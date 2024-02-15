Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 14, 2024

Scorpio Tankers Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $2.75, expectations were $2.63. Scorpio Tankers Inc. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Hello and welcome to today's Scorpio Tankers Inc., Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. I would now like to turn the call over to James Doyle, Head of Corporate Development and IR. Please go ahead, sir.

James Doyle: Thank you for joining us today. Welcome to the Scorpio Tankers, fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are, Emanuele Lauro, Chief Executive Officer; Robert Bugbee, President; Cameron Mackey, Chief Operating Officer; and Chris Avella, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, we issued our fourth quarter earnings press release which is available on our website scorpiotankers.com. The information discussed on this call is based on information as of today, February 14, 2024 and may contain forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, you should review the forward-looking statement disclosure in the earnings press release as well as Scorpio Tankers' SEC filings which are available at scorpiotankers.com and sec.gov.

Call participants are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcasted live on the internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. An archive of the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations page of our website for approximately 14 days. We will be giving a short presentation today. The presentation is available at scorpiotankers.com on the Investor Relations page under Reports and Presentation. These slides will also be available on the webcast. After the presentation, we will go to Q&A. For those asking questions, please limit the number of questions to two. If you have an additional question, please rejoin the queue. Now, I'd like to introduce our Chief Executive Officer, Emanuele Lauro.

Story continues

Emanuele Lauro: Thank you, James, and thank you, everybody, for joining us today. We appreciate your time. We're pleased to report another quarter and another year of strong financial results. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company generated $237 million in adjusted EBITDA and more than $142 million in adjusted net income. From the full year 2023, the company generated $959 million in adjusted EBITDA and more than 570 million in adjusted net income. The fundamentals which have created a strong rate environment over the last two years remain intact. Those still are increasing global demand for refined products, a dislocated refining capacity and a constrained maritime supply curve. In addition to this, we've seen low water levels in the Panama Canal, attacks in the Red Sea and sanctions on Russia, which had led to the rerouting of vessels.

This has made the fleet more inefficient and further tightened supply against a strong demand curve. The cash flow from the elevated rate environments are significant. They have also been transformative for our company. The balance sheets and the quality of Scorpio Tankers as an investment has become stronger and continues to improve. Deleveraging has been and remains our primary focus. Over the last few years, the company has reduced lease financing by almost $2 billion and our total debt by 1.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2024, we will repay 316 million in debt. And today our net debt stands at just a shade below $1.1 billion and we feel very well positioned at these levels. Over the last few years, we have returned $732 million to shareholders.

This has been returned through share repurchases and dividends, which includes 548 million or roughly $10 per share in 2023 alone. Today, we have announced another increase in our quarterly dividend which is now $0.40 per share. This is our fourth increase since 2022. Looking forward, we expect low global inventories robust demand and limited street growth to support the strong product tanker fundamentals which we've experienced in the last few years. I would just like to thank you for your continued support. And I would like to now turn the call to James for a brief presentation. Thank you. James, please.

James Doyle: Thank you, Emanuele. Slide 7, please. For the last two years, increasing demand, low inventories, refining capacity changes and limited fleet growth as led to a robust rate environment. In the fourth quarter discontinued. Our LR2 rates improved to the end of December as Middle East refining runs increased after an early maintenance season, moving from $36,000 up to $50,000 per day before any disruptions in the Red Sea. MR rates were lifted by the strength in the U.S. golf market, which offset slightly lower rates in Europe and Asia. Today, Asia and Europe are lifting rates for MRs as peak refinery maintenance in the U.S. starts to wind down this month. With low global inventories, Middle East maintenance behind us and the U.S. working through peak maintenance now, the outlook for product tankers remains very constructive.

As Emmanual mentioned, disruptions have led to new trade flows and rerouting of vessels, which is further tightened supply. However, this would not be possible without strong headline demand for refined products. Slide 8, please. Global demand for refined products has been extremely strong and we expect this to continue. Only 24 refined product demand on average is expected to surpass 2023 by 1.4 million barrels per day and will be driven by increases in jet, fuel, naphtha, diesel and gasoline. As global demand has increased, so have seaborne exports, January refined product exports average 20.6 million barrels per day, which is 1.3 million barrels per day higher than January 2019 levels. Given low global inventories, increased consumption will continue to be met through higher imports.

And not only of imports increase but barrels are traveling longer distances. Slide 9, please. While demand is above pre-COVID levels, refining capacity is more dislocated. One of the biggest challenges has been diesel; Europe, Latin America and Africa all have a diesel deficit of 1 million barrels per day. Capacity closures in Europe, North America and certain parts of Asia have been offset by increases in export-oriented capacity in the Middle East and India. Opening of new export-oriented refineries and closing of older less efficient refineries has led to an increase in seaborne exports in ton miles. We have seen this in Australia, where imports have increased already above the last production after closing 2 large refineries in 2020. Last week, it was announced that 150,000 barrels per day refinery in Scotland is expected to close and will be converted into a fuel oil terminal.

Excluding the impact of Russian exports in ton miles; ton mile demand has increased over 7% compared to 2019 levels. In other words, the structural changes in refining capacity have and continued to reshape flows in increased ton mile. As ton miles demand increases, vessel capacity has reduced and supply tightened. Slide 10, please. Disruptions have exacerbated the strong supply and demand fundamentals in our market. First 485 product tankers have carried Russian refined product, many of which are older vessels that will have a difficult time returning to the premium trades given their age and trading history. This has and will continue to benefit the supply of vessels servicing on sanction trades. Second, lower water levels in the Gatun lake which feeds the Panama Canal has led to a reduction in the number of ships allowed to transit the canal from 36 to 24 per day.

