly principal installments of approximately $1.1 million in aggregate for both vessels with a balloon payment at maturity. The margin for each vessel tranche may be adjusted on each anniversary of its drawdown date based upon the preceding calendar year's performance of that vessel's Annual Efficiency Ratio ("AER") as calculated pursuant to the Poseidon Principles, where the margin may be reduced to a minimum of 2.35% per annum or increased to a maximum of 2.55% per annum. The remaining terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are similar to those set forth in the Company's existing credit facilities.

Additionally, $0.5 million was released from restricted cash that was required to be held under the ABN AMRO / K-Sure Credit Facility as a result of this transaction.

(3) In December 2021, the Company closed on the sale and leaseback transactions for two LR2 product tankers (STI Gallantry and STI Guard) with Ocean Yield ASA (the "2021 Ocean Yield Lease Financing"). The borrowing amount under the agreements was $70.2 million in aggregate, and part of the proceeds were used to repay the aggregate outstanding indebtedness of $42.3 million relating to these vessels under the 2020 $225.0 Million Credit Facility.

Under this lease financing arrangement, each vessel is subject to a ten-year bareboat charter-in agreement. The lease financings bear interest at LIBOR plus a margin per annum and are scheduled to be repaid in equal monthly principal installments of approximately $0.2 million per vessel. In addition, the Company has purchase options to re-acquire each of the subject vessels on the fourth, fifth, and seventh anniversary dates from the effective date of each agreement, with a purchase obligation for each vessel upon the expiration of each agreement. The remaining terms and conditions, including financial covenants, are similar to those set forth in the Company's existing lease financing arrangements.

(4) In January 2021, the Company entered into a note distribution agreement with B. Riley Securities, Inc., as sales agent, under which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of its Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Additional Notes"). The Additional Notes will have the same terms as (other than date of issuance), form a single series of debt securities with and have the same CUSIP number and are fungible with, the initial notes which were issued on May 29, 2020. Sales of the Additional Notes may be made over a period of time, and from time to time, through the sales agent, in transactions involving an offering of the Senior Notes due 2025 into the existing trading market at prevailing market prices. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company issued $1.9 million aggregate principal amount of Additional Notes for aggregate net proceeds (net of sales agent commissions and offering expenses and including premiums, discounts) of $1.9 million. Since the inception of this program and through the date of this press release, the Company issued $42.5 million aggregate principal amount of Additional Notes for aggregate net proceeds (net of sales agent commissions and offering expenses and including premiums, discounts) of $41.5 million.

(5) The outstanding principal balance reflects the par value of the Convertible Notes Due 2025 of $200.0 million plus the accreted principal balance as of each date presented. The Convertible Notes Due 2025 are scheduled to accrete at an annualized rate of approximately 5.52% per annum, with the total balance due at maturity equal to 125.3% of par. The Convertible Notes Due 2025 also bear interest at a cash coupon rate of 3.0% per annum, which is calculated based upon the par value of the instrument.

Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of December 31, 2021, which includes principal amounts due under the Company's secured credit facilities, Convertible Notes due 2022, Convertible Notes due 2025, lease financing arrangements, Senior Notes due 2025, and lease liabilities under IFRS 16 (which also include actual scheduled payments made during the first quarter of 2022 through February 11, 2022):

As of December 31, 2021 (1)

In millions of U.S. dollars

Total

Less: scheduled repayments on vessels to be sold (2)

Pro forma total - excluding scheduled repayments vessels to be sold

Maturities of unsecured debt

Vessel financings - 2022 and 2023 maturities, excluding vessels to be sold

Vessel financings - scheduled repayments, in addition to maturities in 2024 and thereafter, excluding vessels to be sold

Q1 2022 - principal payments made through February 11, 2022

$

17.4

$

0.2

$

17.2

$

$

$

17.2

Q1 2022

74.1

25.9

48.2

48.2

Q2 2022 (3)

