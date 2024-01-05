We Like Scorpio Tankers' (NYSE:STNG) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Scorpio Tankers' (NYSE:STNG) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Scorpio Tankers:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$833m ÷ (US$4.3b - US$706m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Scorpio Tankers has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 16% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Scorpio Tankers compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Scorpio Tankers.

The Trend Of ROCE

Scorpio Tankers has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 23% on its capital. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Scorpio Tankers has remained flat over the period. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Scorpio Tankers is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a staggering 260% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

