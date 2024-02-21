Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.40 on the 27th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.4%.

Scorpio Tankers' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, Scorpio Tankers' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 20.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 11%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.00 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.60. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.8% over that duration. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Scorpio Tankers has been growing its earnings per share at 61% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Scorpio Tankers' Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Scorpio Tankers is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Scorpio Tankers (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