204.1

62.8

141.3

69.7

71.6

Q3 2022

72.0

5.3

66.7

66.7

Q4 2022 (4)

110.0

21.2

88.8

17.5

71.3

Q1 2023

118.3

52.2

66.1

66.1

Q2 2023

74.9

3.1

71.8

71.8

Q3 2023

69.3

3.1

66.2

66.2

Q4 2023

74.0

3.1

70.9

70.9

2024 and thereafter

2,349.6

100.6

2,249.0

278.3

1,970.7

$

3,163.7

$

277.5

$

2,886.2

$

348.0

$

17.5

$

2,520.7

(1) Amounts represent the principal payments due on the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of December 31, 2021 and do not incorporate the impact of any of the Company’s new financing initiatives which have not closed as of that date.

(2) The repayments of debt set forth in this column represent the previously scheduled repayments due on vessels that have been agreed to be sold during the first quarter of 2022. These credit facilities and lease financing arrangements are expected to be repaid in full prior to the closing of each vessel sale, which are expected to occur during the remainder of the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2022. The repayments include four LR1s under the Citi K-Sure Credit Facility, two LR1s under the 2020 $225 Million Credit Facility, four LR1s under the Credit Agricole Credit Facility, two LR1s under the 2021 $43.6 Million Credit Facility, one MR under the AVIC Lease Financing, and one MR under the $670.0 Million Lease Financing.

(3) Repayments include the scheduled maturity of the outstanding face value of the Convertible Notes due 2022 of $69.7 million.

(4) Repayments include the scheduled maturity of the outstanding debt related to one vessel under the 2021 $21.0 Million Credit Facility for $17.5 million.

Explanation of Variances on the Fourth Quarter of 2021 Financial Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2020

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a net loss of $46.0 million compared to a net loss of $76.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:

  • TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

For the three months ended December 31,

In thousands of U.S. dollars

2021

2020

Vessel revenue

$

147,908

$

138,236

Voyage expenses

(13

)

(241

)

TCE revenue

$

147,895

$

137,995

  • TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased by $9.9 million to $147.9 million, from $138.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Overall average TCE revenue per day increased to $12,615 per day during the three months ended December 31, 2021, from $11,608 per day during the three months ended December 31, 2020.

    TCE revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2021 remained weak, but showed a slight overall improvement as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2020. This is a mixed reflection of both the positive progress made during 2021 to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (through the introduction of vaccines and the easing of travel restrictions and other restrictive measures) offset by the lingering negative impacts of the virus, which have arisen through the spread of more contagious and vaccine resistant variants and have hampered a full re-opening of the global economy, preventing demand for refined petroleum products from reaching pre-pandemic levels.

  • Vessel operating costs for the three months ended December 31, 2021 decreased by $1.7 million to $85.1 million, from $86.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 primarily as a result of a reduction in the average number of vessels operating in the fleet to 131 from 135. Vessel operating costs per day increased to $7,058 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2021 from $6,987 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to repairs undertaken on some of the Company's Handymax vessels during the period.

  • Depreciation expense - right of use assets for the three months ended December 31, 2021 decreased by $2.2 million to $10.3 million from $12.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Depreciation expense - right of use assets reflects the straight-line depreciation expense recorded under IFRS 16 - Leases. Right of use asset depreciation expense was impacted by the expiration of the bareboat charter-in agreements on four Handymax vessels at the end of the first quarter of 2021. The Company had four LR2s and 18 MRs that were accounted for under IFRS 16 - Leases during the three months ended December 31, 2021.

  • General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021, decreased by $1.5 million to $12.8 million, from $14.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This decrease was due to an overall reduction in costs during the three months ended December 31, 2021, including reductions in restricted stock amortization and compensation expenses.

