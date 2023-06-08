Scorpio Tankers Inc.'s (NYSE:STNG) Business Is Trailing The Industry But Its Shares Aren't

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 1.4x in the Oil and Gas industry in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Scorpio Tankers Inc.'s (NYSE:STNG) P/S ratio, which comes in at about the same. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Has Scorpio Tankers Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Scorpio Tankers has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Scorpio Tankers' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 205%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 133% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to plummet, contracting by 23% during the coming year according to the eleven analysts following the company. With the rest of the industry predicted to shrink by 9.8%, it's a sub-optimal result.

In light of this, it's somewhat peculiar that Scorpio Tankers' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. With revenue going quickly in reverse, it's not guaranteed that the P/S has found a floor yet. There's potential for the P/S to fall to lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Scorpio Tankers currently trades on a higher P/S than expected based on revenue decline, even more so since its revenue forecast is even worse than the struggling industry. It's not unusual in cases where revenue growth is poor, that the share price declines, sending the moderate P/S lower relative to the industry. In addition, we would be concerned whether the company can even maintain this level of performance under these tough industry conditions. This presents a risk to investors if the P/S were to decline to a level that more accurately reflects the company's revenue prospects.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Scorpio Tankers (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

If you're unsure about the strength of Scorpio Tankers' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