A fleet of oil tankers sailing along a rough ocean, the sun setting in the horizon.

In the fourth quarter, this resulted in a reduction of 200,000 barrels a day of refined product moving through the Panama Canal and needing to travel longer distance. Third, the attacks in the Red Sea have reduced volumes going through the Suez Canal. Slide 11, please. Before the attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, 2 million to 3 million barrels of refined products were transiting the Suez Canal each day, roughly 10% to 15% of the global seaborne product tanker trade. And this was about 1 million barrels a day higher than prior years because of the increase in distillate coming from the Middle East to supply Europe given sanctions on Russia. Many vessels are going around the Cape of Good Hope today, with canal volume dropping to around 200,000 barrels per day for the first week of February.

Depending on the route, this can increase the voyage length by 30% to 70%. The rerouting of vessels has made the fleet more inefficient tightening supply and leading to higher rates. Slide 12, please. New order book is 12% of the current fleet. New orders have started to slow given expensive new building prices, long lead times for delivery, and uncertainty about propulsion systems to satisfy future environmental regulation. In addition, the majority of the order book is LR2 vessels and 52% of the LR2 fleet trading and clean products today, the effective order book for vessels trading in clean is going to be less than the current 12%. Also, the fleet is aging. The average age of the product tanker fleet today is 13 years with 9% of the fleet 20 years and older.

Starting this year, 8 million deadweight tons of product tankers will turn 20 years old each year, the equivalent of 160 MRs per year. By 2026, 21% of the fleet will be 20 years and older. Slide 13, please. This year's fleet growth is expected to be the lowest fleet growth since 2000 and less than 1%. Seaborne exports and ton-mile demand are expected to increase 2.8% and 7.3%, respectively, vastly outpacing supply. Using minimal scrapping assumptions relative to the age of the fleet, on average, the fleet will grow around 3% in 2025 and 2026 and close to 0 in 2027. In addition, one- and three-year time charter rates remain at high levels evidence that our customers' outlook is one of increasing export and ton miles against the constrained supply curve.

The confluence of factors in today's market are constructive individually, low inventories, increasing demand, exports and ton miles structural dislocation in the refinery system, rerouting of global product flows, limited fleet growth, upcoming environmental regulations, collectively there and precedented. With that, I would like to turn it over to Chris to go through the financial slides.

Chris Avella: Thank you, James, and good morning, good afternoon, everyone. Slide 15, please. As we have highlighted, cash flows from a strong rate environment have been significant and transformative for the company. Over the last 2 years, product tanker rates have been resilient. 2023 was a reflection of a strong market that found equilibrium after the events of 2022. As the chart in the upper left illustrates the fourth quarter of 2023 was marked by a normalized seasonal uptick in demand heading into the winter months. The impact of the recent events in the Red Sea will largely be seen in our first quarter results. Over the last 2 years, we have generated over $2 billion in EBITDA and reduced our gross outstanding debt by $1.6 billion.

In addition to that, since the fourth quarter of 2022, we have increased our quarterly dividend by 300%, and during 2023 alone, we have returned $548 million or approximately $10 per share to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Slide 16, please. As we have stated in the past, deleveraging remains our primary focus, and we have made meaningful progress in this respect. As the chart on the left illustrates our gross outstanding debt at December 31, 2021, stood at $3.2 billion. As of today, this balance is $1.5 billion. The chart on the right shows the same progression, but more importantly, highlights the shift in the mix and composition of our debt, transitioning away from expensive lease financing into more traditional bank financing with lower costs and greater flexibility.

Looking back, $1.7 billion of our outstanding debt at December 31, 2022, consisted of lease financing obligations bearing margins of over 350 basis points on average. Today, our lease financing obligations stand at just $294 million, and we have committed to repurchasing 12 more leased vessels between now and the end of the second quarter. Once complete, these repurchases will bring our obligations under lease financing arrangements down to approximately $80 million. We have refinanced a considerable portion of our lease obligations into more traditional and lower-cost secured bank debt, which carries margins of less than 200 basis points on average. We also want to highlight that the terms and conditions of this newer debt provide the company with greater flexibility, including the ability to repay these loans at any time and $500 million of revolving credit of which $288 million is available today.

In sum, we have not only reduced our leverage, but we've also simplified our balance sheet through more traditional forms of financing at lower cost and more flexible terms. Slide 17, please. Looking ahead, we still have more work to do as we have committed to repurchasing $209 million of lease obligations between now and the end of the second quarter. This comes on the heels of $497.1 million in unscheduled debt and lease repayments in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $171.1 million of unscheduled debt and lease repayments thus far in the first quarter of 2024. Over the same period, we drew $423.6 million from our $1 billion credit facility and $50.2 million from our $94 million credit facility, each carrying margins below 200 basis points.

On a pro forma basis, after considering our committed lease repurchases, our gross and net debt stand at $1.3 billion and $1.1 billion, respectively. Moreover, with no new buildings on order and the expiration of options to purchase and install scrubbers on 11 of our vessels, we have manageable CapEx requirements. Slide 18, please. The company has significant operating leverage. Our first quarter of 2024 coverage across the fleet, including time charters is averaging close to $39,000 per day. At $30,000 per day, the company can generate over $750 million in free cash flow per year and that $40,000 per day, almost $1.2 billion. Additionally, our cash breakeven rate has declined, and we continue to seek ways to reduce it in a balanced and prudent manner.

And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Q&A.

See also Top 15 Electric Bike Brands According to Reddit and 30 Highest-Grossing Media Franchises of All Time.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.