  • Financial expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2021 increased by $2.4 million to $38.3 million, from $35.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to the increase in the accretion of convertible notes, which increased to $4.1 million from $1.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. This increase was due to the issuance of the Convertible Notes due 2025 in March and June 2021.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss
(unaudited)

For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,

In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

Vessel revenue

$

147,908

$

138,236

$

540,786

$

915,892

Operating expenses

Vessel operating costs

(85,059

)

(86,775

)

(334,840

)

(333,748

)

Voyage expenses

(13

)

(241

)

(3,455

)

(7,959

)

Depreciation - owned or sale leaseback vessels

(49,754

)

(49,948

)

(197,467

)

(194,268

)

Depreciation - right of use assets

(10,337

)

(12,578

)

(42,786

)

(51,550

)

Impairment of vessels

(14,207

)

(14,207

)

Impairment of goodwill

(2,639

)

(2,639

)

General and administrative expenses

(12,808

)

(14,318

)

(52,746

)

(66,187

)

Total operating expenses

(157,971

)

(180,706

)

(631,294

)

(670,558

)

Operating (loss) / income

(10,063

)

(42,470

)

(90,508

)

245,334

Other (expense) and income, net

Financial expenses

(38,321

)

(35,888

)

(144,104

)

(154,971

)

Loss on Convertible Notes exchange

(5,504

)

Gain on repurchase of Convertible Notes

1,013

Financial income

170

181

3,623

1,249

Other income and (expense), net

2,222

1,916

2,058

1,499

Total other expense, net

(35,929

)

(33,791

)

(143,927

)

(151,210

)

Net (loss) / income

$

(45,992

)

$

(76,261

)

$

(234,435

)

$

94,124

(Loss) / Earnings per share

Basic

$

(0.83

)

$

(1.41

)

$

(4.28

)

$

1.72

Diluted

$

(0.83

)

$

(1.41

)

$

(4.28

)

$

1.67

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

55,329,821

54,265,313

54,718,709

54,665,898

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1)

55,329,821

54,265,313

54,718,709

56,392,311

(1) The computation of diluted loss per share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 excludes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock and the Convertible Notes due 2022 and Convertible Notes due 2025 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive. The computation of diluted loss per share for the three months ended December 31, 2020 excludes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock and the Convertible Notes due 2022 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive. The computation of diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 includes the effect of potentially dilutive unvested shares of restricted stock but excludes the effect of the Convertible Notes due 2022 under the if-converted method because their effect would have been anti-dilutive.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

As of

In thousands of U.S. dollars

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

230,415

$

187,511

Accounts receivable

38,069

33,017

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

7,954

12,430

Inventories

8,781

9,261

Total current assets

285,219

242,219

Non-current assets

Vessels and drydock

3,842,071

4,002,888

Right of use assets

764,025

807,179

Other assets

108,963

92,145

Goodwill

8,900

8,900

Restricted cash

4,791

5,293

Total non-current assets

4,728,750

4,916,405

Total assets

$

5,013,969

$

5,158,624

Current liabilities

Current portion of long-term debt

$

235,278

$

172,705

Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels

178,062

131,736

Lease liability - IFRS 16

54,515

56,678

Accounts payable

35,080

12,863

Accrued expenses

24,906

32,193

Total current liabilities

527,841

406,175

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

666,409

971,172

Lease liability - sale and leaseback vessels

1,461,929

1,139,713

Lease liability - IFRS 16

520,862

575,796

Total non-current liabilities

2,649,200

2,686,681

Total liabilities

3,177,041

3,092,856

Shareholders' equity

Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital:

Share capital

659

656

Additional paid-in capital

2,855,798

2,850,206

Treasury shares

(480,172

)

(480,172

)

Accumulated deficit

(539,357

)

(304,922

)

Total shareholders' equity

1,836,928

2,065,768

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,013,969

$

5,158,624


Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

For the year ended December 31, 2021

In thousands of U.S. dollars

2021

2020

Operating activities

Net (loss) / income

$

(234,435

)

$

94,124

Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels

197,467

194,268

Depreciation - right of use assets

42,786

51,550

Amortization of restricted stock

22,931

28,506

Impairment of vessels and goodwill

16,846

Amortization of deferred financing fees

7,570

6,657

Write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized discounts on sale and leaseback facilities

3,604

2,025

Accretion of convertible notes

13,265

8,413

Gain on sale and leaseback amendment

(2,851

)

Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations

3,682

3,422

Loss / (gain) on Convertible Notes transactions

5,504

(1,013

)

Share of income from dual fuel tanker joint venture

(560

)

58,963

404,798

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Decrease / (increase) in inventories

480

(615

)

(Increase) / decrease in accounts receivable

(5,052

)

19,957

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,476

1,424

(Increase) / decrease in other assets

(601

)

856

Increase / (decrease) in accounts payable

20,716

(5,094

)

Decrease in accrued expenses

(5,682

)

(1,945

)

14,337

14,583

Net cash inflow from operating activities

73,300

419,381

Investing activities

Investment in dual fuel tanker joint venture

(6,701

)

Distributions from dual fuel tanker joint venture

1,525

Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments (owned, finance leased and bareboat-in vessels)

(47,102

)

(174,477

)

Net cash outflow from investing activities

(52,278

)

(174,477

)

Financing activities

Debt repayments

(650,927

)

(800,072

)

Issuance of debt

650,804

705,390

Debt issuance costs

(17,820

)

(13,523

)

Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16

(56,729

)

(77,913

)

Repurchase / repayment of convertible notes

(46,737

)

Issuance of convertible notes

119,419

Decrease in restricted cash

502

7,001

Gross proceeds from issuance of common stock

2,601

Equity issuance costs

(47

)

(26

)

Dividends paid

(23,320

)

(23,302

)

Repurchase of common stock

(13,115

)

Net cash inflow / (outflow) from financing activities

21,882

(259,696

)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

42,904

(14,792

)

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1,

187,511

202,303

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31,

$

230,415

$

187,511


Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other operating data for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020
(unaudited)

For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted EBITDA(1) (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data)

$

56,949

$

45,190

$

174,734

$

538,003

Average Daily Results

TCE per revenue day(2)

$

12,615

$

11,608

$

11,466

$

19,655

Vessel operating costs per day (3)

$

7,058

$

6,987

$

6,959

$

6,734

LR2

TCE per revenue day (2)

$

13,982

$

15,995

$

12,189

$

26,786

Vessel operating costs per day (3)

$

7,036

$

7,396

$

6,896

$

7,007

Average number of vessels

42.0

42.0

42.0

42.0

LR1

TCE per revenue day (2)

$

14,145

$

11,739

$

11,713

$

21,579

Vessel operating costs per day (3)

$

7,005

$

7,178

$

6,823

$

6,921

Average number of vessels

12.0

12.0

12.0

12.0

MR

TCE per revenue day (2)

$

11,597

$

9,962

$

11,396

$

16,224

Vessel operating costs per day (3)

$

6,981

$

6,658

$

7,005

$

6,520

Average number of vessels

63.0

63.0

63.0

62.0

Handymax

TCE per revenue day (2)

$

12,069

$

7,769

$

9,523

$

14,835

Vessel operating costs per day (3)

$

7,511

$

7,055

$

7,055

$

6,710

Average number of vessels

14.0

18.0

14.8

19.5

Fleet data

Average number of vessels

131.0

135.0

131.8

135.4

Drydock

Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment system and other vessel related payments for owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in vessels (in thousands of U.S. dollars)

$

6,094

$

21,863

$

47,102

$

174,477


(1)

See Non-IFRS Measures section below.

(2)

Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days the vessel is owned, sale leasebacked, or chartered-in less the number of days the vessel is off-hire for drydock and repairs.

(3)

Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to the owned, sale leasebacked or bareboat chartered-in vessels, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to owned, sale leasebacked, or bareboat chartered-in vessels, not time chartered-in vessels.


Fleet list as of February 11, 2022

Vessel Name

Year Built

DWT

Ice class

Employment

Vessel type

Scrubber

Owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in vessels

1

STI Brixton

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

2

STI Comandante

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

3

STI Pimlico

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

4

STI Hackney

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

5

STI Acton

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

6

STI Fulham

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

7

STI Camden

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

8

STI Battersea

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

9

STI Wembley

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

10

STI Finchley

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

11

STI Clapham

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

12

STI Poplar

2014

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

13

STI Hammersmith

2015

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

14

STI Rotherhithe

2015

38,734

1A

SHTP (1)

Handymax

N/A

15

STI Amber

2012

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

16

STI Topaz

2012

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

17

STI Ruby

2012

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Not Yet Installed

18

STI Garnet

2012

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

19

STI Onyx

2012

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

20

STI Fontvieille

2013

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Not Yet Installed (5)

21

STI Ville

2013

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Not Yet Installed

22

STI Duchessa

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Not Yet Installed

23

STI Opera

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Not Yet Installed

24

STI Texas City

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

25

STI Meraux

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

26

STI San Antonio

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

27

STI Venere

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

28

STI Virtus

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

29

STI Aqua

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

30

STI Dama

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

31

STI Benicia

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

32

STI Regina

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

33

STI St. Charles

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

34

STI Mayfair

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

35

STI Yorkville

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

36

STI Milwaukee

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

37

STI Battery

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

38

STI Soho

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

39

STI Memphis

2014

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

40

STI Tribeca

2015

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

41

STI Gramercy

2015

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

42

STI Bronx

2015

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

43

STI Pontiac

2015

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

44

STI Manhattan

2015

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

45

STI Queens

2015

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

46

STI Osceola

2015

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

47

STI Notting Hill

2015

49,687

1B

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

48

STI Seneca

2015

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

49

STI Westminster

2015

49,687

1B

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

50

STI Brooklyn

2015

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

51

STI Black Hawk

2015

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

52

STI Galata

2017

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

53

STI Bosphorus

2017

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Not Yet Installed

54

STI Leblon

2017

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

55

STI La Boca

2017

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

56

STI San Telmo

2017

49,990

1B

SMRP (2)

MR

Not Yet Installed

57

STI Donald C Trauscht

2017

49,990

1B

SMRP (2)

MR

Not Yet Installed

58

STI Esles II

2018

49,990

1B

SMRP (2)

MR

Not Yet Installed

59

STI Jardins

2018

49,990

1B

SMRP (2)

MR

Not Yet Installed

60

STI Magic

2019

50,000

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

61

STI Majestic

2019

50,000

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes (5)

62

STI Mystery

2019

50,000

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

63

STI Marvel

2019

50,000

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

64

STI Magnetic

2019

50,000

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

65

STI Millennia

2019

50,000

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

66

STI Magister

2019

50,000

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

67

STI Mythic

2019

50,000

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

68

STI Marshall

2019

50,000

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

69

STI Modest

2019

50,000

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

70

STI Maverick

2019

50,000

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

71

STI Miracle

2020

50,000

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

72

STI Maestro

2020

50,000

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

73

STI Mighty

2020

50,000

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

74

STI Maximus

2020

50,000

SMRP (2)

MR

Yes

75

STI Excel

2015

74,000

SLR1P (3)

LR1

Yes (5)

76

STI Excelsior

2016

74,000

SLR1P (3)

LR1

Not Yet Installed (5)

77

STI Expedite

2016

74,000

SLR1P (3)

LR1

Not Yet Installed (5)

78

STI Exceed

2016

74,000

SLR1P (3)

LR1

Not Yet Installed (5)

79

STI Executive

2016

74,000

SLR1P (3)

LR1

Yes (5)

80

STI Excellence

2016

74,000

SLR1P (3)

LR1

Yes (5)

81

STI Experience

2016

74,000

SLR1P (3)

LR1

Not Yet Installed (5)

82

STI Express

2016

74,000

SLR1P (3)

LR1

Yes (5)

83

STI Precision

2016

74,000

SLR1P (3)

LR1

Yes (5)

84

STI Prestige

2016

74,000

SLR1P (3)

LR1

Yes (5)

85

STI Pride

2016

74,000

SLR1P (3)

LR1

Yes (5)

86

STI Providence

2016

74,000

SLR1P (3)

LR1

Yes (5)

87

STI Elysees

2014

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

88

STI Madison

2014

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

89

STI Park

2014

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

90

STI Orchard

2014

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

91

STI Sloane

2014

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

92

STI Broadway

2014

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

93

STI Condotti

2014

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

94

STI Rose

2015

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

95

STI Veneto

2015

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

96

STI Alexis

2015

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

97

STI Winnie

2015

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

98

STI Oxford

2015

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

99

STI Lauren

2015

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

100

STI Connaught

2015

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

101

STI Spiga

2015

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

102

STI Savile Row

2015

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

103

STI Kingsway

2015

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

104

STI Carnaby

2015

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

105

STI Solidarity

2015

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

106

STI Lombard

2015

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

107

STI Grace

2016

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

108

STI Jermyn

2016

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

109

STI Sanctity

2016

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

110

STI Solace

2016

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

111

STI Stability

2016

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

112

STI Steadfast

2016

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

113

STI Supreme

2016

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Not Yet Installed

114

STI Symphony

2016

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

115

STI Gallantry

2016

113,000

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

116

STI Goal

2016

113,000

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

117

STI Nautilus

2016

113,000

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

118

STI Guard

2016

113,000

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

119

STI Guide

2016

113,000

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

120

STI Selatar

2017

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

121

STI Rambla

2017

109,999

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

122

STI Gauntlet

2017

113,000

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

123

STI Gladiator

2017

113,000

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

124

STI Gratitude

2017

113,000

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

125

STI Lobelia

2019

110,000

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

126

STI Lotus

2019

110,000

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

127

STI Lily

2019

110,000

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

128

STI Lavender

2019

110,000

SLR2P (4)

LR2

Yes

129

STI Beryl

2013

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Not Yet Installed

130

STI Le Rocher

2013

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Not Yet Installed

131

STI Larvotto

2013

49,990

SMRP (2)

MR

Not Yet Installed

Total owned, sale leaseback and bareboat chartered-in fleet DWT

9,223,160


(1

)

This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M. (SCM). SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company.

(2

)

This vessel operates in the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company.

(3

)

This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR1 Pool, or SLR1P. SLR1P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR1P and SCM are related parties to the Company.

(4

)

This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company.

(5

)

Vessel held for sale in January 2022.

Dividend Policy

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.

The Company's dividends paid during 2020 and 2021 were as follows:

Date paid

Dividends per common
share

March 2020

$0.10

June 2020

$0.10

September 2020

$0.10

December 2020

$0.10

March 2021

$0.10

June 2021

$0.10

September 2021

$0.10

December 2021

$0.10

On February 11, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about March 15, 2022 to all shareholders of record as of March 2, 2022 (the record date). As of February 11, 2022, there were 58,369,516 common shares of the Company outstanding.

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In September 2020, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Senior Notes due 2025 (NYSE: SBBA), which were originally issued in May 2020, Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018, and Convertible Notes due 2025, which were issued in March and June 2021. No securities have been repurchased under the new program since its inception through the date of this press release.

At the Market Equity Offering Program

In November 2019, the Company entered into an “at the market” offering program (the "ATM Equity Program") pursuant to which it may sell up to $100 million of its common shares, par value $0.01 per share. As part of the ATM Equity Program, the Company entered into an equity distribution agreement dated November 7, 2019 (the "Sales Agreement"), with BTIG, LLC, as sales agent (the "Equity ATM Agent"). In accordance with the terms of the Sales Agreement, the Company may offer and sell its common shares from time to time through the Equity ATM Agent by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the NYSE at market prices, in block transactions, or as otherwise agreed upon by the Equity ATM Agent and the Company.

We did not sell any common shares pursuant to the ATM Equity Program during the fourth quarter of 2021. There is $97.4 million of remaining availability under the ATM Equity Program as of February 11, 2022.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns, finance leases or bareboat charters-in 131 product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 63 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 6.1 years. The Company has recently agreed to sell its 12 LR1 tankers and two of its MR tankers. These sales are expected to close before the end of the second quarter of 2022. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information

This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

TCE revenue, on a historical basis, is reconciled above in the section entitled "Explanation of Variances on the Fourth Quarter of 2021 Financial Results Compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2020". The Company has not provided a reconciliation of forward-looking TCE revenue because the most directly comparable IFRS measure on a forward-looking basis is not available to the Company without unreasonable effort.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss

For the three months ended December 31, 2021

Per share

Per share

In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data

Amount

basic

diluted

Net loss

$

(45,992

)

$

(0.83

)

$

(0.83

)

Adjustments:

Write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized discounts on credit facilities

2,278

0.04

0.04

Adjusted net loss

$

(43,714

)

$

(0.79

)

$

(0.79

)


For the three months ended December 31, 2020

Per share

Per share

In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data

Amount

basic

diluted

Net loss

$

(76,261

)

$

(1.41

)

$

(1.41

)

Adjustment:

Loss on extinguishment of debt

2,788

0.05

0.05

Impairment of vessels

14,207

0.26

0.26

Impairment of goodwill

2,639

0.05

0.05

Adjusted net loss

$

(56,627

)

$

(1.04

)

(1)

$

(1.04

)

(1)


For the year ended December 31, 2021

Per share

Per share

In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data

Amount

basic

diluted

Net loss

$

(234,435

)

$

(4.28

)

$

(4.28

)

Adjustments:

Loss on Convertible Notes exchange

5,504

0.10

0.10

Write-off of deferred financing fees and unamortized discounts on credit facilities

3,604

0.07

0.07

Gain on sale and leaseback amendment

(2,851

)

(0.05

)

(0.05

)

Adjusted net loss

$

(228,178

)

$

(4.17

)

(1)

$

(4.17

)

(1)


For the year ended December 31, 2020

Per share

Per share

In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data

Amount

basic

diluted

Net income

$

94,124

$

1.72

$

1.67

Adjustments:

Loss on extinguishment of debt

4,056

0.07

0.07

Gain on repurchase of Convertible Notes

(1,013

)

(0.02

)

(0.02

)

Impairment of vessels

14,207

0.26

0.25

Impairment of goodwill

2,639

0.05

0.05

Adjusted net income

$

114,013

$

2.09

(1)

$

2.02

(1) Summation difference due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) / Income to Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended December 31,

For the year ended December 31,

In thousands of U.S. dollars

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net (loss) / income

$

(45,992

)

$

(76,261

)

$

(234,435

)

$

94,124

Financial expenses

38,321

35,888

144,104

154,971

Financial income

(170

)

(181

)

(3,623

)

(1,249

)

Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels

49,754

49,948

197,467

194,268

Depreciation - right of use assets

10,337

12,578

42,786

51,550

Impairment of vessels

14,207

14,207

Impairment of goodwill

2,639

2,639

Amortization of restricted stock

4,699

6,372

22,931

28,506

Loss on Convertible Notes exchange

5,504

Gain on repurchase of Convertible Notes

(1,013

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

56,949

$

45,190

$

174,734

$

538,003

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Scorpio Tankers Inc.
212-542-1616



Recommended Stories